Quentin Tarantino's Top 10 Movies of 2013 includes The Lone Ranger

I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but Quentin Tarantino, in addition to being a famous and acclaimed film director… well, he’s also a bit of an oddball. He recently unveiled his list of his 10 favorite films of 2013 so far, and it’s the kind of list that would make you wonder if he’s screwing with us even if it didn’t include The Lone Ranger, which it does.

From Tarantino.info (in alphabetical order)

1. Afternoon Delight (Jill Soloway) 2. Before Midnight (Richard Linklater) 3. Blue Jasmine (Woody Allen) 4. The Conjuring (James Wan) 5. Drinking Buddies (Joe Swanberg) 6. Frances Ha (Noah Baumbach) 7. Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón) 8. Kick Ass 2 (Jeff Wadlow) 9. The Lone Ranger (Gore Verbinski) 10. This Is The End (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg)

So far, the only overlap with my list would be Gravity, and possibly This is the End (which would still take a backseat to the similarly-titled-but-superior The World’s End). The rest of the choices range from predictable to mildly confusing to straight-up bizarre. I won’t pile on to The Lone Ranger any more than the world already has, but Kick-Ass 2? For me that was down with The Bling Ring, Jobs, and Hangover III for the worst of the year, in the nigh-unwatchable category (which I blame more on the concept than on anything the creative team did with it). I love QT, but most of this list makes about as much sense to me as a foot fetish. Like, really? You want to jerk off to that? You know there’s a perfectly good vagina three feet above it, right?

Tarantino during the Lone Ranger.