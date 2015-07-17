Peter Berg Apologizes For His Caitlyn Jenner Post, But Blames It On The Troops Again

Look, people, I enjoy defending someone who was on the Kardashians less than anyone, but if you’re going to bash Caitlyn Jenner, don’t act like deliberately using the wrong pronoun means you’re speaking truth to power, it just means you’re an assh*le. On that note, Peter Berg has issued an apology of sorts to his meme repost from yesterday, which, in case you don’t remember, said:
One Man traded 2 legs for the freedom of the other to trade 2 balls for 2 boobs. Guess which Man made the cover of Vanity Fair, was praised for his courage by President Obama and is to be honored with the “Arthur Ashe Courage Award” by ESPN?
Now Peter Berg has apologized, which I’d like to think was spurred on by my call to his publicist to ask if that was Berg’s real Instagram account. They didn’t seem to know what I was talking about at the time, which was funny because the story had been out for six hours by then.
Anyway, Mea Culpa Time:
I have the utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner and I am a strong supporter of equality and the rights of trans people everywhere. I also believe that we don't give enough attention to our courageous returning war veterans, many of whom have sacrificed their bodies and mental health for our country and our principals- principals that include the freedom to live the life you want to live without persecution or abuse.
Now, let me preface this by saying that I like Peter Berg. I think he’s refreshingly honest, and I think it’s possible to respect someone in spite of one or two sh*tty opinions, which I think I do. That said…
Hey, assh*le. Stop trying to wrap your sh*tty opinions in the American flag. I doubt the brave servicemen and women you keep bringing up sacrificed their lives and bodies to be your trump card in the PR Wars. And definitely don’t apologize for wrapping your sh*tty opinions in the American flag by wrapping your sh*tty apology in the American flag. That’s a sh*tty apology. If our Marines fought like you apologize, we’d all be speaking German with an English accent right now.
Can anyone pinpoint exactly when Peter Berg went crazy? I’m thinking it was during shooting for Corky Romano.
You guys want some cookiiiiiiiiiiiieeees?
head trauma from the avalanche. That hat Brighton Maintenance hat is not proper protection.
Aspen EXTREME
“Oh yes, do go on. Please tell us more about suicide rates.” – Trans community
Boom.
Damn son, that comment should come with some aloe vera to soothe the burn.
Drops the mic. Flawless victory.
I’ve never asked this of anyone, but do you have twitter?
Will Peter Berg finally morph into Clint Eastwood? Only time will tell.
This is one of those special kind of COTW. Not one we’re typically comfortable with involving a fan fic of the Filmdrunk office or AB shutting down an internet hater.
Still, could have used a Vince’s mom reference.
I’m writing a poem about this whole story. What rhymes with false parallels?
loud-mouth ne’er-do-well
Terrible director who looks likes will fer-rel
balls cowbells
Dude, calling Caitlyn a man doesn’t make you an a-hole.
Yes. It does.
Topical!
Clearly you don’t have a rudimentary understanding of capitalization and sentence structure.
So is Theon Greyjoy a chick, or…
Oh fuck I made an error on the internet, SHUT IT DOWN! Do you have a point brah, I’m not shooting for a Pulitzer here….
There was a point to it. You missed it. No one was surprised.
“the freedom to live the life you want to live without persecution or abuse”
Like having people continue to refer to you as a man (sorry….a “Man”) after you’ve become a woman?
A woman who has fathered 6 kids? Would the various Jenner kids be a-holes if they still call him dad?
Yes. But then, the various Jenner kids would still be a-holes if they cured cancer and baked the world’s most delicious cake in a single afternoon.
You are familiar with the verb “change”, right? Physically, she was a man (past tense) and fathered children when she was physically a man. Now she is physically a woman (or on her way to becoming one if the transition isn’t finished yet).
But she’ll likely tell you that she was always a woman, and that’s the part you have to respect.
Deliberately referring to her as a man (or as a “Man”, or “he” or – even worse – as an “it” as one douche bag has done further down in this comment thread) shows a complete lack of understanding (at best) of what she and other trans-gendered people go through. At worst, you’re intolerant and bigoted.
This isn’t about Caitlyn Jenner individually. I have little-to-no sympathy for any of the Jenner/Kardashian clan when it comes to their public life. They’re all a bunch of yahoos as far as I’m concerned.
But she’s a woman. Calling her anything else does, in fact, make you an asshole.
@Sam Lively
We’re still figuring all this out as a society, but it may turn out that being a “dad” or a “mom” isn’t absolutely linked to gender.
@JJ Jr. LOL, do you even biology brah?
[pbs.twimg.com]
@ Tulku
You are being absurd. You have to turn off your brain to believe that name change plus a sliding scale of hormone treatment and plastic surgery changes your gender.
This has nothing to do with what “trans-gendered people go through” and everything to do with basic reality.
As the great Stuart Smalley said, it’s easier to wear slippers than to carpet the whole world. If Bruce wants to change his name to Caitlyn and wear dresses, he can knock himself out, but the idea that everyone else be forced to play pretend with him is too much.
And it’s a shame that top-notch comedians are stuck pretending that the Emperor is not only wearing clothes, but that the junk that’s hanging out for everyone to see doesn’t actually exist. A double dose of figurative emasculation.
If Jenner wants to call herself a woman, that is her right.
If you want to call people assholes for calling her a man, that’s your right.
Me, I want to say Kris Jenner is an attention whore and this whole thing has worked out perfectly for her and her family.
@Sam Lively – you don’t get it. Its not what she is, its what and who she identifies as.
Its a mark of respect for basic humanity that you acknowledge that. Everyone gets to have an identity and is up to them to define it.
We already do this with names. Some arbitrary words used as part of our identity. People change these all the time. How hard is it to do the same thing with a pronoun?
You refusing to refer to this person by what they prefer makes you an asshole, just as if I were to refer to you exclusively as ‘fuckface’. Even if I think you’re a fuckface, (I assume) you don’t identify as a fuckface, just like Caitlyn Jenner does not identify as a man.
this is getting into “words have no meaning they’re just a random collection of sounds that a group of humans have chosen to give meaning to” territory. Jenner is a millionaire who’s personal choices affect no one negatively unless they choose for it to be so. The only people who need to think about whether he is a dad or mom now are his kids. Debating which descriptors to use, when you likely won’t really use any is a pointless exercise. But, and I hate myself for this, identify is such a poor word to choose. Saying a person identifies and we need to respect that isn’t the same as a person who is biologically a woman trapped in a mans body. People who are victims of abuse or neglect can dissasociate with their own identity, and a big part of transissioning is seeing experts to make sure that you’re otherwise healthy both mentally and physically before you go under the knife. Saying someone identifies as one gender or the other implies that it is in some way a choice. Being gay isn’t a choice, from the trans people I know I don’t believe being trans is a choice, so just get rid of the identify part. Or get rid of the trans part, Jenner is a woman, take it or leave
It’s not impossible to be both correct AND an asshole. Case in point.
Dude feels quite strongly about school administrators. I suppose that’s why he keeps referring to principals and not principles, right?
For someone who’s never served, Peter Berg sure has stepped on a lot of land mines, folks.
I mean, I’m amazed he even has a foot left to put in his mouth, you know? Given all the land mines I mentioned in my comment above.
But what if they were all duds, like Battleship?
How about bitching about the terrible Veterans Affairs office instead of an award with no actual value? You want to help veterans, start there.
Whoa, that would mean actually doing something and not just sharing memes on social media.
It’s almost as if…it’s not really the treatment of troops that has Peter so upset…
“I also believe that we don’t give enough attention to our courageous returning war veterans, many of whom have sacrificed their bodies and mental health for our country and our principals- some of whom spent three years in a POW camp, forced to subsist on a thin stew made of fish, vegetables, prawns, coconut milk, and four kinds of rice. They came close to madness trying to find it here in the States, but they just can’t get the spices right!”
I Seymour what you did there.
Shut up and make The Great White Hype 2, Peter Berg. Get Damon Wayons Jr and go the Creed route with it if you want, but until that happens he’s still an asshole.
Peter Berg is a pretty decent technical director. But now his whole persona of “support our troops” gone mad feels like he’s both the ultimate faux-tough guy and pandering to a clear demographic. Dude cares about the troops as if they’re action figures. He’s not exactly rushing to make a movie about vet suicides or the man in his IG photo.
Has it even traded the balls in yet? Last I heard it had not.
Thats what I want to know….he should at least have to chop it off before he gets an award.
No. Caitlyn had gotten cosmetic surgery ( shaved the Adam’s apple, breast implants ) and hormone therapy.
But still has balls and penis.
Shouldn’t it be principles? Unless Peter Berg is worried about the people who run schools or the amount of money originally owed.
[www.youtube.com]
What I think every time I see Peter Berg’s arms . . .
The “but the troops!!!!” defense has worked for country music stars forever now. I guess he figured it would work for him too?
When will Caitlyn be courageous enough to tell us whether or not Joe Flacco is elite?
#whatabout
Buttockus, I served with Chareth Cutestory. I knew Chareth Cutestory. Chareth Cutestory was a friend of mine. Buttockus, you’re no Chareth Cutestory.
You’re in Chareth country now, son.
That was really uncalled for, Schnitzel bob.
That it was. Buttockus knows I’m just joshin’ him.
Did you serve Josh Gad too, Schnitzel Bob?
Someone should start FalseDichotomy.com that just details all the great dumbass either/or arguments people share on Facebook for a living. I especially love how everyone re-posting this meme considers Courage to be a finite resource. Not everything has to be a Zero-Sum game, Win-Win options are everywhere.
But what the fuck do I know about game theory, I love Soccer for God’s sake.
Mixhail – you are denying the very basis of the conservative/republican model. How could I be winning if someone else isn’t losing?
That’s true soccer sucks.
Like the Blue team doesn’t do the same stupid shit. I love this game between 2 teams
I subscribe to the theory that if I bring everyone else down, then I don’t have to rise up.
That makes me an asshole, not calling someone in a dress ‘him’
My cake doesn’t taste as good if everyone gets a slice. That makes it worthless.
Modern American Conservativism: basically, the worst kind of spoiled hateful child logic.
I’m sure you’re really passionate about transgender and veteran rights, and not at all trying to milk a topic that got a bunch of comments yesterday.
Keep fighting the good fight and earning those clicks. It’s your ticket to the lower middle class!
Yeah, Vince. You’re such an asshole for following up on a story. Especially a story that seemed to garner a lot of interest.
*prolonged fart noise*
@RomanCandle And yet, here you are, clicking on said story once again. I’m sure the Uproxx empire is very thankful for your clciks and couldn’t give a fuck less about your comments.
@Verbal Kunt
With that fart noise, you just ended transphobia and made enough people enjoy Vince’s comedy so that he doesn’t have to write clickbait to pay his rent. Truly you are a leader of men.
@ El Dubba E
I made $210,000 last year and I never even graduated college. Giving clicks to Ivy League writing yellow journalism is just a matter of charity for me.
These spambots are getting more obnoxious by the day.
@RomanCandle Yessss feed the beast even more, you little internet baby.
@El Dubba E
What beast? What empire? Uproxx is nothing more than a minor light entertainment website. Peter Berg is a big Hollywood director, do you think his career is going to suffer because some failed comedian called him an asshole? Do you think that
@RomanCandle Mmmm delicious internet clicks.
It is seriously impressive how consistently you act like a tool here. I’ve read quite a few of your comments and I don’t think you’ve come off as remotely likable or funny in even a single one of them. You’re like our collective embarrassing dad. Much respect for the commitment.
@JJ Jr.
Well my family, friends, girlfriend, etc. all like me very much. I guess I’ll just have to live with you disapproval somehow.
Well, good luck. God’s always there if you need some help.
What are you doing commenting on my articles? You’re here wasting time when you could be out earning all that sweet money at dad’s dealership.
I love it when anon douchebags on the internet talk about their wealth. it’s the surest sign they’re lying. I bet you’re real tough too, and not at all balding, and that you’re rash is clearing up and that you have friends and girlfriend. sure, sure bub.
I’m sure this comment was actually meant for ESPN
This is an exceptionally pathetic back and forth, even by internet standards.
“You are not funny or interesting. Why do you say words?”
“Nuh-uh, all my friends think I’m cool! That statement means something to complete strangers, right?”
It’s like you’re not even trying. Like…you’re actually bragging about having a job and a family? Most people have jobs and families. Cool story bro. Doesn’t change the fact that you’re a moron who can’t stay on topic.
RomanCandle’s girlfriend is a super model but she lives in Canada. You wouldn’t know her.
RomanCandle benched 495 yesterday at the gym with no spot. Legit.
RomanCandle’s dad works at Nintendo. He was able to get Super Mario Bros. 3 before the general public and he helped invent the Konami Code.
RomanCandle played D1 and woulda gone pro but he blew out his knee.
RomanCandle has a very racially diverse set of friends and they all agree he is super nice in real life.
The one believable thing I read here is that RomanCandle never graduated college.
RomanCandle has a really nice house but won’t invite you over because he doesn’t want you to feel jealous.
RomanCandle is happy to share the details of his income with you as long as he doesn’t have to pay his share of the bill when you go out for lunch.
RomanCandle gets tax breaks to accommodate his massive income by donating to the charity of Yellow Journalists.
RomanCandle’s girlfriend thinks he’s alright, but has more dates with his brother, RomanCalendar.
RomanCandle wishes he was Italian.
RomanCandle’s family, imaginary friends, blow-up girlfriend, and etc. all really like him. You should too, pussy.
I’m not stopping until @Farthammer comes back.
Upon re-reading RomanCandle’s remarks, RomanCandle might actually think he is Peter Berg. Fuck off, RomanCandle. You don’t hold a candle to Peter Berg. Even in his most fucked-up moments.
I suggest RomanCandle consider donating his (or her) time and/or money to war veterans’ charities rather than “giving clicks to Ivy League writing yellow journalism”, what with that $210,000 annual income and all.
RomanCandle was about to bang that hot chick you know but he didnt because she was super annoying.
RomanCandle wrote somewhat-negative Ant Man reviews before Vince even saw it.
RomanCandle taught Steven Seagal the front kick.
RomanCandle has a more unique physiological reaction to sexual arousal than Steven Seagal.
RomanCandle probably just stands around in a lovely field on a farm, shot like Terrence Malick.
RomanCandle never thinks about the coke dealers.
Yeah ok @Farthammer, glad you’re here, still not stopping.
RomanCandle considers himself a surrealist, because he likes Cheerios. I think so.
(I apologize for whoever’s joke I just ripped off, might have been Jersey Devil).
RomanCandle leases a fucking sick BMW
@Farthammer – it’s blue:
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
RomanCandle has over half a million twitter followers bro.
When RomanCandle went to the strip club on Saturday night, the one stripper was like totally into him for real. it wasn’t an act or anything. He totally ‘coulda hit dat’, but no way would he fuck a gross stripper, even if he did just spend eight hundo to hang out with her for 2 hours.
So, everyone is a total pussy nowdays, congrats Bruce you traded your balls for a pair of tits, it doesnt make you a sloot or a “hero”. Berg is also a pussy for backing down, harden the fuck up Berg, who cares what some drugged out freaks thinks(“oh no muh pronouns”), yeah you can go fuck yourself.for that cowardly apology.
You have more unexpected periods than Jenner.
I don’t proofread brah, one “full stop” in place of a “space”, I’m practically murdering the English language one slipped key at a time……..
You seem awesome. We should hang out. Pound a few brewskis, watch some football, roofie some girls, wreck a car…brah.
@Incredible Tulku wreck a car like bruce did? Maybe push someone into oncoming traffic? Maybe we’ll get ESPYs then?
OK so Gastinbrah is the old Rill Bomanowski right? The sloots gave it away, brah.
I’m going to pretend that i’m more evolved than you and call you names.
nah, he’s a Rill fanboy, who I’m certain has iced others and been iced.
I don’t understand who the “drugged out freaks” are in this scenario.
I’m starting to think that Berg said he would call Vince and never did.
*call Vince for lunch
He shouldn’t have apologized in first because 1000% correct not that the BSPY’s mean jack shit.
When Bruce cuts it off we can talk about being courageous.
Why is it that the doofiest transphobic meatballs always seem to be the most hung up on the status of peoples’ dicks?
@Stallonewolf It’s the same phenomenon as the homophobes who delight in graphically describing the sexual acts gay men engaged in. I like to think it takes all their restraint to describe the specific parts as “sweaty” instead of “glistening.”
But it’s that. You can tell whoever created that meme isn’t actually outraged about it, but more sexually curious. Same as the gentleman you’re responding to.
I’m transphobic dumb fuck.
I just don’t see any courage taping it back. Cutting it off is at least going all in. It’s still not courageous by definition but it’s at least in same zip code.
Oh, you made it very clear in your first comment that you’re a transphobic dumb fuck.
It’s kind of courageous to go public with the information in a world where ignorant assholes exist.
I don’t think I’m actually scared of transgenders. I just don’t think it’s courageous by definition (either the coming out or the taping back). But I certainly don’t have any ill will toward them. I don’t even give a second thought to be honest. To each his own. Maybe I’m just not as evolved as you guys.
Yeah it’s totally not courageous to wear a dress knowing that every fifth person you meet is going to try to physically assault you, possibly even murder you, for doing so. But yeah, soldiers willingly going into places where they might be killed or hurt is the only courageous act there is. You should try to get some more perspective on this world you live in, you might just find you’ve learned something.
It’s amazing how many people who have been mortally offended because a disabled veteran didn’t win a particular award at the ESPYs have completely ignored the disabled veteran who won an award at the ESPYs. Or did they all simultaneously go to the fridge for another Mountain Dew when Danielle Green was presented with the Pat Tillman Award?
Well he certainly has some Kardashian stink on him which should give any pause before they congratulate him for being super courageous.
I actually do agree about the Kardashian stink. His family is still garbage and a blight on society. Oh, and he also killed a lady within the last year.
If not for Brandy’s brother peeing on his step daughter, his transition would be as notable as Chaz Bono’s.
haha that’s a good one.
I should have been more thoughtful with my comments. I’m not transphobic I cross dress errr… I have friends that cross dress themselves from time to time.
@Legend – Came to say the same thing.
So many people claim to just want support and acknowledgement for the troops are spending their time bashing Caitlyn Jenner – but MENTIONING NOTHING about wounded vet Danielle Green and her ESPY.
Here’s links to articles about the actual WOUNDED VET that WON an ESPY that Berg and his ilk spend no time celebrating: [eonli.ne] / [bit.ly]
Hey thanks for pointing that out – I haven’t watched the ESPYs in years and didn’t know that they do give awards out for military peeps. Still seems to me that this award was inappropriate.
He should’ve just said Adam Baldwin hacked his account.
I haven’t seen this much outrage over a meaningless award since the last Dundees hosted by Michael Scott.
Tonight, Peter Berg’s desperate attempt to remain relevant, film at 11.
Everyone should feel free to express their opinions!.. Unless it’s not the “popular” /right one. He doesn’t need to apologize. Get off your high horses.
My horse is dead!
My horse is so blazed right now.
I really appreciate the irony of lobbying for attention to be paid to one group at the expense of another when both are largely suffering from many of the same ills here at home. Like I’m supposed to be proud that these soldiers gave up a ton for our society’s ability to push veterans’ and trans folk to disgustingly high rates of homelessness, depression and suicide. Fuck off Peter Berg, life isn’t a fucking zero sum game. It’s disappointing that he’s fallen for that shitty divisive rhetoric that tries to divide the disenfranchised in order to weaken their power. It’s 2015, there’s no reason we can’t love veterans and ladyboys at the same time.
Marines fought the Japs, dickwart.
Yes, yes they did. *pats head*
Wasn’t really looking at that joke as 100% historically accurate, but Marines did fight some Germans in Dubya Dubya Eye. [www.mcu.usmc.mil]
[www.leatherneck.com]
[marinesmagazine.dodlive.mil]
Not saying he’s NOT a dickwart.
Noted libtards Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert wrap themselves around the flag and veterans so it gives them cover to be dipshit libtards.
But you would never call them out, now would you Vince?
That escalated idiotically.
@Al; I always accuse people I don’t like of things that the people I like are famous for or even defined by too, so don’t be too hasty.
Why does Berg think he’s the arbiter of courage? I thought that job was for actors who pretended to be part of the armed forces for a few weeks.