PICTURED: Benicio Del Toro as Pablo Escobar

#Benicio Del Toro
Senior Editor
07.02.13 21 Comments

After playing Ché Guevara in Steven Soderbergh’s two-part epic back in 2008, Benicio Del Toro will achieve the Latin actor equivalent of hitting for the cycle later this year when he plays Pablo Escobar in Andrea Di Stefano‘s Paradise Lost. I bet he’s first in line to play Carlos the Jackal too.

The film follows a young surfer Nick who thinks all his dreams have come true when he goes to visit his brother in Colombia. Against an idyllic backdrop of blue lagoons and white beaches he falls madly in love with a beautiful Colombian girl called Maria. It all seems perfect until he meets her uncle, one Pablo Escobar. The film also co-stars Josh Hutcherson, Carlos Bardem, Brady Corbet, Ana Girardot, and Claudia Traisac. [LatinoReview]

I guess it’s true what they say about Carlos Escobar.

He flip you. He flip you for real.

Can someone make a gif of this scene for the love of God?

[Picture via LatinoReview]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro
TAGSACTORS PLAYING HISTORICAL FIGURESANDREA DI STEFANObenicio del toroparadise lostPUBLICITY STILLS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP