That Retired Florida Cop Who Killed A Guy For Texting In A Theater Was Also Texting In The Theater

You may remember that back in January, 71-year-old Curtis Reeves Jr., a retired Tampa Police captain, got into an argument with 43-year-old Chad Oulson before a screening of Lone Survivor, which ended when Reeves pulled a gun and shot Oulson once, grazing Oulson’s wife’s hand and striking Oulson in the heart, killing him. It all allegedly started when Reeves yelled at Oulson for texting during the previews. Now, according to court documents, it turns out Reeves had been texting in the theater as well, just before the argument. Which I guess makes him a hypocrite as well as a psychotic murderer.

Matthew Reeves, the defendant’s son, said in an interview with deputies after the Jan. 13 shooting that he was running late to meet his parents for a 1:20 p.m. show of Lone Survivor. He texted his father that he was on the way.

His father wrote back that he and his wife, Vivian, were in their seats.

About 15 minutes later, Matthew Reeves walked into the theater as a single shot rang out. Matthew Reeves, a Tampa police officer, told investigators he caught Chad Oulson, who was struck in the chest, as he collapsed in the aisle.

Authorities say Curtis Reeves, 71, who also made his career as a Tampa officer, shot Oulson, 43, during a confrontation over Oulson texting his daughter’s babysitter during the previews.

Reeves, who is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, is being held without bail at the Pasco County jail until his trial, which is tentatively set for this fall. If convicted, he could face life in prison. At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, his attorneys waived his right to speedy trial, saying they want to hire experts and do their own investigation. […]

In an interview with a Pasco sheriff’s detective after the shooting, Reeves said he was scared for his life after Oulson came over the seat and punched him in the face, setting up a possible self-defense claim. […]

Reeves’ attorney Dino Michaels told reporters after the hearing that Reeves is holding up “the best he can” in jail.

“For a 71-year-old guy who’s never been in trouble before, (and has) always been a pillar of his community, he’s not in the best of health,” Michaels said. “He has strong faith.” [TampabayTimes]