The Presidential candidates pick their favorite movies

Politics is little more than retarded theater these days, so when political candidates discuss their favorite movies, it’s kind of surreal, like hearing Lord of the Rings characters explain who they voted for on Dancing with the Stars. That said, this site was founded on pointless absurdity, so this is perfect.
Here are the presidential candidates (and I purposely use that term loosely, so that we could also include Rick Santorum, Ron Paul, and Newt Gingrich) and their choice of favorite movie, according to the Washington Times. If you’re keeping score at home, it’s now been at least two elections since anyone picked Birth of a Nation. Hey, ignore the politics, that was a landmark in modern cinema!
Herman Cain: The Godfather
Michele Bachmann: Braveheart, “or maybe Saving Private Ryan”
Newt Gingrich: “Probably” Casablanca
Rick Santorum: Field of Dreams
Ron Paul: “I don’t watch many movies”
Gary Johnson: Dr. Zhivago
Mitt Romney: O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Rick Perry: Immortal Beloved
Barack Obama: Casablanca, The Godfather, Lawrence of Arabia, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Herman Cain: Haha, get it? Because he was the CEO of Godfather’s pizza. (*stares uncomfortably into camera, takes long drag on cigarette*)
Michele Bachmann: Asked why she didn’t choose Passion of the Christ, Bachmann said, “Well it was nicely Jesusy, but with not enough foreigner killing.”
Newt Gingrich: I used this to woo one of my wives. I can’t remember which, but we watched it on laserdisc.
Rick Santorum: Is there anything more American than baseball, the afterlife, and Kevin Costner? A close runner up is anything starring Tom Cruise, for his brave stance against gays in there.
Ron Paul: This was slightly disappointing as I’d hoped it’d follow the usual Ron Paul pattern of two great ideas, and one completely insane one. “My favorites are Raging Bull, Fargo, and Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar.”
Gary Johnson: Who the f*ck is Gary Johnson?
Mitt Romney: Typical Mormon, trying to act all sane by picking a great movie. Come on, Momo! Dance around in your magic underwear and smear poop on your face! It helps the Christians feel superior while they eat zombie Jesus crackers.
Rick Perry: I thought it was hilarious that the Texas governor chose a biopic about foppish dandy who loved fart jokes, but then I googled it and realized I was thinking of Amadeus. So… I got nothin’. N*ggerhead?
Obama: Lawrence of Arabia = secret Muslim.
Sarah Palin pic caption: “Three Invisible Corndogs”
Ron Paul is full of shit, he loved Contagion.
Rick Perry thinks every day is white boy day.
“Anything with Hall & Oates’ ‘You Make my Dreams Come True’ in the soundtrack” would’ve really earned some respect, Ron Paul
I’m pretty sure Perry was thinking of Twilight.
I thought Ron Paul liked Signs.
But only the parts with the tinfoil hats.
Ron Paul has sworn off fiction since the disappointment of Golden Girls not depicting Ayn Rand adopting the gold standard.
I don’t think I’m gonna vote for Rick Perry. I mean, I know he’s pretty, but he ain’t as pretty as Newt or Mitty.
Rick Perry’s favorite documentary: Independence Day
Sarah Palin is a huge fan of Deep Impact. You know why.
Sarah Palin: Big Black Dicks Little White Chicks
Man, get your Gary Johnson on. Pro drug, pro UFO, fitness enthusiast from New Mexico? Has about as good a chance at the Republican nomination as Fek’ does.
If it ain’t got Ronald Reagan and a chimp in the movie then I can’t trust how conservative these candidates are.
Dr. Zhivago? You see? That’s why everyone thinks Libertarians are gay.
Of course Rick Perry picked Immortal Beloved. It’s a movie about a star performer with great hair who gets on stage and can’t understand a single word of what anyone else is saying.
Let me guess… They all respect Leni Riefenstahl’s camera work in Triumph of the Will, but they don’t actually support the message of the film. Right? Oh wait, never mind. These are presidential candidates, not film students. It’s the other way around.
Triumph of the Will is 1930’s Germany’s Weekend at Bernies 2
Working in D.C., and needing to get past the OWSers today, I too was thinking of Dr. Zhivago:
[www.youtube.com]
Surf Nazis Must Die
It’s because Morgan Freeman’s portrayal of a president is so endearing!
Ross Perot: *lips don’t move* Weekend at Bernies
No one is a little surprised that Herman Cain didn’t pick Scarface? No one?
Of course Barack Obama has three favorite movies. How else could he show us how eclectic and diverse his interests are.
My favorite movie is Big Trouble in Little China. But that’s only because I’m in it, and I save the universe. Or, at least…I woke up in time to see it happen. Hey I was THERE, anyway.
More than I can say for you.
I, for one, am shocked. I won’t believe it until MTV Cribs verifies that his walls are, in fact, Scarface poster-less.
Ron Paul is a closet Kevin James fan.