Porn As Art: The 10 Best Porn Films Since 2010 (Part One)



THE ADULT FILM MINUTE: Once per month, Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals will be telling us a little bit about what’s going on in adult entertainment and why it should matter to you.

Guess what? In no particular order, except for the #1 Best Ever, here are my Top 10 Favorite Pornos since 2010!

I’m basing my assessment of these films on a couple of things, but mostly 1) do I find them alluring in some way, sexy or otherwise, and 2) are they socially and/or culturally significant – voilà!

Chances are, you have your own top ten list. And chances also are that your choices totally don’t coincide with mine. That’s ok! What appeals to any of us on any level is intensely personal (and I also have that whole sociology thing to factor in, too). [Vince’s Note: Chauntelle is still kind of new to this whole FilmDrunk thing, because the correct way to introduce a list is, “Here’s my list, if you disagree with me you’re wrong. Wanna fight about it? BRING IT ON, YOU DICKLESS SH*T BALLOONS!”]

So now, with all that in mind, enjoy my assessment of this truth, in list form!

(FYI – none of the links here are SFW)

Man vs. Pussy

For a while, until my current #1 Best Ever porno was made, POPPORN’s Man vs. Pussy (2011) was, in my opinion, the greatest piece of filmic art in existence. Nothing beats the producer’s own synopsis: “What would happen if one man [Anthony Rosano] was challenged to shoot five individual sex scenes (and five loads of cum) in twelve hours with five of porn’s biggest stars?” Well, what would happen?

Let me tell you – Man vs. Pussy is one of the greatest studies of masculinity, camaraderie, and porn making ever. It’s nail-biting action and human drama that could never be faked. You will literally find yourself shouting at the screen, cheering for Anthony’s successes, laughing your ass off, and near tears as the film unfolds. Because Man Vs. Pussy isn’t a made up story. It’s real life.

Pee-Wee’s XXX Adventure

Hereafter Pee-Wee XXX (2012), Vivid Entertainment’s take on everyone’s favorite man-child, is not a parody of any previously produced mainstream version, oh no. Pee-Wee XXX is next level in its brilliant creativity – it builds off the source material, incorporating key elements into a truly original and clever pornified storyline, resulting in final product that’s nothing short of golden.

Rather than his iconic bike, Pee-Wee is in love with a Real Doll named Dolly. In a fantastic nod to Mannequin (1987), Dolly comes to life, but only around Pee-Wee. Or maybe it’s all in his head, who knows? Point being is that Pee-Wee loves Dolly more than anything and others notice. And when someone steals her, Pee-Wee embarks on an epic adventure of Large Marge proportions.

Voracious (series)

I know I’ve mentioned this series from Evil Angel before, but that’s only because it’s amazing. Voracious tells the story of vampires struggling with and against humanity. Now well into Season Two, Voracious is graphic, gory, and extremely hardcore (seriously – this stuff is not for the faint of heart). Perfect for Halloween!

Truth Be Told

Girlfriends Films’ and director B. Skow’s Truth Be Told (2013) is a creepy psychological thriller packed with deplorable characters and startling twists.

The lead, Luke (played flawlessly by Steven St. Croix), is a sadistic, movie star egomaniac who likes to push his lovers to the edge of breakdown – gross. But then he meets this mysterious redheaded dame during a weekend bender. Of course, she attempts to blackmail him, and you’re like “Yes!!” because you hate Luke. But then everything changes, and you find yourself even more skeeved out than you were before! It’s amazing. And the style of the film itself is super creepy – very film noir Hitchcock-ish.

Dani Daniels: DARE

Elegant Angel’s Dani Daniels: DARE (2012) is an example of the power and beauty of the star showcase porno form. It’s also all about the power and beauty of Mason.

A star showcase serves as a platform, presenting a performer’s talents in a variety of sex scenarios, as well as via interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Though they can certainly be done poorly, when they’re done well, they’re amazing. The ever-elusive director Mason creates some of the most unique adult content ever conceived, often via the star showcase format: aesthetically stark and superb, with a style all her own, Mason’s work is (most often) hard as fkkk. And the women featured in her projects laugh, talk, and share in a manner that’s simply perfect… because she interviews them with an incomparable grace. Dani Daniels: DARE is an example of Dani, Mason, the film form, and everything porn at their very best.

Tune in next month for five more awesome titles, including the #1 Best Ever – yay!

Chauntelle Tibbals is an embedded public sociologist. Her research has been published in numerous scholarly journals, and she has been quoted and cited extensively by cultural and news media outlets including CNN, VICE, and KPCC (NPR). Chauntelle has been studying the adult entertainment industry for more than ten years.