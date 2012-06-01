President Obama says Green Lantern has to be a gay now

Just weeks after he forced us to gay marry each other by threatening to raise gas prices again, President Obama has apparently been leaning on DC Comics. Because now, Green Lantern is officially “a gay.” DAMN YOU, OBAMA! GO BACK TA AFERKA, MUSLIN!
One of DC Comics oldest heroes is super-coming out.
The original Green Lantern – a DC Comics mainstay for the past 70 years – will be revealed to be a gay man in next week’s issue of “Earth 2.”
Alan Scott – formerly a married father of two who first appeared in 1940 – tips readers off to his sexuality early on in the comic when he gives his boyfriend a welcome home kiss.
“He’s very much the character he was. He’s still the pinnacle of bravery and idealism. He’s also gay,” “Earth 2” writer James Robinson told The Post.
The Emerald Guardian’s sexuality was rebooted along with the rest of his fictional universe as part of DC’s “New 52” initiative aimed at rejuvenating their characters.
Robinson said he decided to make the change because making the character young again meant erasing Scott’s gay superhero son out of existence.
“The only downside of his being young was we lose his son, Obsidian, who’s gay. So I thought, ‘Why not make Alan Scott gay?'” Robinson recalled. “That was the seed that started it.”
He ran his idea by the bosses at DC, “who signed off on it without hesitation.” [NYPost]
Damn these militant homos and their queer agenda! (Before God damns them, I mean). Can’t we straights have anything anymore?? When I pick up a Green Lantern comic, I expect to read about a hot buff dude in tights who wears a magic promise ring he got from a purple-headed alien for being without fear, not something gay.
Robinson, a British writer who lives in San Francisco with his wife, is no stranger to gay characters – he wrote DC’s “Starman” comic in the 1990s, a groundbreaking title that starred a homosexual superhero. He said the only agenda he’s pushing is reality.
“It’s a realistic depiction of society,” he said. “You have to move with the times.”
I’m just kidding, of course. I already made my peace with a gay Green Lantern when I saw Ryan Reynolds shirtless all those times during the movie. But I do think they should probably get an actual gay man to start writing this. “It’ll keep, love.” “It sounds magical!” The gay dude dialog in this sounds about as realistic as black peoples’ dialog in McDonald’s commercials.
FEMA death camps is one thing but this is too far.
of course green lantern is gay. he is the gayest. the only thing less shocking would be to learn that batman doesn’t buttfuck robin.
no, that batman DOES buttfuck robin. that would be LESS shocking. man i fucked that one up.
AMERICA THERS STILL TIME, VOTE FOR RON PAUL, HE’S YOUR ONLY HOPE!!
That explains why the movie sucked.
/I’ll show myself to the door. The closet door.
I’M AGINNIT. THE BAHHHBLE’S AGINNIT.
COTW. Primarily for the inspired phonetic spelling of Bahhhble.
There is a line forming in North Hollywood to play Ryan Reynolds’ love interest in Green Lantern II: Green Jizz Fog.
The gay dude dialog in this sounds about as realistic as black peoples’ dialog in McDonald’s commercials.
What’s unrealistic about “Let us go get some Big Macs, homeys! I am Loving It™!”?
Quarter Pounder w/cheese. Yeah, I’d hit it.
I don’t think that last picture’s right – I’m pretty sure their hands are supposed to be in each other’s back pockets.
So Blake Lively is gonna be his sassy lady pal who has no qualms with undressing in front of him? I can get on board with this
Dammit, you can’t just mention shirtless Ryan Reynolds and not deliver the goods.
The Queen Mantern. Also the name of my second favorite gay bar.
First? The Green Lantern.
Next month DC will reveal that he’s also 1/32nd Cherokee!
now thats funny
“Damn these militant homos and their queer agenda! (Before God damns them, I mean). Can’t we straights have anything anymore?? When I pick up a Green Lantern comic, I expect to read about a hot buff dude in tights who wears a magic promise ring he got from a purple-headed alien for being without fear, not something gay.”
This has to be one of the most awesome paragraphs in blog history.
Hugh Jackman not in Green Lantern. Danzig confuse.
Superheroes aren’t gay! They’re just big and muscly.
And wear tight spandex outfits. And codpieces. And capes. Totally not gay!
Superheroes aren’t gay! They’re just well-oiled.
69,000 jobs created this month. It’s a sign… a GAY sign.
The gay Green Lantern should have been named Hal Jordache.
Fear not, compatriots. Gay Marxist Muslims have a really high suicide rate, so this tyranny will not stand for much longer.
Tender Balls of Heat or GTFO!
Green Lantern and Aquaman went meant for one another. We could drop the superhero thing, I just want to see those two in their own gay-centric romantic comedy.
(500) Days of Aquaman
The Fabulous Lantern gets his powers from Will & Grace.
That ring doesn’t mean shit in North Carolina.
+1
We’re gonna need a bigger fence.
Ay you lessen here, Sinestro: You come at tha kang, you best not miss.
Alan Scott renamed The FAAAAAAAABULOUS Pistachio Lantern seemed a bit much.
That post about the gay bar in D.C. called THE GREEN LANTERN was way ahead on this one.
Also, given the context of this story, I’m surprised not one commenter has noted the apt name of “Starman.” Possible explanations:
1. He’s the male knockoff to that female superhero Jet, or else one of those juggalos from KISS; or
2. His alter ego’s surname is “Brown.” I.e., “Walter Brown, Starman!” I’m not sure if you’re getting the entendre I’m laying down here.
In brightest gay, in gayest night/No clutchbag shall escape my sight/Let all who worship Hetero might/Beware Gay Lantern’s insouciant light
The original writer was called Willy Finger, the only surprise is that the ring wasn’t a cock ring
Sooooo, what? Robin’s NOT gay? Are they saving that gem for after Obama’s ineveitble re-erection….ELECTION!!! RE-ELECTION!! Oh man. The gays are winning already. I need a mani-pedi to shake off all this gay. Get my mind straight.
Penis.
So… Green Lantern is now gay and he has a magic ring that can manifest anything in his imagination? Oh man, his asshole is gonna be SOOOOOO sore.