Peter Berg Apologizes For His Caitlyn Jenner Post, But Blames It On The Troops Again

Look, people, I enjoy defending someone who was on the Kardashians less than anyone, but if you’re going to bash Caitlyn Jenner, don’t act like deliberately using the wrong pronoun means you’re speaking truth to power, it just means you’re an assh*le. On that note, Peter Berg has issued an apology of sorts to his meme repost from yesterday, which, in case you don’t remember, said:

One Man traded 2 legs for the freedom of the other to trade 2 balls for 2 boobs. Guess which Man made the cover of Vanity Fair, was praised for his courage by President Obama and is to be honored with the “Arthur Ashe Courage Award” by ESPN?

Now Peter Berg has apologized, which I’d like to think was spurred on by my call to his publicist to ask if that was Berg’s real Instagram account. They didn’t seem to know what I was talking about at the time, which was funny because the story had been out for six hours by then.

Anyway, Mea Culpa Time:

“I have the utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner and I am a strong supporter of equality and the rights of trans people everywhere. I also believe that we don’t give enough attention to our courageous returning war veterans, many of whom have sacrificed their bodies and mental health for our country and our principals — principals [sic] that include the freedom to live the life you want to live without persecution or abuse.”

Now, let me preface this by saying that I like Peter Berg. I think he’s refreshingly honest, and I think it’s possible to respect someone in spite of one or two sh*tty opinions, which I think I do. That said…

Hey, assh*le. Stop trying to wrap your sh*tty opinions in the American flag. I doubt the brave servicemen and women you keep bringing up sacrificed their lives and bodies to be your trump card in the PR Wars. And definitely don’t apologize for wrapping your sh*tty opinions in the American flag by wrapping your sh*tty apology in the American flag. That’s a sh*tty apology. If our Marines fought like you apologize, we’d all be speaking German with an English accent right now.

