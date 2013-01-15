Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Taken 2 Rome With Love

The DVDs:
Taken 2
To Rome With Love
Won’t Back Down
The Possession
5 Broken Cameras
About Cherry
Allegiance
The Chicago 8
Branded
Wake In Fright
Farewell, My Queen
30 Nights Of Paranormal Activity With The Devil Inside The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Counterpunch
Runaway Slave
A Secret Promise
Wedding Day
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
Want to know which film is about demonic possession? Continue reading. Want to know which film has Danny Masterson, so you can make sure to avoid it? Continue reading. Want to know more about 30 Nights Of Paranormal Activity With The Devil Inside The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo? Why? It’s obviously one of those awful pop-culture reference spoof movies. If you think you’ve seen quite enough of this week’s DVDs, feel free to click the link above for the streaming suggestions, but you’ll never find out which flick is about a porn-star named Cherry.
I loved Wake in Fright! A masterpiece! So much drinking in that flick I got extremely thirsty watching it, oh and the kangaroo scenes… They used real footage of kangaroo hunting so it’s pretty hard stuff, but since Cannibal Holocaust is disturbing to people this is nothing. Highly recommended!!
won’t back down negatively portrays teachers’ unions.
It was largely financed by anti-teachers unions groups and used heavily during the elections last year.
It’ll have been 4 years ago in March. She’s been dead longer than Michael Jackson, so I’ll take my chances.
I remember when Danny Matherson wasnt a doushe.
Pssh. Marry the asian, fuck Woody Allen, and kill the coke whore.
how you write about walking in on your grandpa jerking off really makes me feel disappointed that i never had the opportunity. RIP GRANDPA