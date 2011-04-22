Nic Cage’s Son Got Engaged

It’s been said that when God closes a door, He opens a window. Except in this case, the “door” is an acting career, the “window” is the promise of marital bliss, and “God” once blew $40 million on snake venom and T-Rex femurs. I guess what I’m trying to say is, Nic Cage is your God now. And his son Weston got engaged.
“Finally, some good news for Nic Cage — the actor’s son Weston popped the question to his ridiculously hot girlfriend Nikki Williams two weeks ago … and they’re set to get MARRIED on Sunday.”
A sudden engagement immediately followed by a hasty marriage ceremony, eh? Sounds like somebody’s been accidentally impregnated with a demon!
“Sources close to the couple tell us … 20-year-old Weston and 22-year-old Nikki kept the engagement a secret until this week … when they posted about it on their Facebook pages.”
THAT’S SO F*CKING METAL, DUDE! FRIEND-REQUEST THE SH*T OUT OF ME!
“We’re told the two will tie the knot in a very private ceremony in New Orleans … and Nic is expected to be in attendance.” [TMZ]
Oh, that’s nice. What could possibly go wrong? It’s not like Nic Cage has ever rudely interrupted a ceremony.
How effing righteous would it be if Nic talks the bride’s father into letting him give the bride away? While wearing a bear suit? And punching her mother in the face?
* I think I just came.
Awwww what a cute story.
Who poste…. what the?
M/arry M/e!
Maybe she’ll be ENCAGED!
he’s going for a Nathan Explosion look in that second picture.
OMG OMG I HOPE HIS AWESUM METUHL BAND PLAYZ AT TEH RECEPTIONN!!!!!!
/shoots himself in the head
His real dad, Glen Danzig, better be best man.
In other news, I’d like some time alone with at least two of the women in that photo. Jury’s still out on the one with the beard.
Doctor Rockso as the wedding singer of GTFO.
*or
Fuck….
Didn’t Weston climb out of a TV a kill Naomi Watts boyfriend once?
*heavy metal riff*
OOO WAH AH AH AH! THE HAIR AND BLACK SHIRT GOT ME A GIRL!
OOO WAH AH AH AH! AND THE RING STOPS MY DAD FROM FUCKING HER!
OOO WAH AH AH AH! ANOTHER ACTOR’S FAILED MUSICIAN SON WITH A SUPER-WHITE NAME!
OOO WAH AH AH AH! GO BUY ‘SEASON OF THE WITCH,’ AVAILABLE JUNE 28TH ON DVD AND BLU-RAY!
Wait, was this wedding what they were talking about with the whole “The Crow” remake?
I just hope C-Haze is available to play at the ceremony.