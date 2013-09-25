Awesome Picture Alert: Gandalf and Professor X Went to Coney Island

#Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart
Senior Editor
09.25.13 21 Comments

News schmews, you didn’t think I was going to deprive you of a picture of Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen grubbing down on American junk food, did you? Here they are at Nathan’s in Coney Island, just keeping it real as shit. I know they’re both British, but I move that we should pledge allegiance to this picture from now on instead of the flag. It makes me at least as proud. It’s the star-spangled chow down.

I’ve heard corn on the cob is mostly an American thing. If that’s true, between that and soccer, I don’t know what these foreigners have against just using your damned hands. HANDS ARE WHAT I USE TO HOLD MY GUNS, DON’T TREAD ON ME! (*shoots books with both pistols, hangs Truck Nutz on Lincoln memorial*)

[via Patrick Stewart’s Twitter]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart
TAGSCELEBRITIES DOING COOL STUFFIAN MCKELLENPATRICK STEWARTPICTURES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP