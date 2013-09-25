Awesome Picture Alert: Gandalf and Professor X Went to Coney Island

News schmews, you didn’t think I was going to deprive you of a picture of Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen grubbing down on American junk food, did you? Here they are at Nathan’s in Coney Island, just keeping it real as shit. I know they’re both British, but I move that we should pledge allegiance to this picture from now on instead of the flag. It makes me at least as proud. It’s the star-spangled chow down.
I’ve heard corn on the cob is mostly an American thing. If that’s true, between that and soccer, I don’t know what these foreigners have against just using your damned hands. HANDS ARE WHAT I USE TO HOLD MY GUNS, DON’T TREAD ON ME! (*shoots books with both pistols, hangs Truck Nutz on Lincoln memorial*)
The Mighty Feklahr is certain that the wiener should be in the other mouth…
Winner.
Wiener.
Stewart is experimenting!
Oh, WINNER…
Nope. That’s just one of the many ways Ian McKellen enjoys phallic shaped foods. Note the look of pleasant surprise on Patrick Stewarts face.
And why does McKellan look like Mister Mxyzptlk?
[images3.wikia.nocookie.net]
Sealabia forever!
Did Picard wear his Coney Island tank to Coney Island, or did he show up shirtless and decide to buy the tank there?
Yes.
Good answer! Good answer!
I would really love to know what the deal with these 2 is…do they just travel the world together? There’s a picture of them somewhere new just about every other day on Reddit.
Just two dudes living their life like every moment is a shot from a Best Friends Forever montage.
I hope there’s a scene where they try on a bunch of hats and eventually settle on the matching pair above.
There needs to be a documentary film crew that follows these two on their road trips around the world. Someone make it happen.
Isn’t that Twitter?
Don’t worry Vince, we have corn on the cob, no corn dogs though. It’s not “With your hands” that’s a problem, it’s “On a stick”.
It’s so nice of them to take care of their “In Memoriam” Oscars montage while they can still control the content.
The bowlers!
Just look at those rascals.
One was a neat and proper professor and student of science and all things rational. All things for him were orderly and had its right place in the universe. The other was a vagabond wizard who wander the countryside in smelly robes bringing ancient troubles and disrupting peaceful lives wherever he goes.
Can the two live together in a NY apartment together?
The New Odd Couple! Coming this Xmas.