Reese Witherspoon plays the don’t-you-know-who-I-am card in husband’s DUI arrest

Reese Witherspoon’s husband was arrested for a DUI in Atlanta over the weekend, an otherwise forgettable sin that was made notable by how much of a haughty brat the report makes Reese out to be.
While CAA Agent James Toth is facing a DUI charge after driving in the wrong lane, Witherspoon was also arrested on a disorderly conduct charge according to a police report obtained by Variety. She was handcuffed after disobeying repeated instruction from the arresting officer, with whom she verbally sparred, to stay inside the vehicle.
As Toth walked in the Walgreens parking lot where the officer instructed him to pull over to, Witherspoon became increasingly agitated from the vehicle, which prompted the officer to warn her to stay in the car for the sake of her own safety.
“Mrs. Witherspoon began to hang out the window and say that she did not believe that I was a real police officer,” according to the police report. “I told Mrs. Witherspoon to sit on her butt and be quiet.”
Once Toth was placed under arrest, Witherspoon exited the vehicle and was instructed to get back in the car. According to the report, she “stated that she was a ‘US citizen’ and that she was allowed to ‘stand on American ground.’”
The officer then detailed how she resisted as he grabbed her arms to arrest as Toth attempted to calm her down.
As the report details, “Mrs. Witherspoon asked, “Do you know my name?” I answered, “No, I don’t need to know your name.” I then added, “right now.” Mrs. Witherspoon stated, “You’re about to find out who I am.”
Unless you’re Zeus the God of War, the answer probably isn’t going to change things much. I don’t know what it is about entitled white chicks that leads them to believe that loudly demonstrating their elevated social class is somehow going to help them in an arrest situation. Yes, tell him that he’ll pay for this, that you’ll have his badge, and that he’ll be mopping floors by Monday if you have anything to say about it. I’m sure that’s great for ingratiating yourself to a meatheaded civil servant with a Napoleon complex. Cunning strategy there, Machiavelli.
The report also specified, “Mrs. Witherspoon also stated, ‘You are going to be on national news.’ I advised Mrs. Witherspoon that was fine.”
I’m curious what headline she was envisioning. MEANY POLICE OFFICER ILLEGALLY IMPRISONS NATIONAL TREASURE INSIDE STIFLING LUXURY VEHICLE FOR NEARLY TEN MINUTES AS THE HAGUE CONSIDERS CHARGES.
Though he told an officer he had only a single drink hours earlier, Toth blew a .139 on a Breathalyzer test administered at the scene. He also is facing a second charge for failure to maintain a lane while driving. [Variety]
Rookie move. Cop asks you if you had anything to drink, the answer’s no. The answer is ALWAYS no. You could also try “HOLY SHIT, LOOK OVER THERE!” but I’d probably still go with no. Anyway, let he or she who’s never done something A-holey while intoxicated cast the first stone (on second thought, I don’t want to hear what those judgy teetotalers have to say). It’s just a shame that even after losing that election, Tracy Flick still hasn’t learned her lesson about the way she treats people.
Ares/Mars was the God of War, not Zeus.
The man’s got a point, Vince. It’s only right that you should edit your copy and delete his comment.
Dammit. I knew that.
You know, I originally wanted to point this out too, but then I thought about it, and you know what? Zeus was the God of whatever the Zeusdamn hell he wanted to be, including war!
Technically, most pagan gods are war gods. Humans go to war over stupid shit all the time. Before passing off those responsibilities to Tyr and siccing Loki’s giant wolf baby on him, Odin was a war god.
Zeus was the God of Turning Into Random Shit To Sleep With Mortal Women. Which you might think wasn’t something that needed its own god, but then you obviously don’t know many Greeks.
.139!?!? If he weighs around 200 pounds, that’s a little over 6 drinks.
“Sir, how many drinks have you had?”
“Including the one I’m working on right now?”
Witherspoon: “Dont you know who I am?”
Officer: ” Yeah. My wife made me sit through Legally Blonde 2. Now put your goddamn hands on the hood!”
Also an acceptable response:
Officer: “Well, you sort of look like that Reese Witherspoon person in the moving pictures, only older and less attractive.”
I always figured her for being a cunt, and now we have proof.
“Do you know my name?”
“Well you’re about to find out”
Someone edit that into the first X-men flick instead of whatever the hell Halle Berry said about frogs and lightning.
Imagine her outrage upon discovering that her Oscar statue is not an acceptable form of ID to non-sycophants.
Legally Blonde 3: On American Ground
At the risk of, I don’t know, some sort of response I can’t define, what exactly makes this guy “a meatheaded civil servant with a Napoleon complex”? I mean, I have some compelling reasons to dislike police officers, but I fail to understand this particular description.
Love it when actors/actresses play the ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ card and expect people to grovel before them. Job well done Reese, you are a stereotype!
Luxury Vehicle? It was a Ford Fusion.
Yeah, it’s just “white chicks” who pull this. Like Kanye wouldn’t have done the same thing. I’m not defending Reese, it’s been long reported on gossip blogs what a little brat she is, but please, spare me the “white” nonsense.
I wasn’t trying to imply that it’s only white chicks who do this, just that in my own anecdotal experience, it has mostly been a white chick thing.
