A Stolen Leg Comes Home To Roost: Talking Sopranos Episode 304 On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

In this week’s episode of Pod Yourself a Gun, Matt and Vince are joined by Francesca Fiorentini (@franfio) from MSNBC, AJ+, and the Bitchuation Room podcast to try to find an entertaining but still respectful way to discuss Dr. Melfi’s rape scene in Season 3, episode 4 of the Sopranos, “Employee of the Month.”

It’s a polarizing episode from the gabagoolden age of the Sopranos, with enough psychotherapy talk to really piss Vince off. The episode also features Ralphie Cifaretto (Joey Pants) and Jackie Aprile Jr. bonding over a beating, Janice’s definitely real plans to make a documentary about Livia’s generation and their music, Melfi’s Roman dog dreams, and Furio’s sensitive side. “We donna have-a the pope joke. Donna translate.”

Should Melfi have used Tony to get the revenge she wanted? Should Janice have… uh… not stolen the Russian nurse’s prosthetic leg as ransom for Livia’s records? Put your answer in a five star review on Apple Podcasts and/or wherever you get your podcasts. (-Description by Brent Flyberg)

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts.

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want.