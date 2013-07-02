PICTURED: Benicio Del Toro as Pablo Escobar

After playing Ché Guevara in Steven Soderbergh’s two-part epic back in 2008, Benicio Del Toro will achieve the Latin actor equivalent of hitting for the cycle later this year when he plays Pablo Escobar in Andrea Di Stefano‘s Paradise Lost. I bet he’s first in line to play Carlos the Jackal too.

The film follows a young surfer Nick who thinks all his dreams have come true when he goes to visit his brother in Colombia. Against an idyllic backdrop of blue lagoons and white beaches he falls madly in love with a beautiful Colombian girl called Maria. It all seems perfect until he meets her uncle, one Pablo Escobar. The film also co-stars Josh Hutcherson, Carlos Bardem, Brady Corbet, Ana Girardot, and Claudia Traisac. [LatinoReview]

I guess it’s true what they say about Carlos Escobar.

He flip you. He flip you for real.

Can someone make a gif of this scene for the love of God?

[Picture via LatinoReview]