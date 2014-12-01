New York Critics (Minus Armond White) Awarded ‘Boyhood’ Best Film (While Snubbing ‘Birdman’)

The New York Film Critics Circle announced their awards this morning, their first year without three-time former chairman Armond White, who was expelled for allegedly calling Steve McQueen a doorman last year. I know you were all on pins and needles wondering how the preeminent association of New York film critics would ever function without him, but it seems that they did.
As always, the awards were indicated via smoke signal emanating from the sunroof of J. Hoberman’s Miata as the NYFCC leadership drove down the West Side Highway burning R. Kyle Smith’s underpants. White underpants for acting awards, black underpants for directing, as is traditional.
Actually, that part is unsubstantiated, but here are the awards:
BEST PICTURE
Boyhood
BEST DIRECTOR
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
BEST FIRST FILM
Jennifer Kent, The Babadook
BEST ACTRESS
Marion Cotillard, The Immigrant and Two Days, One Night
BEST ACTOR
Timothy Spall, Mr. Turner
SPECIAL AWARD
Adrienne Mancia, longtime film curator at MoMA and BAM
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Darius Khondji, The Immigrant
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Grand Budapest Hotel
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
BEST NONFICTION FILM
Citizenfour
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Ida
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Lego Movie
It’s hard to quibble with Boyhood winning anything, because it’s great, but what most jumps out at me is the fact that Birdman got shut out completely. Even for cinematography. I know, that whole “one continuous shot” thing was much too gimmicky, let’s pick the Cannes darling that was only released in 150 theaters instead, you probably haven’t even heard of it. Oh well, I’m sure it’s good. But it’s like I always say, New York and everyone in it can go lick the skidmarks out of my dirty underpants.
Boyhood was pretty awesome
It sounds like you’re trying to say NYFC pulled an Armond White with the cinematography category.
The immigrant was great, and the cinematography in birdman most definitely was a gimmick. Personally I would have picked under the skin. But sweetness I hated birdman.
I didn’t hate Birdman. I just didn’t love it. Certainly don’t understand all the praise it’s getting, outside of its cinematography, as the continuous shot was pretty impressive
An awesome gimmick.
How can you honestly say you hated Birdman? If you hinge your opinion the fact that the one-continuous-take aspect of it was “gimmicky” I think you’re parroting lines you’ve read from someone else’s opinion. Personally, I didn’t find it gimmicky at all. It was done as a way to enhance the fluidity with which the story moves between the real world and the imaginary world of Keaton’s character. The one-continuous-take aspect services the story, which is why it’s actually brilliant.
Yeah what a gimmick, eh? Using a single continuous shot to make the movie feel like you’re watching a play about a play criticizing movies. You wouldn’t know genius if it bumped it’s motorized wheelchair into your ass and told you to eat shit in a robot voice.
“As always, the awards were indicated via smoke signal emanating from the sunroof of J. Hoberman’s Miata as the NYFCC leadership drove down the West Side Highway burning R. Kyle Smith’s underpants. White underpants for acting awards, black underpants for directing, as is traditional.” for some reason I read this in truman Capote’s voice
The Immigrant was amazing, it definitely deserves some awards. How more people haven’t seen it, I can’t understand. It’s on netflix. Also, it kinda seems like they did a great job of giving the awards to the right people. Wish the Oscars were more like this.
Good for Wormtail. He graduates to Winston Churchill then to a genius painter and lovable curmudgeon.
He’s a good actor but not a very convincing Ike Turner.
Was Birdman just too weird and crazy for even The New York Film Critics Circle?
The way it skewered so many in the film and theater world had to hurt somebodies feelings.
I think it’s like The Master, where people are really hung up on what the message is, when it’s not really a message movie. It’s just a guy playing with some fun ideas.
Birdman flipped off comic-book movies, movie stars, self-important actors, theater snobs, film critics, theater critics, social media, ratings whores and its own audience within it’s two hour run time.
F*cking Metal.
I suspect that Best First Film winner “The Babadook” is made up, but if it exists, it better be pretty fucking good to beat Dan Gilroy for Nightcrawler.
I’m pretty sure it’s just two hours of New York Italian types calling each other names. “Ey, Babadook! Get your head outta your ass!”
Nightcrawler is one of the best debuts ever. My favorite film of the past few years
I really don’t get all the love for Boyhood. It was so incredibly boring. Nothing happened. It’s just watching that kid grow up for 3 hours. That’s it.
3 hours of watching a cute kid grow into a mediocre actor.
I didn’t realize they’d released a 3 hr retrospective of Leonardo DiCaprio ‘ s career. Did he get a nomination for it too?
OI! Show some fuckin’ respect you cunt! Leo is a national treas-ah, he is!
(for some reason this comment was written by Tom Hardy as Bronson)
I think it’s because so many people insist that he is that I think he sucks. If people just said “he’s very ok!” all the time, I’d tend to agree with them. Kind of how being overrated works.
Need to know more about The Immigrant. Does she come from the land of the ice and snow? Whose hammer drove her ship?
Again I liked Birdman, but it was not amazing. It was a really good movie with a lot of character parallels and an ironic meaning to the plot, which is a good thing. But Boyhood was an amazing movie, and deserving of the accolades it is getting.
Also, Props to Wes Anderson for Grand Budapest Hotel. I love that freaking movie.
I’m in the camp of saying that Linklater deserves all the directing awards for his sheer dedication, concept, and follow through for Boyhood. It’s a tremendous achievement for a director to have merely *finished* that film, let alone turn it into something that could actually be released into theaters.
That being said, the actual story of Boyhood isn’t all that great. It’s slow, it’s middling, it has no real goal or purpose. I get that it’s about life, and life is all of those three things (for the most part). But much like Alfonso Cuaron’s film from last year (Gravity), which got praised immensely for its achievement in having an incredibly skilled director, I didn’t think watching Sandra Bullock float around aimlessly in space deserved to win Best Picture for anything (which it didn’t at the Oscars), and I don’t think watching some kid grow up aimlessly in Boyhood deserves Best Picture either. But give the dude a directing Oscar.
A separate but equal take on Contemporary Film.
The Immigrant was a terrible movie. Marion Cotillard should’ve won an armload of awards for all her great work since La Vie En Rose but she absolutely didn’t deserve anything for that stinker.
|”New York and everyone in it can go lick the skidmarks out of my dirty underpants.”
So impressed to read this from a man from the rich cinematic city of San Francisco. Or should I let Mike Shine speak for me:
‘”A man becomes a critic when he can not be an artist, in the same way that a man becomes an informer when he cannot be a soldier.” Flaubert, right?’
you talking shit about dirty harry? we don’t take kindly to you book learnt types round here.
Shane Black is confused.