Nic Cage Is Remaking Kirk Cameron Movies In ‘Left Behind’

What happens when you replace a religious nut job with a secular psychotic? You get probably the best idea in the history of cinema, Nic Cage starring in a reboot of the rapture series Left Behind, adapted from the books and originally starring Kirk Cameron. Unlike Heaven Is For Real, where some big Hollywood types basically figured they could milk the religious for some easy cash, the Left Behind reboot comes from Stoney Lake Entertainment, a company formed by Paul Lalonde, co-founder of Cloud Ten Entertainment, which produced the original Kirk Cameron Left Behind. Lalonde also co-wrote the script for the reboot.
So basically, the reboot is from the same people, who made enough on the original movies that they could afford to hire Nic Cage and Chad Michael Murray. Talk about the American Dream. I just hope they make enough to finally let Belinda have a sandwich.
If you’re not familiar with the Biblical rapture, basically God sucks all the pious people up to Heaven and leaves the sinners down on Earth to rot. I assume this is basically going to be that scene from Obama’s America where the black family fights over Monopoly, stretched into an entire trilogy.
I’m still pretty pissed they didn’t get Candlebox to sing the theme song.
So this isn’t a sequel to National Treasure in which Nic Cage has to find the hiding place of the lost first-draft of the Constitution, by reading a map tattooed on Sofia Vergara’s left buttock?
The only thing that’s even remotely interesting about this is that Vic Armstrong aka Indiana Jones/James Bond/Superman’s stunt double is directing it.
WHAT?!!!
Thanks, Obama?
With Nic Cage starring this will at least be funnier than This Is The End.
Nic Cage already in talks to reboot the second Spider-Man 2. However Cage negotiated some changes to the script and now it’s about one man’s decent into arachnial madness in the jungles of southeast Asia.
Spider-Nam 2: Web of Darkness
Ah Candlebox. Thanks for the nostalgia boner.
Chad Michael Murray is fuckin awesome on the web series CHOSEN (on Crackle.com).
If you’re into ordinary people being blackmailed into murdering other ordinary people, CHOSEN is the show for you!
True story,
A good friend of mine works for the SFX company contracted to do this movie, he says he’s mapped out Nic Cages face so many times he sees him in his dreams.
I told him i didn’t know if he should quit or thank his boss.
Did he have anything to do with the poster where it looks like Cage’s face is trying to escape?
I thought this was gonna be about Cage’s taxi ride after he won his Oscar.
Will we get Nic Cage’s version of Growing Pains?
Show me that smile again…Ooooh…Show me that smile…
I would totally watch a remake of Like Father Like Son where Nic Cage body swaps with Dudley Moore’s corpse.
Nicky Whelan is in this movie.
And I’ve seen her boobs.
And I like knowing that her presence in this movie, coupled with her sinful boob exposure, gives Kirk Cameron the most furious boner that he refuses to do anything about.
Christian porn we can all wank to.
I can’t wait for the sequel, Right Ahead.
Fuck Belinda! No sandwiches for that bitch EVAR!!!
