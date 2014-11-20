Nose-Licking, Clay Matthews, And Fart Noises… It’s The Trailer For ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

#Green Bay Packers #Anna Kendrick #Trailers
Senior Writer
11.20.14 36 Comments

Where, oh where, could the Bellas take us that they didn’t already take us in Pitch Perfect? To the world championships of a cappella, obviously. Hot on the heels of the hilarious pun-play of the first poster for Pitch Perfect 2, the trailer has arrived, and it has more singing than any movie trailer in the history of the world (citation needed). Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson lead the rest of the Bellas against an international stage of competitive singers, and they’re joined along the way by Adam DeVine, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins and that one dude from the TBS series about people working (not that one, the other one). It’s a classic story of us against the world, featuring Rebel Wilson falling down some stairs.

Lost in all the tunes is the real surprise of Clay Matthews and some of his Green Bay Packers teammates. However, David Bakhtiari has never been shy about his love of Pitch Perfect, so this must have been a dream come true for them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Bay Packers#Anna Kendrick#Trailers
TAGSADAM DEVINEANNA KENDRICKDAVID CROSSELIZABETH BANKSGREEN BAY PACKERSPITCH PERFECTPITCH PERFECT 2REBEL WILSONTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP