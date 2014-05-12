Real-Life Wolf Of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Stormed Off Australian TV And Got Trashed By The Arby’s Guy

At this point, there probably aren’t too many people out there who think Jordan Belfort is a swell guy. The big question is, is it wrong for him to continue to profit off all the illegal things he did, or is Jordan Belfort continuing to live large simply the price we have to pay for him continuing to make enough money to pay off all the people he still owes? At issue in a recent interview with Australian 60 Minutes was a deal Belfort has with an Australian talent management company.
Presenter Liz Hayes asked Belfort about the contract he has with his Australian talent management agency:
“The last thing is that you have an oral contract with your management, the Fordham company, is that an attempt to hide your income?”
That was when the wolf snapped.
“I’ve said enough about this, let’s move on, since you’ve stonewalled me at every step!” Belfort said.
“I’m done with this, I’m not gonna get attacked here — you’ve got a lot of nerve boy, I‘ll tell you!” he said before storming out.
He came back eventually, but accused Hayes of doing a “hatchet job”. [BusinessInsider.Au]
Or, maybe he was just pissed that the guy from an Arby’s commercial called him a punk:
Wait, what?
FYI, that’s Bo Dietl, who used to be Belfort’s head of security. He said in a recent interview that Belfort is a “scumbag” who never really learned his lesson. But honestly, I didn’t need Professor Smokehouse Brisket here to tell me that.
Me, I’m fine with Jordan Belfort continuing to make money, so long as he doesn’t do it “training young entrepreneurs,” as his promo video describes it. Which is basically the financial equivalent of George Zimmerman training young Neighborhood Watch captains. I also wouldn’t worry too much about some deal Belfort has with an “Australian Talent Management Agency.” It’s probably just three guys named “Kevin” who tell everyone at the pub what a “good bloke” he is whenever they get shithoused.
Can we trade Belfort for a kangaroo or something, that way Australia can just keep him?
It is a formal penal colony. . .
You said ‘penal’…wait…that doesn’t mean what I think right?
Both Jordan and Bo can get fucked to death.
Ehh, at least they aren’t Internet trolls who get their rocks off by giving spoilers to movies the day the movie comes out.
Fucked to death by what? You need to be more specific. Are we talking huge bear of a man after huge bear of a man until they die? Painful and humiliating enough, sure, but I think it will take too long. We need to go with something big and weird . . . I’m thinking a yak, or maybe a lion, I hear lions have barbed penises.
I think we need to defer to Japan’s expertise on tentacle rape on this one.
@TheDongerNeedsFood
Jesus Christ man, let it go. If you don’t want a movie spoiled, maybe don’t read the comments on a review.
Whale dick.
Something with the circumference of a car.
@Martin : Sorry, I don’t do other dudes. Now if they were ladies. . .
This is much less scandalous than some of the oral contracts in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Follow-up: I have not seen The Wolf of Wall Street. It seems like there would be like a bunch of beejs. Probably.
You shouldn’t have added the disclaimer. Otherwise I’d nominate this for cotw.
Hatchet Job is what Jordan calls his mom’s cleanly shaven but grotesquely distended c…
… Hey look! A penny!!
*sings, skipping away*
Find a penny,
Pick it up,
And all day,
You’ll have good luck.
Jordan Belfort calls the offices of ‘Bruce, Kevin, and Bruce Talent Agency’
“Yeah?”
“Hi, I’m Jordan Belfort, I saw an ad in the Herald?”
“Alright mate, what can you do?”
“Well, I’m an author, entrepeneur, sales expert, motivational speaker…”
“Listen mate, I’m gonna cut you off there. This is a very specific kind of talent agency. If you haven’t got an ass like Kylie Minogue, you can bugger off”.
“Wait! I can really bring a lot to your company with-”
“Mate, I’m telling ya. We’re not interested”
*Voice from the background*
“Who’s that, Kev?”
“Some bloody Yank who won’t take a hint”
“Did you tell him about the Kylie Minogue thing? It’s in the ad.”
“I did, he’s insistent”
“Look, Mr. Bumfart was it?”
“Belfort”
“Right. Like I said, we work with specific kinds of talent.”
“But I can help you!”
“Help us with what? What the hell do you even do?”
“I can make you millions!”
“How?”
“By disrupting the landscape and outworking your competitors”
“Meaning what exactly? Get to the point, mate, I was just about to tuck into a lamb sandwich when you called.”
“Well, I uh… I can scam them. Out of millions.”
“Well why didn’t you say so? We’ve been trying to get an edge on those bastards at Kev, Bruce and Kev for years! Meet me down in Wooloomooloo at 3, we’ll grab a VB and talk business.”
Brilliant.
This is amazing.
+1
I love the fine details of knowing all Aussies drink VB
It’s “shit-faced” not “shit-housed”. I mean, you can probably get shit-housed, but it sounds more like what happens when you drink too much AND THEN get bummed.
I prefer “shit housed” to “shit faced” and “butt housed” to both.
This is apropos of nothing, but I wanted to comment on a thread that might get some fresh eyes. I came across a quote of Pauline Kael’s from her “Trash, Art, and the Movies,” which reminded me of Mr. Mancini’s unpopular take on “Twelve Years a Slave” and any number of other prestige pictures that gives him (and many a Filmdrunkard) a case of the dismissive wanks: “Kicked in the ribs, the press says ‘art’ when ‘ouch’ would be more appropriate.” That may not pertain to “The Wolf of Wall Street”; that’s good trash. Jordan Belfort, on the other hand, is bad trash (see above).
Belfort recently came to Calgary — home of the tar sands money — on his “Real Wolf of Wall Street” Canadian tour (www.wolfofwallstreet.ca). Tickets were a mere $137, or $795 for “Exclusive VIP”. I would’ve gone just to observe all the young wannabe oil tycoons slurping up his bullshit, but I don’t have that kind of money to piss away on a lark.