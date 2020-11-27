Jack O’Brien On ‘Pine Barrens,’ The Most Infamous Sopranos Episode Of All Time

Click to download here.

On the latest Pod Yourself A Gun, Gloria throws things, the Russian gets away, and “the poo ass was dog.” This week Matt and Vince are thankful for their guest, Jack O’Brien from the Daily Zeitgeist, and season 3 episode 11 of The Sopranos, Pine Barrens.

This episode is so good, it’s a cliché to bring it up. As Jack points out during the podcast, saying “Pine Barrens” is your favorite Sopranos episode is like saying Michael Jordan is your favorite basketball player. It’s not a bad choice but come on — try to surprise me.

If you haven’t seen it in a while, you might remember this Steve Buscemi-directed episode as the one where Paulie and Chris get lost in the woods. What you might not remember are Gloria’s London broil toss and Jackie Jr.’s Scrabble prowess. If last week’s episode was a reminder that The Sopranos is a soap opera, this week’s episode is a reminder that it is also a sitcom, because it’s got jokes.

Are some of the jokes too sitcom-y? Vince says yes. I say VA FANGOOL, Vince. What happened to Valery? Don’t ask David Chase. What is the geopolitical significance of Paulie’s satin finish manicure? Listen now to find out.

If you’re not going to share your Tic Tacs, at least share a five star review on Apple Podcasts. (-written by Brent Flyberg)

