Porn As Art: The 10 Best Porn Films Since 2010 (Part One)

Guess what? In no particular order, except for the #1 Best Ever, here are my Top 10 Favorite Pornos since 2010!
I’m basing my assessment of these films on a couple of things, but mostly 1) do I find them alluring in some way, sexy or otherwise, and 2) are they socially and/or culturally significant – voilà!
Chances are, you have your own top ten list. And chances also are that your choices totally don’t coincide with mine. That’s ok! What appeals to any of us on any level is intensely personal (and I also have that whole sociology thing to factor in, too). [Vince’s Note: Chauntelle is still kind of new to this whole FilmDrunk thing, because the correct way to introduce a list is, “Here’s my list, if you disagree with me you’re wrong. Wanna fight about it? BRING IT ON, YOU DICKLESS SH*T BALLOONS!”]
So now, with all that in mind, enjoy my assessment of this truth, in list form!
(FYI – none of the links here are SFW)
For a while, until my current #1 Best Ever porno was made, POPPORN’s Man vs. Pussy (2011) was, in my opinion, the greatest piece of filmic art in existence. Nothing beats the producer’s own synopsis: “What would happen if one man [Anthony Rosano] was challenged to shoot five individual sex scenes (and five loads of cum) in twelve hours with five of porn’s biggest stars?” Well, what would happen?
Let me tell you – Man vs. Pussy is one of the greatest studies of masculinity, camaraderie, and porn making ever. It’s nail-biting action and human drama that could never be faked. You will literally find yourself shouting at the screen, cheering for Anthony’s successes, laughing your ass off, and near tears as the film unfolds. Because Man Vs. Pussy isn’t a made up story. It’s real life.
Hereafter Pee-Wee XXX (2012), Vivid Entertainment’s take on everyone’s favorite man-child, is not a parody of any previously produced mainstream version, oh no. Pee-Wee XXX is next level in its brilliant creativity – it builds off the source material, incorporating key elements into a truly original and clever pornified storyline, resulting in final product that’s nothing short of golden.
Rather than his iconic bike, Pee-Wee is in love with a Real Doll named Dolly. In a fantastic nod to Mannequin (1987), Dolly comes to life, but only around Pee-Wee. Or maybe it’s all in his head, who knows? Point being is that Pee-Wee loves Dolly more than anything and others notice. And when someone steals her, Pee-Wee embarks on an epic adventure of Large Marge proportions.
I know I’ve mentioned this series from Evil Angel before, but that’s only because it’s amazing. Voracious tells the story of vampires struggling with and against humanity. Now well into Season Two, Voracious is graphic, gory, and extremely hardcore (seriously – this stuff is not for the faint of heart). Perfect for Halloween!
Girlfriends Films’ and director B. Skow’s Truth Be Told (2013) is a creepy psychological thriller packed with deplorable characters and startling twists.
The lead, Luke (played flawlessly by Steven St. Croix), is a sadistic, movie star egomaniac who likes to push his lovers to the edge of breakdown – gross. But then he meets this mysterious redheaded dame during a weekend bender. Of course, she attempts to blackmail him, and you’re like “Yes!!” because you hate Luke. But then everything changes, and you find yourself even more skeeved out than you were before! It’s amazing. And the style of the film itself is super creepy – very film noir Hitchcock-ish.
Elegant Angel’s Dani Daniels: DARE (2012) is an example of the power and beauty of the star showcase porno form. It’s also all about the power and beauty of Mason.
A star showcase serves as a platform, presenting a performer’s talents in a variety of sex scenarios, as well as via interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Though they can certainly be done poorly, when they’re done well, they’re amazing. The ever-elusive director Mason creates some of the most unique adult content ever conceived, often via the star showcase format: aesthetically stark and superb, with a style all her own, Mason’s work is (most often) hard as fkkk. And the women featured in her projects laugh, talk, and share in a manner that’s simply perfect… because she interviews them with an incomparable grace. Dani Daniels: DARE is an example of Dani, Mason, the film form, and everything porn at their very best.
Tune in next month for five more awesome titles, including the #1 Best Ever – yay!
Chauntelle Tibbals is an embedded public sociologist. Her research has been published in numerous scholarly journals, and she has been quoted and cited extensively by cultural and news media outlets including CNN, VICE, and KPCC (NPR). Chauntelle has been studying the adult entertainment industry for more than ten years.
Finally, DGI has come to Filmdrunk directly.
Disseminated Gonococcal Infection? (I don’t get it…)
DGI is Filmdrunk shorthand for “Dongs Going In”.
@Schnitzel bob I had no idea!! I’m gonna start throwing that acronym out left and right
@DrChauntelle if you think that is good then you need to read @Schnitzel bobs Matt Lieb fan fiction.
Bob’s comments are… well… to quote my favorite hot sauce “es una salsa muy salsa!”
Looks like I’ll have to cancel my plans for this weekend
Ha, you want us to wait a whole month to find out the rest of the top 5? I can’t even keep my attention on one clip on xvideos.com for more than 5 minutes anymore. C’mon Chauntelle, we live in a world where I can have 20 tabs open at once on Google Incognito Mode… teasing shit out is so 20th century.
Oh and for what its worth, the best porno “film” of the last 4 years was the Scooby Doo parody featuring Bobbi Starr and Bree Olson. Thank me later fellas.
haha sorry – I guess I’m just too retro :) and Scooby Doo? That may make it on a sublist – Best “No Way” Parodies, also including The Simpsons XXX. But speaking of Bobbi Starr, an excellent one is Shut Up & Fuck from Evil Angel. Maybe that will help tie you over ’til next month – you can thank me later too!
@Mixhail I concur although I also found both the live action Scooby Doo movies curiously erotic too.
I kinda agree with Mixhail. The Scooby Doo parody was awesome, especially the last scene.
After the frotters laughing hysterically when talking about Elegant Angel’s Mason Dirty Trixxx (Shut up that mouth), I may have to check out that one to.
Where does Lieb’s yogurt commercial place in this list?
I assume that’s going to be her “#1 Best Ever – yay!” Certainly that’s how Lieb’s commercial made me feel.
The banner pic reminds me of my favorite Sasha Grey porno.
Though, she dies in that video, which is why it’s my favorite of hers.
I don’t like Sasha. Or Stoya. As people.
Sorry, but few things beat Tiffany Thompson’s first anal scene in X-Art’s Tiffany’s Tight Ass.
Though I’m pretty much inoculated to most porn, and I find two women making out hotter than the nastiest anal or DP scenes anymore. I actually watch BTS videos and the openings for plot because the sheer mechanics of DGI or oral anything is just boring as fuck. So I take particular amusement in things like Zoey Holloway removing her garish hoop earrings before going down on Veronica Avluv (from before she lost weight) because it’s true in the movie but also a cultural touchstone that when the earrings come off, shit’s about to go down. So I chuckle a bit at that.
BTW, the most criminally underappreciated actress has got to be Molly Jane.
Knowing there’s an honest-to-god PhD of pornography here makes me wonder if my Masters of Bation diploma is worth the paper it’s sprayed on.
Also, that periodic table in the banner picture should’ve been a calendar with four days crossed out with a red marker.
To xhamster!
Cut out the middle man and go to xvideos.
The gurning gargoyle-like Evan Stone has been the source of many a scathing comment on FilmDrunk but you’ve get to check out his performance in the Game of Thrones parody. He plays Tyrion for fuck’s sake, on his knees like Jose Ferrer as Toulouse-Lautrec. Granted, it kind of ramps up the ridiculousness, thus dissolving any eroticism, but it’s a joy to see.
so not only does porn have a race problem but now they have a little person problem too? i thought we’d moved passed this once bridget the midget hit the big time. tsk tsk porn industry. tsk tsk.
It isn’t that we hate Evan Stone. He’s just too much for this world, certainly for Filmdrunk.
No. We hate Evan Stone.
I’m curious as to why all the Evan Stone hate. Is he just a tremendous asshole in person or what?
He’s just one of a number of identical assholes in L.A. The gross long hair, butt chin, overly muscled but not actually fit, and that fucking smirk. He’s a walking face punch.
Needs more Stoya? I’ve never seen a scene where she didn’t convince me she was actually into it. For me, the lady having fun is about 85% of my turn on, so that’s a pretty crucial aspect of it.
@Mechakisc you know, I agree with you re Stoya – she’s very convincing… but she’s also been with DP for the majority of her performance career, and IMO their films are generally lacking that something that makes them “art” (as Vince put it). That said, had this been a list of my Top 15, the film Fighters definitely would have been included. It’s amazing and stars one Ms. Stoya. Check it out: [pvvonline.empirestores]. co/1582854/fighters-2-dvd-1-blu-ray-combo-porn-movies.html
I’m really glad that, so far, this has been a Ramon Nomar Free Zone. Also, Dr Chauntelle, we need your take on Tori Black. Maybe you could review Batman XXX A Porn Parody?
@Pretzelman ahhh Tori Black – catwoman and hardcore! The idea of considering specific performers’ bodies of work is interesting, one that seems to keep coming up here (Stoya, Tori Black, etc). Those levels of reviews would require A LOT of porn watching though – you know, to get a full picture of what’s what… might be too big of a bite for a single post, however the idea of reviewing key bits of content (e.g. Batman XXX, which incidentally was incredibly well done, as you obviously know ;) is a great one. I’m down if the powers that be are – tell Vince!
Okay, I’m saving this email.
@DrChauntelle – I think an article like that, in your hands, would be really interesting.
Maybe your schedule doesn’t permit it or maybe we need to speak with the powers that be at Filmdrunk, but I would love to see more than one article a month from you. Your posts are always interesting and educational.
I found the real Man vs. Pussy – [www.youtube.com]
