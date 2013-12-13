Rated DGI: ‘Nymphomaniac’ Releases a Sexy New Clip and Sex Pictures

Now that we know we’ll be able to see Lars Von Trier’s comedy porn semen drool epic Nymphomaniac by March (full-length red-band trailer here), the video chapters they’ve been releasing are even more exciting. In Chapter 7, “The Mirror,” Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) tries to rid herself of her sexuality, which turns out to be as hard as kicking heroin because she’s such an insatiable sex machine, dying to have her every orifice filled. DONGS GOING IN! DONGS GOING IN! DONGS GOING IN!
Chapter 7: The Mirror
The image you see in a mirror will at first glance seem like an exact replica of the object you’re looking at. However, this is in fact false, as the object will always be a mirrored, and thus flawed, version of the original object.
Joe tries to rid herself of her sexuality.
I really need to get one of those foam number one fingers to cheer for the Dongs Going In on opening day. Plus a codpiece and a boombox blasting Rammstein. Of course, it’s hitting VOD before theaters, so opening day will be at my own house, but I’m sure my roommate would appreciate my enthusiasm. Yes, I mean mom. New clip below, new (mostly SFW – no nudity) pictures on following pages.
See? Even sex-crazed Danes buy IKEA mattresses. I believe that’s the Jomna?
As for the rest of the clip, I’m a little disappointed there wasn’t a shot of her morosely discarding her anal beads. “Goodbye, old friend.”
That actress is Stacy Martin as young Joe. I kind of feel like they stole the concept of Blowjob Stacey from FilmDrunk (RIP).
Photos by Christian Geisnaes, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
AND they stole the concept of “Smell the Glove” from Spinal Tap.
Two guys just out of frame both had a loose tooth, so she’s just helping them out. Wait, is that a phone book under there?? I know this game, it’s where you have to call whoever the wet spot lands on.
I definitely think the best punishment for infidelity is having to share a small couch with your wife and mistress.
I can’t see Shia’s face in this without hearing “Good job, Liz!” over and over in my head. His agent must have compromising photos of everyone in Hollywood.
This whole project reminds me of trying to beat off to HBO Real Sex back in the day, and trying to time your orgasm so it didn’t happen while the weird old hippie lady was onscreen.
Ah yes, the Vulva Monologs. I like how they make the O in Nymphomaniac in vulva. It’d be cool if they made the I into a dong.
“You sure you guys want to do this? That’s a lot of dairy to eat right before you’re gonna bone.”
With her fake bruises and striped pajamas, I like to think they’re role playing “SS guard and Auschwitz inmate.” So kinky.
That’s a messy love triangle.
An obtuse one.
Can anyone explain the towels covering the sink to me? It’s for a friend…
Apparently she was into water sports.
It looks like when they LSD-proofed the house on Workaholics
My step-dad used to pad the corner of the cabinet because he always bumped his head. Since this is crotch level, I’m guessing those corners are um… uh… something she’d bump into. On purpose.
“trying to beat off to HBO Real Sex back in the day, and trying to time your orgasm so it didn’t happen while the weird old hippie lady was onscreen.”
All this time, I thought I was the only one.
You were not.
The Mighty Feklahr is kindred.
These kids today and their internets have no idea how lucky they are.
Weird old hippie lady was best case scenario. Usually there was some dude stretching his dong over his face
oh look at the fancy pants fuckers who had premium cable. Try beating off to scrambled porn for 2 years.
Those images in my head of porn that looked like photograph negatives come to life will never leave.
I grew up on scrambled cablepr0n. As a result, I can’t get it up unless her upper half is on the bottom of the screen and vice versa.
Pretty sure that mattress is the Splutch, with stain-resistant duvet.
Nymphomaniac had a woman painting a mirror set to a beautiful score, but Football to the Groin had a football to the groin
It works on so many levels.
The posts and chairs I can see. But really? Taping off the desk corners? I should’ve guessed by the banner image, but does Von Trier believe women enjoy masturbating with sharp corners? What the fuck are they doing in Denmark?
If anything the bubble-wrap makes those surfaces more inviting, I think the Danes refer to it as “popping one out.”
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes that Willem Dafoe’s scene is just him walking in on a commercial set with those two forshak-grins with stringed instruments and “happier than a camel on humpday” commercial, walks over to one and shoot s him in the face with a sawed off shotgun. Then he turns to the other and says, “I’ll suck yer dick.”, and starts sucking the guys dick. However, before the baktag can come, Willem Dafoe bites off his dick, slaps him in the face with it, and shoots him in the stomach with the shotgun.
(That is how a lot of Klingon Si’n’Makx softcore porn would go back in the day.)
I had to think about what DGI meant for all of 2 seconds before I realized there was a dick joke in the title. It’s early for me.
Overheard at a screening:
“Man, that was deep.”
“The theme of isolation and abandonment?”
“No, that dick going in.”
Wow, great comment, you got a little Klingon in ya? Want some?
Was I supposed to be able to jerk off to that clip?
Just put it on loop, yIntagh.
I was led to believe there was dongs going in
Bitch forgot to tape up her hands. And the ceiling fan. And the bottle of wine in the fridge. Am I right ladies?
The phone book game- ha!
Just not the same when you use Yelp.
4 of 11 – It felt good giving Special Needs Moving Co. the business but my fuck did it take them FOREVER to load the truck.
Man, that last pic of Uma Thurman. Age is not doing her any favors ::goes back and re-watches that comedy she did with Deniro and Bill Murray where she showed her tits::
The O in the trailer title is a stylized vagina.
And after going through the slide show: fuck.