Reese Witherspoon plays the don’t-you-know-who-I-am card in husband’s DUI arrest

Reese Witherspoon’s husband was arrested for a DUI in Atlanta over the weekend, an otherwise forgettable sin that was made notable by how much of a haughty brat the report makes Reese out to be.

While CAA Agent James Toth is facing a DUI charge after driving in the wrong lane, Witherspoon was also arrested on a disorderly conduct charge according to a police report obtained by Variety. She was handcuffed after disobeying repeated instruction from the arresting officer, with whom she verbally sparred, to stay inside the vehicle.

As Toth walked in the Walgreens parking lot where the officer instructed him to pull over to, Witherspoon became increasingly agitated from the vehicle, which prompted the officer to warn her to stay in the car for the sake of her own safety.

“Mrs. Witherspoon began to hang out the window and say that she did not believe that I was a real police officer,” according to the police report. “I told Mrs. Witherspoon to sit on her butt and be quiet.”

Once Toth was placed under arrest, Witherspoon exited the vehicle and was instructed to get back in the car. According to the report, she “stated that she was a ‘US citizen’ and that she was allowed to ‘stand on American ground.’”

The officer then detailed how she resisted as he grabbed her arms to arrest as Toth attempted to calm her down.

As the report details, “Mrs. Witherspoon asked, “Do you know my name?” I answered, “No, I don’t need to know your name.” I then added, “right now.” Mrs. Witherspoon stated, “You’re about to find out who I am.”

Unless you’re Zeus the God of War, the answer probably isn’t going to change things much. I don’t know what it is about entitled white chicks that leads them to believe that loudly demonstrating their elevated social class is somehow going to help them in an arrest situation. Yes, tell him that he’ll pay for this, that you’ll have his badge, and that he’ll be mopping floors by Monday if you have anything to say about it. I’m sure that’s great for ingratiating yourself to a meatheaded civil servant with a Napoleon complex. Cunning strategy there, Machiavelli.

The report also specified, “Mrs. Witherspoon also stated, ‘You are going to be on national news.’ I advised Mrs. Witherspoon that was fine.”

I’m curious what headline she was envisioning. MEANY POLICE OFFICER ILLEGALLY IMPRISONS NATIONAL TREASURE INSIDE STIFLING LUXURY VEHICLE FOR NEARLY TEN MINUTES AS THE HAGUE CONSIDERS CHARGES.

Though he told an officer he had only a single drink hours earlier, Toth blew a .139 on a Breathalyzer test administered at the scene. He also is facing a second charge for failure to maintain a lane while driving. [Variety]

Rookie move. Cop asks you if you had anything to drink, the answer’s no. The answer is ALWAYS no. You could also try “HOLY SHIT, LOOK OVER THERE!” but I’d probably still go with no. Anyway, let he or she who’s never done something A-holey while intoxicated cast the first stone (on second thought, I don’t want to hear what those judgy teetotalers have to say). It’s just a shame that even after losing that election, Tracy Flick still hasn’t learned her lesson about the way she treats people.