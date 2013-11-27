REVIEW: Spike Lee’s Oldboy is a Fascinating Disaster

To anyone planning to see Spike Lee’s Oldboy: you know the original is on Netflix Instant, right? This American remake is basically like if McDonald’s tried to do an American version of kimchi and served us ketchup on cabbage. It’s not going to please any fans of the original, and you might like it separate from, and ignorant of the original, but probably only if you’re desperately hungry and an idiot.
Still, credit where credit’s due, Spike Lee did not turn in a mediocre movie. Mediocre is what you expect from an American remake of a foreign movie, all the idiosyncrasies and identifying features scrubbed away to form a bland grey dildo with which to sodomize yourself. Mediocre movies are a dime a dozen. They’re frequently made, forgettable, and they teach us nothing. Making one as transcendently terrible, as breathtakingly tone deaf and self-defeating as Spike Lee’s take on Chan-wook Park’s Oldboy (2003), on the other hand, is an achievement. A truly bad film is as rare as a great one, a true failure as compelling as a success. The stars have to align just right for things to go as wrong as this. Terrible ideas have to be suggested, seconded, and dutifully produced, and then multiplied by spontaneous misses and happy accidents of badness. The result isn’t just a “train wreck,” as so many pans suggest, because train wrecks don’t have blueprints and construction workers. Oldboy (2013) is more like a Winchester Mystery House of filmmaking, where stairways lead to walls and hallways empty into thin air. You wouldn’t want to live there, sure, but it does inspire you to wonder. Mostly it inspires the three Ws. What? Why? What the f*ck?
The one thing Spike Lee does do well is to create a grounded sense of time and place. It’s set right in his back yard, New York City (can you believe it?!), and as always with Spike Lee, you can feel his affection for the place in every frame. This works perfectly against Oldboy’s actual plot, which is more like a Bible story or a fable, where the setting and details play a distant second fiddle to the themes. Mainly the story is about being undone by your own quest for knowledge, where knowledge itself becomes the punishment. Lee’s Oldboy is too present to be Biblical and there’s no sense of otherworldliness to excuse its plot holes (when it isn’t creating new ones). It exists in the here and now, and it sucks.
I’m desperately trying not lapse into “in this version blah blah, but in THIS version yadda yadda fart,” because in most of the basic ways, the two movies are pretty much the same. Lee’s setup actually works a little better, in the sense that it does a better job of painting the main character (Oh Dae-Su is now Joe Doucett) as kind of an asshole. Then, Doucett’s strange imprisonment begins, and Lee at best seems to not understand what the original was about, and at worst just does poorly staged versions of it.
The infamous hammer fight, which in the original was staged in a narrow hallway, where one guy taking on 10 might make a small amount of sense, in this version takes place in a wide-open warehouse, where henchmen politely wait to get beaten up by the hero one by one while taking the occasional menacing swipe at thin air. It looks like a stunt show you’d see at Universal Studios, and it’s staged with so little care for believability that you wonder if it was meant to be some kind statement. Also, I didn’t have to suspend that much disbelief for the Korean version, because I don’t know Korea that well. Maybe street thugs don’t have guns there? In New York, what gang is organized enough to be a gang but not organized enough to have guns? And where do you even get a two-by-four in New York? Did they take a cab down to the Home Depot on 60th? If so, I want to see that scene.
The lack of staging doesn’t just kill the fight scene, it permeates the entire movie. Chan-wook Park’s version was about visual wit as much as anything else. Without it, Lee’s version just comes off generic and strangely mean-spirited. It’s vengeance and punishment without the spice of glee. Lee adds unnecessary backstory while leaving out crucial elements of what made the first just believable enough (post-hypnotic suggestion, for instance). And in a scene where Josh Brolin’s character has supposedly been imprisoned for 20 years (yes, it’s 20 years in this version instead of 15, just because), he appears with shaggy, unkempt hair and a beard, but also with a perfectly shaved chest. It’s bizarre that so many filmmakers will make actresses use merkins or have period-appropriate pubic hair but just assume that we’ll accept waxed man-chests without even a cursory attempt to work it into the plot. Come on, man, I know what a shaved chest looks like (oh boy do I).
Elizabeth Olsen as the love interest is the only real improvement I can recommend over the original, in that she’s a solid actress, looks fantastic naked, and doesn’t have a grating baby voice like Mi-Do did. Lee also leaves out some of the rapier elements of the original, which makes it more generic, but also, you know, less rapey. Meanwhile, Sharlto Copley’s ascot-wearing, Aristocratic accented, opera-listening, wingtip-shoed, weird-art collecting, Asian concubine-keeping bad guy plays like a parodical attempt to create the cheesiest bad guy of all time. A bad guy with an accent taunting the hero over the phone?! My gosh, I’ve never seen this before! Ooh, maybe he could also be menacingly petting a cat!
Remember, the mysterious guy keeping the protagonist in prison is really the lynchpin of Oldboy’s entire story, so when he seems like a villain rejected from a John Cena movie for being too cartoonish, it’s kind of a problem.
Well, maybe not a problem, actually. Sharlto Copley’s villain is so over-the-top moronic that it actually helps the film turn the corner from confusingly mediocre into entertainingly terrible. The flashback to the bad guy’s childhood was probably the most hilariously bad scene I’ve seen all year, and had the added benefit of making me dissolve into a fit of giggles in a crowded theater during a shotgun suicide. Magnefique!
I don’t know what grade to give this movie. It’s not good, but it’s not un-entertaining, and is probably worth studying on some level, like the creation of the Edsel.
GRADE: D
Follow Vince on Twitter. Follow FilmDrunk on Facebook. Latest movie reviews here.
I’m so fucking white the only Spike Lee movie I’ve seen is Summer of Sam.
Me too, but Do The Right Thing is in my Netflix queue – I swear!
I’m white but I like He Got Game, not gonna lie.
Oh, snippity snap, Inside Man was pretty good, too.
Miracle at St. Anna. Easily one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen.
25th Hour and Inside Man for me. You know us white people love Denzel.
Oh and I think I saw that movie about Blackface he did in a film class in college once. I did not care for it.
Miracle at St. Anna is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. Infuriatingly bad.
I’ve also had Do The Right Thing in my netflix queue for years, I’ll probably never watch it but it makes me feel more cultured knowing it’s there.
Jesus Christ, people, if you’ve never seen Do the Right Thing, get fucking to it.
This is the whitest thread I’ve ever seen. If this thread were bread it would have been the staple diet of The Brady Bunch.
Its weird some people havent actually seen Do The Right Thing, I mean I hate Spike Lee but I loved this movie long before that.
I’m so black I’ve seen ALL of Spike’s movies. I still don’t know if he’ll ever top X (Malcolm X). That’s his Goodfellas!
Based on the responses here I finally sat down and watched Do The Right Thing and it was alright, I guess? The characters were mostly cartoonish stereotypes and I have no clue what the message was supposed to be. Am I racist for not being very wowed by it?
The central conflict of Do The Right Thing is the destruction of white property.
Guess the studio needed some incentive to finance it.
So yes or no without indicating a spoiler: is the original twist in this or not?
I had planned to see this during the day Friday but now it’s looking like Homefront is the winner.
It’s ever so slightly different, but yes.
Then I’m right back in!
Only a Philistine would rate such things, but the nude scene in this version is pretty great.
And Samson went and caught three hundred foxes, and took firebrands, and turned tail to tail, and put a firebrand in the midst between two tails.
And when he had set the brands on fire, he let them go into the standing corn of the Philistines, and burnt up both the shocks, and also the standing corn, with the vineyards and olives.
Then the Philistines said, Who hath done this? And they answered, Samson, the son in law of the Timnite, because he had taken his wife, and given her to his companion. And the Philistines came up, and burnt her and her father with fire, but lo, they didst this with much reluctance, as they were in one accord that Sampson’s wife didst have some bangin’ ass and tittays.
So what Vince is saying is to chill out til Mr. Skin shows it and save ourselves 10 bucks.
Nothing that an appearance from Mars Blackmon couldn’t fix! Get it in post.
So does white priviledge play the lead role in this movie also, like every single Spike Lee film?
Isn’t the original kind of a fascinating disaster, too?
,,,no?
What?
HERACY
Well, okay, “disaster” is too strong, but it’s sort of pointlessly silly. (Except for the hammer scene, which is awesomely silly.)
Ok, I’m going to assume you’ve seen the original, and I’m going to try to respond.
No, I have no words. Perhaps Ebert’s words will give you what you need:
[www.rogerebert.com]
It’s a disaster in the same sense as a volcano exploding is a disaster; it’s fucking amazing and you’re unable to look away.
It’s a disaster in the same sense as a volcano exploding is a disaster; it’s f*cking amazing and you’re unable to look away.
I did say fascinating.
I dunno, I guess the movie started out with me going, “WHAT?!” in a good way but transitioned to me going, “WHAT?!” in a bad way.
So is this a good movie to watch drunk or take a girl out to? Never seen the original.
What movie ISN’T good to watch drunk? I can’t help you with the date situation.
Take a girl to see Hunger Games so she can fell all empowered and stuff. And then shoot her with a bow and arrow (am I doing this right?)
Take the girl to About Time. I guarantee you will get laid.
And for added drama Spike apparantly stole the posters for this movie from the guy that made them.
[juanluisgarcia.com]
And for additional added drama, Lee’s now being a douche about it: [mobile.twitter.com]
So where I can acquire one of these bland, grey dildos with which to sodomize myself? I only ask because I learned a series of harsh lessons about life after bedazzling my last one.
We need to talk.
Really, Vince… you say “bland grey dildo with which to sodomize yourself” like it’s a BAD thing!
My band “Gray Dildo” perfoms music that has been described as “aural sodomy which make the monkey bleed”. It is not a bad thing, not at all.
Gentlemen prefer taupe.
Didn’t the Bland Grey Dildos do that Hey There Delilah song a few years back?
A bland grey dildo is easy to hide in your sock drawer.
So I’ve heard.
hmmm…If he’s portrayed as an ass at the beginning of the movie that seems like he had imprisonment coming to him, then i would think that lessens the horror and mystery of the imprisonment. if he thinks that, “oh yeah, i’ve done people wrong, it was really only a matter of time till someone got back at me,” what made the original premise great was that the reason for his imprisonment was a complete shock to him as it was something he didn’t even realize he did. of course, that all really depends on how much of an ass they make him out to be at the beginning and how they change the ending.
He was obviously a piece of shit in the beginning of the original too. That seemed obvious to me but didn’t dull the impact of what was happening to him.
he was just drunk at the beginning. that doesn’t make you a bad person.
He wasnt just drunk. He was a bad guy.
He was also in jail and his friend who picked him up had clearly done this many times and was fed up. Not to mention they made a point to let you know that he basically never sees his family.
I mean, it wasn’t hitting you over the head with it but it was still obvious that “ok, this guy is definitely going to be an anti-hero at best”
Vince, whats your take on Spike Lee? He seems to serve up steaming piles of shit often, but he also can’t be completely dismissed because he gave us awesome movies like 25th Hour, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Pretty schizophrenic history.
I pretty much agree with all of that. I love Malcolm X until the very end part with the little kids.
Yeah, Malcolm X was masterful until that bit at the end.
And Do the Right Thing is a goddamn classic. If nothing else, you’ll understand why the world put up with the fiction of “Rosie Perez, legitimate actress” for a decade after it came out.
Oddly, “bland grey dildo with which to sodomize yourself” is something I scream at several family members every Thanksgiving, in various contexts. So, um, happy Thanksgiving?
This. I mean, I watched Oldboy, and it eviscerated me, but my assumption was that Spike Lee was going to do stupid things to it.
I re-watched the original Oldboy right before going to see this. Mistake. At least I watched one good movie today.
I’m waiting for Spike Lees remake of Gone with the Wind
Would actually see.
Saw this. Enjoyed it. Lacked the insane genius that made the original a classic, but I felt the plot and motivations actually held together better this time around. Brolin was clearly having a blast playing the World’s Worst Human Being, and I had a blast with him. Copley was great, because if you’re going to be an insane billionaire, why the hell not be “INSANE BILLIONAIRE MUAHAHAHA!!!!” Good taste is vastly overrated. Bizarre and ambitious disasters > bland and safe successes. That’s why “The Counselor” > “Catching Fire.”
Not that I totally disagree with you, but what about this was ambitious, exactly? Remaking Oldboy seems incredibly unambitious to me.
I guess I’m so jaded that all someone has to do impress me is take what should be a paycheck movie (throw together some crap based on a pre-existing material) and make a real movie instead. Spike gets an A for effort.
Or maybe I was grouping together “Oldboy” (2013) and “The Counselor” together in “bizarre and ambitious disasters.” The first is bizarre and the second is ambitious, because I think it was pretty ambitious of Ridley Scott and Cormac McCarthy to make a movie entirely out of non-sequitors and abrupt violence.
While the original is no doubt far superior, as a free standing movie, I think the remake is decent enough. Will I rave about it for years to come or recommend it heavily to friends like the original? No. However, I was still entertained for a couple hours, and I did not feel it was a total waste of my time/money which is more than I can say for other movies I’ve seen in recent years.
…and relative to recent huge bombs, I thought it was better than both The Lone Ranger and John Carter.
What is this hatred for gay dildos? I mean I though we were living in the 21st Century and whatever sexual persuasion a dildo has, gay or not is no one’s beeswax! Leave those poor gay dildos alone!