‘Fifty Shades Of Gray’ Won’t Show Penises: Jamie Dornan Wants Viewers To Rely On Their ‘Imaginations’ Instead

There was a period of time when people wouldn’t stop recommending Fifty Shades of Grey to me, and until recently, I thought that period had safely passed. Now, Grey is back in the headlines because Jamie Dornan, the star of the book’s movie, recently revealed that he won’t expose his todger (that’s British for “penis,” tee-hee) on screen. Typically, news like that wouldn’t make even the most minimized Hollywood Reporter headline. But because Fifty Shades of Grey is one hundred percent todger, two percent dialogue, it’s kind of a big deal.
In an interview with The Guardian, Dornan said:
“You want to appeal to as wide an audience as possible without grossing them out. You don’t want to make something gratuitous, and ugly, and graphic.”
And…
“Anyone who thinks actors get turned on doing sex scenes in films is mistaken. There’s are dozens of hairy men standing around, moving cables and lighting equipment. That’s not sexy unless you’re into being watched, which I’m not.”
Reading the interview, you kind of feel for the guy (as much as you can ‘feel’ for a millionaire male model celebrity.) It’s clear that Dornan is smart and insightful and trying to make something good out of this movie, which it has zero percent chance of being. While he accuses papers of “intellectual snobbery about the book,” he also admits that he “understands” why papers have “preconceived ideas about what it is.”
“You have to give Erika some credit, because whatever you might think of the prose style, 100 million is a lot of people. Are the literary critics saying those 100 million people aren’t very bright?”
Yep, that’s about the strength of it.
He laughs again.
“OK. Fair enough.”
What do you do when you’re a smart actor stuck in a stupid movie? Make a self-deprecating joke. Accuse a soft enemy of soft snobbery. Whatever you do, don’t ask Miles Teller – just defend it like this.
“What do you do when you’re a smart actor stuck in a stupid movie?”
You smile when you look at your bank account.
“They drove a dumptruck full of money to my house!
“I’m not made of stone!”
…
Also why this won’t show DGI.
IDK if they are actually being paid much in Hollywood terms. I think a movie like this casts relative unknowns and underpays since they hype is more for the story rather than the actors.
Hopefully they are smart enough to negotiate a piece of the back end.
No, they weren’t.
Hopefully they are smart enough to negotiate a piece of the back end.
________________________________________________________
I think thats the sequel. Fifty Shades of Ass Fucking
If he isn’t hanging dong and we won’t see dong going in then what will this movie even be about?
poorly written Twilght fanfiction and domestic abuse?
Given the subject matter, why are they even remotely concerned about offending the audience with full-on dong? That’s like making a slasher movie with no blood and gore.
Panty porn. When I saw the trailer before Gone Girl, you could just feel the collective moistening.
Maybe they will just troll everyone and go for a PG-13 rating to get that sweet, sweet high school teenager $$$.
Might as well skip it and go to the Stock Footage Festival: [mmmsimpsons.tumblr.com].
I liked the Lars Von Trier movie better.
They’re just going to ignore that old movie theater adage?
“If they don’t see dongs going in the V, You won’t see butts going in the seats”
Did anyone really expect the Hallmark Movie Channel version of softcore porn to feature fully erect dongs?
C’mon. There were never going to be dongs visible in this. Especially not erect dongs.
::pixelated wanking motion::
Think I’ll save my money for Thunder Gun Express.
“You want to appeal to as wide an audience as possible without grossing them out. You don’t want to make something gratuitous, and ugly, and graphic.”
So clearly Hollywood has not read the book…
/dons Serious Business Hat
They never do.
Jamie Dornan was awesome in ‘The Fall’. It’s a bummer to think he’s going to get famous from something 1% as good as that show.
No dongs.
No peace.
But you can be damn sure that Don Johnson’s daughter goes full frontal in this! Cause if not, why hire her? Cause she’s a talented actress? Blaahahaaaa!!!
#notmychristiangrey
So I never read the books. And I had no intention of paying to sit in a movie theater to watch this because of reasons. So now any curiosity I may have had whilst flipping channels on cable on a boring Saturday afternoon is gone too?
Good to know.
Sexy, super-hot man. Beautiful, alluring young woman. Intense and fairly explicit kinky sex. Fuck! What’s not to like? Lots of women (I repeat….LOTS of women) wil be in the theaters on February 13) whether alone, with the girls, or dragging along their hubbies, boyfriends or sex partners! C’mon! Go see it and keep an open mind. You just may go home and indulge in the best sheet-clawing sex you’ve had in a long time! What’s not to like about that? I loved the books and I can’t wait for the flick. When it comes to eroticism, who cares about literary brilliance?
No, thanks. Read the first book, it was god-awful. Started the second, but my eye-rolling was giving me seizures. I enjoy mommy porn as much as the next mom, but there’s some much better material out there. Give me a real man, not one that stalks and beats his woman and whines about how complex he is.