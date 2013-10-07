Quentin Tarantino's Top 10 Movies of 2013 includes The Lone Ranger

I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but Quentin Tarantino, in addition to being a famous and acclaimed film director… well, he’s also a bit of an oddball. He recently unveiled his list of his 10 favorite films of 2013 so far, and it’s the kind of list that would make you wonder if he’s screwing with us even if it didn’t include The Lone Ranger, which it does.
From Tarantino.info (in alphabetical order)
1. Afternoon Delight (Jill Soloway)
2. Before Midnight (Richard Linklater)
3. Blue Jasmine (Woody Allen)
4. The Conjuring (James Wan)
5. Drinking Buddies (Joe Swanberg)
6. Frances Ha (Noah Baumbach)
7. Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón)
8. Kick Ass 2 (Jeff Wadlow)
9. The Lone Ranger (Gore Verbinski)
10. This Is The End (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg)
So far, the only overlap with my list would be Gravity, and possibly This is the End (which would still take a backseat to the similarly-titled-but-superior The World’s End). The rest of the choices range from predictable to mildly confusing to straight-up bizarre. I won’t pile on to The Lone Ranger any more than the world already has, but Kick-Ass 2? For me that was down with The Bling Ring, Jobs, and Hangover III for the worst of the year, in the nigh-unwatchable category (which I blame more on the concept than on anything the creative team did with it). I love QT, but most of this list makes about as much sense to me as a foot fetish. Like, really? You want to jerk off to that? You know there’s a perfectly good vagina three feet above it, right?
Tarantino during the Lone Ranger.
Sounds like Vince has a WNBA fetish.
Dude, leave Vince alone, he’s red/green colorblind! Something something MENSTRUAL BLOOD!
crystalCliff why are you such a jerk? Vince will never be able to tell that Mercedes is green!!!
Surprised Man of Steel isn’t on that list considering he made a character in one of his films drone on about Superman for 5 minutes for no reason whatsoever.
And yet Supreman Returns was on his list the year it came out.
Reminds me of that pointless scene in Crimson Tide that QT added with the two sailors fighting over who the real Silver Surfer was. And it was an unbelievable argument. Moebius only drew two issues!
@zj Superman Returns was a good movie though, the only problem with it was that apparently Superman didn’t punch anything.
(As opposed to Man of Steel where he punched too much.)
Your kidding right? Superman Returns was terrible.
He’d have liked Gravity a lot better if it had been set just below the Kármán line.
Also if Bullock had been barefoot the whole time.
That’s some Armond White level contrarianism right there.
What QT actually heard: “THERE ARE THREE FEET IN A VAGINA???”
How high’s the vagina momma? Three feet deep and risin’.
Vince, The Mighty Feklahr sorta feels a metaphysical void when you depict the Coke Wizard but don’t do the voice. }}:>(
When I saw Sandra Bullock’s bare feet in gravity I figured QT was going to like it.
If she’d caught one of those bolts with her toes as it tried to spiral away it would be #1 on the list.
I still haven’t finished This Is The End, that movie annoyed the shit out of me. The World’s End pretty much has to be better.
Holy Forshak, the only movie released in 2013 The Mighty Feklahr has seen is “Oz The Great and Powerful”, and it was essentially ok. The only movie He saw in a theater was a Rifftrax Live of “Starship Troopers” (fucking amazing). The Mighty One wonders if He should talk a little more to His psychiatrist about social anxiety disorder?
(I would go to ‘Machete Kills’, but the only two friends I have that would actually go to it with me have either or both controlling wives and children. I can’t even get my little sister to go any more because she is working AND trying to finish her nursing thing at the community college. There’s this guy that might go, but I haven’t figured out for sure if he is gay yet, and I wouldn’t want to lead him on and hurt his feelings. Why does life and making friends have to be so complicated? Can some of you move to Iowa City? We have corn, soybeans, and are starting to crank out some killer fucking bourbon whiskey [for real!].)
Fek: I’m sorry, truly, for all of that. But especially for the Iowa City, part. That’s got to be the greatest oxymoron in the USA.
GET A BRAIN OXYMORAN
Oh, I forgot to mention the two friends also live 100 miles away. }}:>/
I could see where the “worlds end” is considered a better movie than “this is the end”, but “this” was funnier than “worlds”.
I can agree with that. Overall, World’s End was a better movie though.
Tarantino’s list makes more sense when you find out his coke wizard died and was replaced by Armond White.
Tarantino has the worst taste in movies. I recall one of his previous years’ lists having Red State on it.
Fucking Red State!
Yeah Red State wouldn’t make my list or anything but i wouldn’t begrudge it making anyone’s list.
Plus, him and Kevin Smith are pals so…
I enjoyed the out of nowhere ending for Red State. Otherwise, it was meh.
To be fair, this isn’t the first or even the second person that i’ve heard praise The Lone Ranger.
I’m not saying it will be deserved or not, I haven’t even seen it, but I guarantee that thing has a small cult following crop up over the next few years.
I kind of wish it had gotten decent reviews so people didn’t feel the need to defend it.
Dude also liked The Green Lantern.
Tarantino’s favourite meals of 2013:
1. Shoelaces
2. His mothers breast milk
3. Toes
4. Uma Thurman’s haircut
5. Toothpaste
I see the banner image is Tarantino opening for the Def Jam Chinese Poetry Slam
The only one on the list I’ve seen is This is the End. Are any of the others must sees?
Gravity and The Conjuring
Before Midnight.
Can we get a list of his top 10 Outfits of 2013?
At least we all know that the crazy hasn’t left him, which means he’ll keep making pretty good movies, hopefully. Or he’ll try to use Johnny Depp as a Native American in a film at some point.
Just remember, this is the same guy who once said that the remake of Psycho is better than the original.
The remake of Psycho is the only movie I have ever walked out of halfway through.
Tarantino is a genius who’s career is on the wane. It’s been a gradual decline since Pulp Fiction that’s gotten to the point where his movies have effectively become caricatures of what people loved about his earliest films. I don’t put any stock in his opinion re: this particular list.
Yeah except Django is one of the most pound for pound entertaining movies he’s ever made.
So…. No.
And Basterds is my fucking jam, so double no.
Man, Basterds can be your jam all fucking day long, but that doesn’t chance the fact that Tarantino’s films having been going up their own asses since Kill Bill. Now, don’t get me wrong, I enjoy watching his movies. I enjoyed Basterds. I enjoyed Django. But were they ‘great’ films? I don’t think so. Tarantino has devolved as a director at this point. I mean, people have always slammed him for taking great scenes or bits from other films and incorporating them in to his own movies, and while I know he does this, I do not care because Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and, yes, even Jackie Brown, are brilliant because they combined amazing acting, great script-writing and a heavy focus on the interaction between characters that wasn’t really being done by anyone else, or at least being done in the same way Tarantino was doing it (in North America, at least). But now? Every movie features absurdly over-the-top acting AND absurdly over-the-top violence. It’s like he had a coke-epiphany at some point where he said “Shit, love the shit out of revenge flicks with goofy ultra-violence, so that’s what I’m gonna do from now on.” And, like, I said, I can watch that and enjoy it. But I can’t hold Tarantino’s last few movies up against the greatest movies of the last 10 years and legitimately claim his rank up there.
Yeah, except for Lone Ranger and Kick Ass 2 I could see most of these movies making random top ten lists, I think the lists is so off-setting though because it touches a whole lot of genres. For exampleThe Conjuring would only be on a critic’s list if he was a known horror enthusiast, but then he probably wouldn’t have Blue Jasmine. The lists just proves that QT is all over the place in how he thinks.
Also, This Is The End was fucking terrible. I’m sorry, but The World’s End was about 1000x better.
And no again.
Just not your day, Iron Mike.
Ahahaha.
You’re film opinions are retarded. But they are yours, so that makes sense.
Yeah I’m sure the 84% of critics who also loved it, including Vince, are also “retarded” and you have the real true insight into why it was horrible.
Get over yourself.
I agree with This is the End being good, but anyone who needs to throw out critic statistics or box office totals to prove their point, shouldn’t be discussing film. That’s like saying a band’s only quality if they have multiple grammys.
In some cases, sure.
But when someone pulls the “you disagree with me so your tastes are ‘retarded'” card then it’s valid, because they’re essentially outing themselves as an insufferable contrarian just for contrarian’s sake.
I agree with you there.
No, I’m disagreeing with you, dissident, because your opinions on film are the worst kind of popular tripe*. A bunch of popular actors make an indie-type film on a relatively low budget and you love it because they talk about weed and masturbation jokes sprinkled across an incredibly weak plot. On the other end of the spectrum is The World’s End, where the writing is substantially better, the directing is about eleventy-chillion times better and there is actually an awesome plot. But you wouldn’t get any of that, because you’re more inclined to just read Vince’s reviews and nod your head. Thinking? That’s for other people, amirite?!
*Yes, you’re effectively Venkman, and I’ve just thrown you off campus for being a fraud.
“..but Kick Ass 2? For me that was down with The Bling Ring, Jobs, and Hangover III for the worst of the year, in the nigh-unwatchable category (which I blame more on the concept than on anything the creative team did with it.”
Wait, I’m completely lost on what you’re saying here. Are you seriously suggesting that the very concept of Kick Ass 2 was terrible, as opposed to what was put on screen? Because that’s completely fucking retarded. The first Kick Ass was actually a great movie, and had the hook for a sequel. What ruined Kick Ass 2 was *entirely* the creative process – the characters were interesting, and the actors poured their hearts into it, and damn near almost managed to pull off an entertaining movie in spite of the script and direction.
Right, I meant more the actors tried, and it was pretty, but the part where they sucked all the satire out of the original (which I loved) made it terrible. It’s like they all tried hard to make a movie without any concept of why they should be making it. So it was campy and confusing instead satirical or insightful, like the first.
Now I have to watch KA2 on the off chance that I see whatever Tarantino saw in it or confirm Mancini’s hatred. It’s a battle of Italian cinema passions. Somebody gonna makea me a reala boy!
Just a head’s up Larry, KA2 is a movie you seriously have to turn your brain off to enjoy. It’s probably the bare-bottom of that standard; anything below it, and you’re justified in neck-punching the guy who tells you “oh, it’s not Shakespeare, it’s just a dumb movie.”
It’s got its moments, and mostly if you just focus on the performances, especially of Carrey and Moretz, it’s entertaining enough.
Kick-Ass 2: 5/10
QT is definitely fucking with us.
No doubt; apparently he only saw 11 films this year.
So is everyone who hated The Lone Ranger now going to change their minds and call it a misunderstood classic or something like that?
A fair amount probably will. I have nothing against Tarantino, but plenty against his diehard fans. I know way too many people who take his word as God’s.
I finally got around to watching the Lone Ranger the other day and, while it’s not the worst movie of all time (as a lot of people want to make it seem), I would give it, like, a 5 or 6 out of 10. There is a whole bunch of retardation in there. The film is way too long, and they effectively could have dropped the girl + kid and cut the movie down but 40 minutes but I can imagine Disney probably said, nope, gotta have a family in there somewhere…we’re fucking Disney for fuck sake!!!
Not every pick is totally wacky – I’m sure Before Midnight, Blue Jasmine and Frances Ha will appear on lots of lists this year.