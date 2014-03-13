That Retired Florida Cop Who Killed A Guy For Texting In A Theater Was Also Texting In The Theater

You may remember that back in January, 71-year-old Curtis Reeves Jr., a retired Tampa Police captain, got into an argument with 43-year-old Chad Oulson before a screening of Lone Survivor, which ended when Reeves pulled a gun and shot Oulson once, grazing Oulson’s wife’s hand and striking Oulson in the heart, killing him. It all allegedly started when Reeves yelled at Oulson for texting during the previews. Now, according to court documents, it turns out Reeves had been texting in the theater as well, just before the argument. Which I guess makes him a hypocrite as well as a psychotic murderer.
Matthew Reeves, the defendant’s son, said in an interview with deputies after the Jan. 13 shooting that he was running late to meet his parents for a 1:20 p.m. show of Lone Survivor. He texted his father that he was on the way.
His father wrote back that he and his wife, Vivian, were in their seats.
About 15 minutes later, Matthew Reeves walked into the theater as a single shot rang out. Matthew Reeves, a Tampa police officer, told investigators he caught Chad Oulson, who was struck in the chest, as he collapsed in the aisle.
Authorities say Curtis Reeves, 71, who also made his career as a Tampa officer, shot Oulson, 43, during a confrontation over Oulson texting his daughter’s babysitter during the previews.
Reeves, who is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, is being held without bail at the Pasco County jail until his trial, which is tentatively set for this fall. If convicted, he could face life in prison. At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, his attorneys waived his right to speedy trial, saying they want to hire experts and do their own investigation. […]
In an interview with a Pasco sheriff’s detective after the shooting, Reeves said he was scared for his life after Oulson came over the seat and punched him in the face, setting up a possible self-defense claim. […]
Reeves’ attorney Dino Michaels told reporters after the hearing that Reeves is holding up “the best he can” in jail.
“For a 71-year-old guy who’s never been in trouble before, (and has) always been a pillar of his community, he’s not in the best of health,” Michaels said. “He has strong faith.” [TampabayTimes]
Huh. Where was his faith that a silly argument in a theater could be just that without requiring lethal force? Every time one of these Yosemite Sam dipshits shoots someone they always say they were “afraid for their life,” as if their feelings are some kind of justification. As if the rest of us have to be constantly vigilant of every doomsday prepper’s paranoia-jaundiced reality. Throw this dickhead in with the worst of the worst, and let him stand his ground in prison. I bet they’d love an ex-cop.
Here’s some video. According to the prosecution, another visitor to the theater said Reeves had glared at her and followed her to the bathroom in another texting incident prior to the shooting.
http://v9.anv.bz/scripts/anv_mcp_9.jsvar p = new anv_pl_def(); p.config = {}; p.config.width = 640; p.config.height = 360; p.loadVideoExpressV3(‘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|1000011|SPS’);
—
We really need to Eskimo all the old people : /
NYC theaters could use a few more guys like this.
That dress doesn’t go with his broad shoulders.
Kelsey Grammer never could pull off the sleeveless look.
Man. I f*cking love shooting guns for fun. But I can’t see how everyone carrying one at all times is anything other than a goddamn dystopia.
That banner image looks like the Apple 1984 commercial.
Come off it. You know the inside of a jail well. hell, you see on everytime they catch you with another kid.
What an asshole.
Sorry, those of the words of the prison doctor after this guy spends a week in gen pop.
Check out the two Apocalypse Hotties. Y’know they like to party by the fact that they are incarcerated.
“Let’s make some beautifully poor decisions together, my sweet.”
the girl in the front just realized she forgot her meth pipe in her gash
But then let’s not overlook the literal Rogue’s Gallery of dashing manhood in the back. The sexual tension in that room is palpable.
Like my boner.
Technically, he didn’t shoot the guy for texting, he shot the guy for not meekly agreeing to stop.
I bet the percentage of moviegoers packing heat was at it’s highest in history at screenings of lone survivor. probably crazy ex-cops too. that’s why I saw frozen instead.
People charged with murder say they were afraid for their life because it is usually a required component claiming self defense. Generally that fear needs to be objectively reasonable, and the jury is responsible for deciding whether the fear was in fact reasonable. A reasonable fear for one’s life can in fact be a justification for use of deadly force, though barring some new facts it appears highly unlikely that the jury will find that way here.
As he said. It’s bullshit, but it’s requisite bullshit to claim the defense.
Thanks to “stand your ground” laws, you’re better off killing someone than simply assaulting them, because once they’re dead, it’s just your word that you were scared and that’s enough.
Fuck you, Florida. My family’s vacationed there every summer for two decades, but you’ve finally convinced to us to go someplace safer. Like, I dunno, Somalia?
If you assault a seventy something year old man over a texting argument maaayyybbee, just maaayyybbee catching a bullet falls under the heading of “Less than tragic”.
@Otto Man The effect of SYG laws is overblown. If it is just you and the other guy, and you kill him it will be your word vs. physical evidence regardless of whether there is an SYG law in your state.
The two big impacts of SYG are 1. No duty to retreat and 2. A pre-trial hearing where the defendant gets to assert a positive defense of self defense (in non-SYG states that assertion happens at trial). If the court finds that the defendant meets the criteria for self defense (by I believe a preponderance of the evidence standard) the trial stops. If you look at the math of the situation this makes complete logical sense. If it is more likely than not that a person acted in reasonable self defense they CANNOT be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
For all the hoopla regarding Florida’s SYG it wasn’t a factor in the Zimmerman trial since the defense’s position was Z was pinned on the ground and couldn’t retreat even if he wanted to, it wasn’t a factor in the Dunn trial (for a pretty good write up of why see this [abcnews.go.com]).
Mr. Reeves could try a SYG defense here but it is unlikely that the court will buy it barring new and dramatic evidence.
All of which is to say that SYG doesn’t do what a lot of people think it does, and what is does, while possibly controversial, is not give people a blank check to kill others and then claim “self defense” as a trump card. If you want to be upset at something or someone for how the ZImmerman and Dunn trials ended up I suggest you focus on the prosecutor, Angela Corey who keeps charging people with crimes she does not have the evidence to back up, Dunn should have been a second degree murder conviction, not a first degree hung jury.
And we have a winner for pointless, dimwitted contrarian of the day.
If someone punches you, punch them back. A stronger reaction is an escalation and should be criminal. Every 5 year old on a playground knows this, how can the fucking Florida legislature not?
Dear @AB – please explain why my answer to Vince’s (perhaps rhetorical) question of why people keep claiming they had a reasonable fear for their lives in shooting cases is pointless, dimwitted, or contrarian?
As for your general point about punching and punching back, that misses the point. Reasonable belief of death or grave injury would not apply in your “someone punched me” scenario, unless of course you have a reasonable belief the person is going to keep punching you and those punches may kill or gravely injure you, in which case you have the right to use necessary force to stop the threat. Now I’m sure you are 6’3″ of black-belt walking death and can win a fist-fight against one or number of assailants, but smaller, weaker, older, disabled people may not be able to, and the state needs to take their situation into account.
Most of the witnesses said the “assault” miiiight have included him throwing some popcorn and that’s it.
To be fair, that popcorn is really annoying if it gets stuck in your teeth.
@AB – upon reflection it seems your comment may have been for Ow My Balls and not me. If so, I apologize and retract my snark. If you were referencing me the snark remains in effect.
I wonder how many of those people are in for meth related offenses
It’s Florida, so the meth factor is nearly zilch. Coke is cheap, and pills are popular.
Soon “Not Guilty by reason of being from Florida” will be a viable defense strategy
Do as I say, not as I.. *PEW PEW PEW*!
I hate cops and old people. So this piece of shit is my Hitler.
The surveillance video doesn’t show a punch being thrown so good luck with that defense, Junior.
If, and it’s a mighty big if, he was punched in the face then i’m ok with the shooting.
Come at me bros.
Your puny baktag planet is soooo loathsomely qovlpathed. If this murderer weren't an elderly white man, they would already have a body swinging from the noose. The Mighty Wrecklahr would bet gold pressed latinum to donuts that if you checked out this baktag's DVR, laptop, and phone that he has them all geared up to force feed him the Fox News Kool Aid.
Besides, if yIntagh Reeves, Jr. was legally carrying a firearm (har har), couldn't have he just flashed it to the guy "coming at him to punch him" and do something like say, "Stay back, I am armed!"? Hell no, this motherless Qiyom jacks off to pictures of George Zimmerman and hopped on a chance to INITIATE a confrontation where he could use his gun to make himself feel like a HERO.
If this HaDi'baH had realized what a grievous mistake he had made and then turned the gun on himself and blew the back of his head off, The Mighty Wrecklahr might be ok with him. However, now that he is hiding behind lawyers and the "librul" laws that help protect fuckheads like him he is worse than a Romulan fucking a dead Romulan.
The Mighty Wrecklahr says we make an example out of this petaQ. Let's get a big barn full of targs, starve them for a week, and throw CURTIS in with them. We can even hunt up some squirrely lookin' freak in a wheelchair to watch and mock him.
It’s so weird how people who are obsessed with controlling the actions of others don’t ever think the same rules apply to them.
“We should outlaw buttfucking!” *Gets caught having gay sex*
You are awarded one internet point.
Fuck this dude. I wish the worst for him.
The worst will likely mean him getting fucked by dudes.
Was the victim African-American? If so, this guy’s got nothing to worry about. He’ll walk. If not, he’ll get a slap on the wrist. Ah Florida…
I used to think Carl Hiaasen and Elmore Leonard novels set in Florida were the product of overactive imaginations. I now see those books were basically just straight reporting.
By that logic, you should be allowed to shoot anybody in Florida because there’s a good chance they’re thinking about murdering you.
Hey asshole, I live in Florida.
Don’t go giving people MORE reasons to want to shoot me.
(Although if I ever shoot someone I may steal this defense, in which case I apologize in advance for the asshole thing, and thank you for your brilliance.)
But be honest, you were thinking about murdering me a little bit just now.
The Mighty Wrecklahr is persistently thinking about murdering EVERYONE...but doesn't own a gun or any ambition in life.
Maybe I should just expand this to ‘Murrcans in general.
Basically, Iran is right. THERE I SAID IT
I’m not excusing the guy AT ALL, but it sounds like he was texting before the previews started. He’s a murderer and an asshole, but not quite proven to be a hypocrite based upon the facts posted here.
Thank god, I hate hypocritical murderers the most.
I know I’m gonna be in the minority here but as long as you’re not one of those jerk offs who’s onscreen keys make a sound when you type I don’t give a shit if you text in the theater.
It’s not making a call, that’s a dick move. It’s barely a disturbance. And if you want to watch a movie completely undisturbed a movie theater is not the place for that.
Should you probably turn your phone off and watch the movie you paid $12 to see? Yeah but it’s not my fucking $12 you’re wasting.
Also guy’s a psycho and all that.