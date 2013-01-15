New Zealand govt wants their money back on The Hobbit too

As is pretty much standard practice for movies filming anywhere but LA these days (and hardly anyone shoots movies in LA anymore), the New Zealand government hooked up Warner Bros and the producers of The Hobbit trilogy with some valuable subsidies and tax breaks to keep the production in the country. The $67 million in tax breaks surely bought a production that was a boon to the local economy, employing an army of locals to hot glue mo-cap sensors to the crotch of Andy Serkis’ leotards, in parts of the country where the biggest industry is normally library book late fees. But now, like a lot of us who gave money in exchange for The Hobbit, some Kiwis, including prominent politicians, want their money back.
“Now the first movie has grossed more than $1 billion, Warner Brothers should repay the $67 million subsidy the movie moguls sucked from Kiwi taxpayers,” [leader of the NZ First political party Winston Peters] said. [StuffNZ]
Specifically at issue was Prime Minister John Keys’ claim, when pushing the subsidies, that the production would create “3,000 jobs.” Peters has since uncovered correspondence between Keys and Peter Jackson’s production company that he says proves that the number was plucked out of the air. The emails are his “smoking plum,” in New Zealand parlance, where the secret to gunpowder has not yet been discovered.
“The Government claims that filming The Hobbit in New Zealand created an extra 3000 jobs and this was value for money to taxpayers, but documents from John Key’s office show this figure was plucked out of thin air. “Questions have to be answered about how many of these jobs existed prior to filming, how many of them will exist once the final film has premiered, and how many of these jobs actually went to New Zealanders.”
Aw, it’ll take a little advertising, but once the people in Hollywood learn that near-television quality production studios and an army of unskilled-but-super polite craftsmen is just a 26-hour flight away, all those jobs will return and then some!
But a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s office stood by the figure, saying 3000 jobs had been created. The spokeswoman said 3000 jobs was “a minimum” and did not count flow-on jobs created for businesses and communities that supplied and serviced The Hobbit.
“The Hobbit production team took 6750 domestic flights, paid for 93,000 bed nights, and hired 1800 rental cars and 1650 work vehicles.
“The production spent more than $9m on construction materials and $1.5m on local food suppliers.”
Including 750K at Red Robin, New Zealand’s only non-bed-and-breakfast eatery, the place where New Zealand’s jet-setters and bale barons go to see and be seen.
The spokeswoman cited Statistics NZ figures which showed the local film industry employed 15,500 people in more than 23,000 jobs in the year ending March 2011. “The Government stands by its commitment to attract and retain the film industry in New Zealand in order to reap these significant economic benefits.” [NZHerald]
Yeah, WB and The Hobbit producers probably made out better on the deal than New Zealand did, but that’s the nature of the game. There are no take-backsies in tax agreements, especially after it’s already been clackied into law by the council of exalted ewes. Plus at the time, New Zealand had to compete with all those similarly-developed countries that might offer a better deal, like Bulgaria, or The Seychelles. Now, if by some miracle New Zealand did get Warner and Peter Jackson to pay back some of their tax subsidies, I can only hope it would only be after a stern speech by Mickey Rooney chiding them for their greed, and followed by the film studio employees slinking back to Hollywood, “where people treat each other right.”
They may get their money back yet, once a bunch of cranky Maori dance a very intimidating Haka between Jackson and the craft services table.
On the other hand, New Zealand is a “bust a deal, face the wheel” jurisdiction.
If they have a contract that says “We’ll pay you back” then yeh.
If they don’t, then this is BS. You paid them to be there, now live with it.
“…moguls sucked from kiwi…”
That just makes me uncomfortable. You know…down there.
Peter Jackson made a counter-offer: a coupon good for a 10% discount on The Hobbit DVD for each human resident (no sheep) of New Zealand.
The New Zealand hate is getting really old. I love FilmDrunk, Vince and the whole team here. I’ve put many of my friends on to this site because it’s witty, funny film news that actually examines the industry in a fresh way. Being a New Zealand filmmaker, I found the first few Hobbit articles hilarious as they played to our stereotypes perfectly.
This latest article however is just dragging out the joke and has gotten to the point of being insulting to not only the people who put in the hard work here, but also the quality of our industry. No doubt my comment is of no consequence but I felt strongly enough to sign up and post.
Just so you know, Winston Peters is a laughing stock of parliament. The fact he makes news is just to let people know what kind of crazy he’s up to. Nobody in New Zealand takes his words seriously.
Aw, you know I’m just ball busting. Look how polite you are, even when you’re angry with me! I swear I only do it out of love. For serious.
Oh, lord, Anthony, as a NZer I live for people to take the mick, because we are ridiculous and precious about it. Thanks for proving me right.
As long as it’s for the love, Vince. As long as it’s for the love.
It really is. I used to hang out with a couple Kiwis a lot here in SF. One time, I lit a fart, and one of them laughed so hard he split his head on a light pole, the day before his start-up had a big meeting with investors. I consider it one of the top 10 achievements of my life.
You fuck ewe Vince, this has gone far enough!
Also what, other NZers hang out here? Dang.ah
Typing on a tablet just does all sorts of shit to commenting huh. Whack.
I think it may have been a freudian slip of the word ‘ewe’, to do with our sheep obsession rather than the tablet’s fault.
Unless the tablet IS Freud.
Part of the reason I laughed so much at this post was because there seemed to be an undercurrent of affection toward New Zealand, whether Vince intended it or not
Only New Zealander, you’re not the only New Zealander.
Quake City represent.
Those 1650 NZ “work vehicles” have a total of exactly 1650 horsepower.
That’s not how tax breaks work.
I’d try to explain that to the Kiwi politicans, but if they’re anything like the US ones, the obviously have no idea how anything related to taxes or the economy works so it’s a pretty mute point.
Nah, it takes a special kind of retarded to know as little about economics as US congress persons.
Hey, somebody’s gotta pay for all of those elve ears for their weather men.
Silly New Zealand. When will they learn that the real money is in hitching their image to the Flight of the Conchords?
Just so it’s clear, the guy wanting the money back is not one of the guys in power but a crackpot. The guys in power, National, arranged the tax breaks and I’m very glad they did.
Very bad reporting by this site when they think one minister in opposition speaks for the country, when often, if you watch the NZ parliament TV, he seems to be too drunk to say much of anything.
Library book late fees, Gotdammit Manicotti!