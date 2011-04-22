Nic Cage’s Son Got Engaged

It’s been said that when God closes a door, He opens a window. Except in this case, the “door” is an acting career, the “window” is the promise of marital bliss, and “God” once blew $40 million on snake venom and T-Rex femurs. I guess what I’m trying to say is, Nic Cage is your God now. And his son Weston got engaged.

“Finally, some good news for Nic Cage — the actor’s son Weston popped the question to his ridiculously hot girlfriend Nikki Williams two weeks ago … and they’re set to get MARRIED on Sunday.”

A sudden engagement immediately followed by a hasty marriage ceremony, eh? Sounds like somebody’s been accidentally impregnated with a demon!

“Sources close to the couple tell us … 20-year-old Weston and 22-year-old Nikki kept the engagement a secret until this week … when they posted about it on their Facebook pages.”

THAT’S SO F*CKING METAL, DUDE! FRIEND-REQUEST THE SH*T OUT OF ME!

“We’re told the two will tie the knot in a very private ceremony in New Orleans … and Nic is expected to be in attendance.” [TMZ]

Oh, that’s nice. What could possibly go wrong? It’s not like Nic Cage has ever rudely interrupted a ceremony.

