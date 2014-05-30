Seth MacFarlane Is The Ron Paul Of Comedy: ‘A Million Ways To Die In The West’ Review

Let’s start by clearing up two misconceptions: neither is Seth MacFarlane the death of comedy, nor is the key to enjoying his work “lightening up.” Regardless of how you feel about him, to go into a Seth MacFarlane movie or TV show these days is to at least partially surrender the expectation of surprise. For me, he’s become a bit like the Ron Paul of comedy, with three good ideas for every one REALLY bad one, three genuinely funny gags to one so bad it makes me groan until I start to see flashy things in my field of vision. He’s not unfunny or anti-funny, and he’s decently clever, it just depends how you weigh that big groan against the laughs, and how much you mind him reusing the same bits over and over and over again. I don’t like to think of comedy as a slot machine, but MacFarlane can make it feel that way — the same moving parts, the occasional bust, the occasional jackpot, sometimes a cute theme. Ooh, this one has cowboy hats instead of cherries!
In fact, I bet you already had a Seth MacFarlane checklist for Million Ways in your head. Is there a “doin’ drugs” scene? A comedically extended fight scene? A gross-out poop scene? An overlong musical number? A totally superfluous non-joke reference to some other movie? The answers are yes, yes, yes, yes, and two, actually, including one after the credits, respectively. (Ugh, that post-credits scene).
It’s not the crassness of it I mind – though it’s often used against MacFarlane, “crass” is not a valid criticism of comedy. In fact, some of the best things about it are the bluest, such as Sarah Silverman’s Old West prostitute telling a John to “shoot that dirty cowboy cum all over my face!” (I would argue that there’s a certain poetry to the phrase “dirty cowboy cum”).
What I mind is the formula. For me, the best kind of comedy is the kind that makes me wonder why I’m laughing at it while I’m laughing at it. There’s something supernatural about jokes you can’t reduce to simple explanation. Being able to recognize a joke formula is like watching a magician perform an illusion after you already know how it works. You can admire his skills as a craftsman, but you never believe that it’s magic.
The longer you watch a MacFarlane movie, the less magic it offers. And shit, man, watching the old bad-guy-gets-a-laxative-slid-into-his-drink bit for the umpteenth time is the comedic equivalent of a magician reaching into his top hat to pull out a rabbit and just flipping me off instead.
I still haven’t seen all of Ted. A few months back, I switched it on for five minutes when it was on cable, just in time to see a scene where the Teddy Bear, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, does an impression of Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin, a character also voiced by Seth MacFarlane. Get it? They’re both the same guy! Gold star for audience recognition! I turned it off thinking it was one of the most painfully unfunny movies ever. Then a few weeks ago, a friend had the Ted DVD lying around, and we switched it on after a long day of golf and barbecue. I caught about the first 20 minutes of it before I fell asleep, and I woke up thinking it had actually been pretty funny.
Both Ted and Million Ways lead me to believe that 20 to 30 minutes is the optimum length for a Seth MacFarlane comedy. The remainder is mostly those same jokes driven into the ground, plus an extemporaneous song and dance number that’s more theatrical than it is funny, and a couple of non-joke pop-culture references. There’s an excruciating Peter Griffin moment late in Million Ways where Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown shows up for absolutely no reason other than to high five the audience for having seen Back to the Future (“Bro, remember Pepsi??”). But a guy behind me did say “Dude, that was awesome!” when it happened, so I guess I know why it exists (idiots love being congratulated).
To be fair, there was also a Gilbert Gottfried cameo that came nearly as close to breaking the fourth wall that was legitimately hilarious.
I honestly didn’t want to talk about the plot, because it’s mostly beside the point in a movie like this, but a few things have to be said. The movie opens with a funny narration about the old west and how rough it was, culminating with a bit about “It was so rough, that in 1886, Miss America looked like this!” with a picture of an old broad who looks like she hews her own tampons from hemp and barley. It’s a good bit, but then it’s IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWED by a shot of the love interest, played by Amanda Seyfried, the epitome of the doe-eyed ingenue. Between Chef and Million Ways, I’ve now seen Jon Favreau write himself into a love triangle between Scarlett Johansson and Sofia Vergara, and Seth MacFarlane write himself into a love triangle between Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron, in the space of two or three weeks. I like preposterously hot women too, but hey, why stop there? Maybe the plot could be that your character writes love letters to them on the moon using his enormous dick.
The thing about the “two super hot chicks in a love triangle” trope is that it can be explained away in a vacuum – okay, Favreau’s character is a famous chef. Okay Seth MacFarland is handsome enough and a funny guy, and okay anyway haven’t you seen lots of average looking dudes dating beautiful women in real life? But as a creator you also have to recognize when something you’re making is part of a pattern. I’ve seen beautiful women with schlubby dudes in real life (hell, I’ve lived it), handsome men with average women, and everything in between. So it’s not that it’s totally unbelievable, it’s just that there are at least 100 Seth-MacFarland-juggling-Charlize-Theron-and-Amanda-Seyfried movies for every Melissa McCarthy-juggling-Brad-Pitt-and-Tom-Hardy movie. Also, it’s cutting directly against the reality of the movie world you’ve just created. Follow up on your own damned jokes. It’s pretty clear you’ve nothing against being self-referential.
Furthermore, when the plot of the film is that Charlize Theron is a badass gun slinger and Seth MacFarlane is a manic coward, why write a plot where she has to spend the last 20 minutes playing damsel in distress while he mans up? If the gags are mostly interchangeable to the plot, why does the plot have to be so completely hokey? I’m not going to evaluate Seth MacFarlane like he’s trying to create social commentary, but it’s hard to enjoy what good jokes there are (and there are good jokes) when the world-building is so brain-meltingly lazy. It really doesn’t have to be.
GRADE: C+ (the plus is for Gilbert Gottfried and cowboy cum)
Does MacFarlane work as a main character to carry to movie? I don’t mind a lot of his gags on Family Guy and agree with what you said about his jokes. However, watching the Oscars with him, it didn’t seem like I’d want to watch him carry a film. He has a strange News Anchor quality to him in live action. Did it work for the movie?
He’s not terrible. He’s definitely much better at voice acting than physical acting – watch the ice reaction in the trailer, he’s still a little stiff and stagey with his body acting. He kind of reminds me of me doing stand up. I don’t think he’s stiff enough for it to be a huge issue, but he isn’t quite comfortable either, especially compared to NPH.
So he hate-fucks you with magic in this movie?
[www.youtube.com]
Ron Paul fan misinterpreting the analogy, I’m guessing.
I came here to say what a fantastic review it was, and the fact that GM hates it only confirms my first impression.
Well, that seemed unnecessary. Am I the only person who doesn’t believe in reviewing reviews? Arguing about opinions makes one sound like a fucking twat.
“Arguing about opinions makes one sound like a twat” coming from a guy who runs around telling others they are stupid for liking anything that is commercially viable or popcorn tentpole movie fare. Ease up on the hypocrisy a bit there, AB.
I’m pretty sure 90% of the conversation on here is arguing about opinions
Yeah that’s basically what blogs were designed for.
I feel like a lot of what he wrote was spot on. But I smiled at the Doc Brown bit when I saw it in trailers and when I saw it in theaters, and that whole bit he wrote in here seemed like someone needs to loosen up that scarf a little bit.
Now every time I see Gilbert Gottfried I’m going to imagine the reason he’s making that face is cowboy cum.
I always assumed that was the reason.
Gilbert Gottfried and Cowboy Cum sounds like the best punk band you’ve never heard of.
@Otto Man
If I might offer a small tweak: “Gilbert Gottfried’s Cowboy Cum,” would be my preference.
I’d also accept “Gilbert Gottfried and the Cowboy Cum,” personally.
As the last person alive who insists on spelling it “come,” perhaps I wouldn’t enjoy this movie. On the other hand, I thought Ted was hilarious, and it’s not like the spelling matters unless they overpronounce the “u.”
What should you argue about then, facts?
Cowboy Mouth opening for Dirty Cowboy Cum . . . best concert I ever saw.
Vince, this might be the most accurate analysis of Seth MacFarlane’s work I’ve ever seen. It always feels very much “one step forward, two steps back” in terms of being clever/funny. Nice work.
Side note: I watched Whoop Dreams tonight. Can we talk you guys into putting out a four hour cut? I was FASCINATED and would watch that shit all day!
I’ve seen beautiful women with schlubby dudes in real life (hell, I’ve lived it)
Just when the hell where you a beautiful woman trolling schlubbs there princes?
Explaining the punchline via screaming immediately after a joke is called a Macfarlane, I immediately decided. BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT HE DOES, GET IT?!
Him yelling, “ohhhh, that went south so fast” in the trailer is enough to keep me away until it comes out on DVD. It’s the same worthless schtick as anchorman 2 or the entire run of the US Office. “Yell towards the camera and it’ll be hilarious.” Yelling ‘jokes’ doesn’t make something funny. But I’m an anomaly and my opinion means fuck all so at least I can die alone happily while watching ‘Yo, Frankenstein*’
* – Spanish version only
Agreed on the yelling after the joke. Once the guy gets his head crushed is where it should have ended as you need to let the audience have their reaction. All the cut aways to a reaction shot in the trailer were ridiculous.
Rob Riggle built a career out of doing this.
He may be totally formulaic, but I still laugh at his stuff more than I ever will at Kevin James or Sandler’s droll turd cutter rabbitshit.
That’s much less an endorsement than it is an indictment.
Yes, I’ll give you that he is not the worst. I think that was the theme of this review – he’s not the worst, but he is like the Tony Romo of comedy – good enough at times to make you expect better, which is when he shits the bed.
+1 for Seth MacFarlane as “the Tony Romo of comedy.” Nailed it.
AB that was perfect. fantastic analogy.
That’s the best analogy of MacFarlane I’ve seen yet. Well done.
Seth MacFarlane as the Tony Romo of comedy is even more spot on than the South Park takedown of Family Guy. But I may have to go see this movie for the Gilbert Gottfried cameo…
Finally, not a B
Also, another review that I’ll enjoy more than the movie. Well done sir
I don’t know, Vince. If you asked Seth what he thought about Hayek, he’d probably say “Great tits!”
Great review! Much more enjoyable to read than I imagine this film will be to watch, though I’m sure once this finds it’s way to a certain bay of pirates I’ll manage a viewing.
‘For me, the best kind of comedy is the kind that makes me wonder why I’m laughing at it while I’m laughing at it.’
That’s a perfect god damn analysis of what makes a good comedy (that holds up). I cant explain why Zoolander, Billy Madison, Freddy Got Fingered etc. make me lose it on my 360th viewing. But movies with obvious set ups or gags that wink at the audience always kind of lose their luster.
Well done Vince.
Explains why the Dr. Evil in Group Therapy scene is a million times funnier than anything else Mike Myers ever did.
Its not about the magic. It’s about how you make the magic. Consider this as a different kind of comedy only targeted for viewers with that kind of taste. Just another language of comedy. It’s funny if you accept it for that reason, as just my opinion
Yeah, you can still know how magic tricks work, AND still be entertained by someone else performing them and surprised every now and then when they go beyond.
Plus all movie/tv comedy is formulaic unless we’re talking Tom Green. He’s a true outlier.
The trick is making me forget the formula. Just like the trick of magic is making me forget that it’s sleight of hand.
But a guy behind me did say “Dude, that was awesome!” when it happened.
Dude, that was me! LOL awesome! I agree about congregating idiots too also.
I like MacFarlane as a person, and I think he’s a very funny and charming dude. I don’t enjoy much of his comedy these days (unless you count American Dad), but I did used to like Family Guy a lot. The TV spots for these movies of his are dreadful, though. Every joke in them is painfully unfunny. I do like the red-band trailer that’s linked-to in the sidebar here, though, so maybe I’ll check this out if it hits HBO.
I found the trailer excruciating and the movie much less so, FWIW.
That’s promising!
The “Dude, that was awesome” Guys laugh but they don’t know why they are laughing….these audience members are vapidity incarnate
Lots of people say they like American Dad. I’ve tried getting into it a hundred times and it seems better than Cleveland, but worse than Family Guy (which I say I kind of like and never watch).
@Taco_Jones I think the biggest reason I like it more than the other MacFarlane shows is because it relies much less on those shows’ mean/gross jokes to be funny, and does a lot of absurdist stuff instead. Though obviously, a hundred tries is probably enough to verify that it’s simply not for you — assuming that’s not just a hundred tries of only the early episodes, since the show took a few seasons to really find itself.
Vince, you’re an ass for ruining that Llyod cameo I’ve tried so hard to avoid. Ass.
well it’s in a tv spot now, so
I think he’s making a joke? I mean, how would someone know to avoid it if they didn’t know about it?
Vince nailed the exact reasons I can’t stand MacFarlane. Any audience good will he builds up with one funny joke he completely loses with the next two because they are so bad. And the problem with his use of crass/gross is that he doesn’t seem to understand the difference between crass but funny, and plain old unfunny crass. He does it for shock value, like a 9 year old swearing at the dinner table for the 20th time after he’s been told to stop.
I look forward to the legions of MacFarlane defenders/fanboys attacking this comments section like a horde of Mongoloids storming the gate at a soon to be torn down Chuck E Cheese.
@cottoncandy that made me laugh harder than anything else here
This is what people want. The audience wouldn’t know what to do if MacFarlane didn’t stick to his formula.
Jay Mohr told a story on his podcast about Andrew Dice Clay trying not to do be Dice one night at a club, and the audience had no idea what to make of it. They just sat there stupefied until Dice finally gave in and went back to his normal stuff.
I can’t imagine how hard it is for any kind of artist to continue growing when playing the hits is so much safer and easier.
The people who like MacFArlane’s stuff are the living embodiment of the cast of Idiocracy. Everything he does is “Ow My Ballz” and “Buttfuckers”. He’s stagnated the human gene pool.
Yeah but “Ow My Ballz” would make a pretty cool screen name.
I’m becoming convinced that Underbra is some kind of bot. his comments are like a repeat of precisely what someone else just said, or a contrary point to what was just said. That’s a pretty simple program. Still, I hope that Underbot dies in a fire.
“I can’t believe you like money too! We should hang out.”
Also, let’s not incinerate Undercarriage just yet.
Sarah Silverman is a mildly attractive, Jewish-centric, female Seth MacFarlane. Her whole act is shock value horseshit. Nothing she does is clever. It’s just raunchy or crass for the sake of being raunchy or crass.
@Underball +1
i think you got the Ron Paul analogy backwards… he has 1 really good idea for every 5 batshit crazy ron paul idea…
which applies equally to Seth MacFarlane jokes… Vince had the right idea, just mixed up the facts.
Exactly.
“20 to 30 minutes is the optimum length for a Seth MacFarlane comedy.” Instead, we get almost 2 hours?!! MacFarlane or whoever, comedies are NOT meant to be 2 hours long.*
*Unless they star Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Phil Silvers, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Jonathan Winters, Jim Backus, the Two-and-Half Stooges, etc., etc.
btw, I’ll probably see A Million Ways to Die in the West but I don’t expect it to surpass Blazing Saddles and The Shakiest Gun in the West and Cat Ballou as the three best comedy-westerns of all time.
Or Danny McBride movies set in the fantasy realm. Oh how I wish Your Highness was another hour long. So good.
+1 to Wrecks for the Cat Ballou reference . . . fantastic movie.
Oh, you had a guy shout out during the Doc Brown scene? I had a guy shout “YES!” when NPH said “Challenge Accepted!”
Jesus. Makes me think X-Men Last Stand theaters must’ve erupted in Star Wars-level applause for the “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch” line.
I think it’s the combination of the words that makes it funny, not the shock of it.
Vince, its similar to your thesis about the contest during 12 Years a Slave about who can be the most offended, except during “A Million Ways” its Family Guy drones trying to be the most animated and yelling out quips during obscure references.
“a magician reaching into his top hat to pull out a rabbit and just flipping me off instead.”
That’s actually pretty damn funny.
yeah, I must agree, that’s a pretty sweet bit.
Watch her latest HBO special and see if you still think all that, Underball & Darkman.
Vince, please get into the post-credits scene. Sounds like the worst.
DON’T READ BEYOND THIS IF YOU’RE TRYING TO AVOID SPOILERS!
Basically, one of the better jokes in Million Ways was that at the county fair, there was a shooting gallery game called “Runaway Slave,” where the shooting targets were these horribly racist old-timey sambo caricatures. I guess to keep people from calling him racist (even though it’s not really racist, it’s just a dead-on joke about the 1800s), in the post-credits scene, Jamie Foxx shows up as Django to shoot up the game. I couldn’t hear what his line was because every idiot in the theater was clapping their flippers together.
” clapping their flippers together ” laugh out loud.
Oh that doesn’t sound so bad after all. But I appreciate you going into detail. And the flippers comment is gold!
That reads like a Friedberg and Seltzer joke with a budget.
You clearly left before the credits were totally over. It then shows Django-Foxx walking away with a comment along the lines of “where da white wimmen at?”
Gotta go with Underball and Darkman here. How many times can you go to the “I can make my mouth look like a vagina” well? Just stop it. Not funny, Sarah.
In my mind, she only exists to occasionally appear as Andre’s slutty sister on The League.
Damn. I actually liked the first red band trailer. But my enthusiasm has gotten lower and lower as we got closer to it.
As for MacFarlane, I actually give him credit for being both smart and talented enough to make good comedy but I think he’s also lazy and quick to run back to his tired old tropes whenever he feels unsure. It’s why he should be working with other writers, like Mel Brooks did with his best films.
Silverman and McFarlane are both in the odd position where they can basically show up, recycle their shtick, and still get paid. In fact, they’ll get paid more and more the more they do it.
saying Silverman and McFarlane are at all similar in their comedy worth infuriates me.
and Rob, It’s probably best not to judge a joke purely as it’s written in a review. i’m sure it was funny the way it was delivered.
Easy way to tell if you’re going to like this movie or not: Did you like Ted?
meh
Naw. This one was way lazier than Ted. And I’m not saying Ted wasn’t lazy to begin with.
I don’t disagree, dissident. By far, Seth MacFarlane is vastly more successful and accessible in his comedy than the aforementioned JAP.
My problems wiht her stem from the fact that even though I think her standup act is tedious and predictable, I always thought she was pretty cute until she did that movie with the nude scene and we found out she’s built like a grandmother. *pukes*
Ok so actually, you far from agree with me then.
You’re just setting yourself up for failure trying to make a comedy western. There’s Blazing Saddles, and that’s all the world ever needed. What happens when you don’t leave well enough alone? Wild Wild West, that’s what.
Oddly, Seth McFarlane apes the Mel Brooks schtick right down to the musical numbers all the time while Mel probably wonders why no one gives him work. Maybe Xenu. Maybe I run Hollywood when I nod off to sleep like some dreaming monster. So many questions.
Does the Three Amigos count?
@sunny-dee Set south of the border, so Mexico rules apply.
@Shop 101 I don’t think Mel needs or wants work at this point. Or in the last 20 years.
You were right about Ted the first time, painfully unfunny. I’ve sat through it drunk and high without really cracking a smile.
Well shitstorm I would have to disagree I found it pretty funny of course I’m a fairly big Flash Gordon fan so I really enjoyed that storyline.
Yeah, you know, everyone’s got opinions and tastes and shit, so more power to you. I know a few people that bond over the whole “thunder buddies” thing. Just not my cup of tea.
Fair point shitstorm although unlike everyone else’s opinion/assholes mine smells like freshly picked lilacs.
The fact that she says pussy a lot is funny and sort of edgy because she’s a girl and we don’t normally picture girls saying such words.
Exactly Pepe. Her whole schtick is shock value, not actually saying anything interesting.
“Sarah Silverman is a mildly attractive, Jewish-centric, female Seth MacFarlane”
As if being a female comic isn’t enough of an uphill climb, I’m glad that the internet exists to create a forum for douchenozzles like you grade her talent in part by her religion and how good you think she looks naked. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: you’re the worst.
@Grudlemunk: her entire comedic identity is predicated on her Jewish faith/ethnicity, and her being a raunchy-mouthed female. She has entire standup bits dedicated to her views on both. If you’re saying I’m being unfair to her by gauging my opinion of her comedic work simply because she’s female and Jewish, isn’t that a bit of a double standard?
Thanks for the review, Vince. I want to say that I appreciate your feminism. You call out a lot of crap that gets overlooked in movie reviews a lot. And you are totally right, it’s just lazy. It’s also tired and boring. Same thing happens in video games (see Watch Dogs [www.avclub.com])
I kind of wish they hadn’t put the Doc Brown thing in the trailer. I haven’t yet seen the movie, but I think it might have felt a bit clever if not used as a trailer gag. For better or worse, MacFarlane is really into the whole anachronistic comedy, “this is funny because these characters shouldn’t know what this is, but they do” kind of thing. I think it would’ve been something that made me chuckle if, unexpectedly in the middle of a comedy where MacFarlane and I’m sure some other characters are a little too aware that they’re in a movie, there’s a visit from a time traveling mad scientist.
It wouldn’t exactly be high brow humor, but I think it’s OK for someone to find the fun in that. The director you had on yesterday’s frotcast made an excellent point about going into something with an expectation, acknowledging that it’s not meeting that expectation and then consciously deciding to go along for the ride and see how this thing that you weren’t expecting turns out.
A movie doesn’t have to be award caliber on order to be worth my $10. People get so pissed that certain movies can be higher grossing than movies they think are “good.” But it’s not hard to understand why. A movie by Seth MacFarlane is a pretty low risk way for me to get a few laughs while lounging with a friend for $10-15 (fucking NYC, man). Otherwise that $10-15 is going to booze, which depending on the time and the booze may or may provide a better ROI. It’s certainly a better use of money to me than seeing some award baity, but ultimately pointless critically-acclaimed film like Beasts of the Southern Wild.
It’s a reference with no joke. It was my least favorite bit in the movie by a significant margin.
And I had not seen the trailer that spoiled it.
Yes, let’s analyse and intellectually dissect ‘comedy’, why don’t we? Name one ‘comedy’ that didn’t let itself down somewhere along its duration. People laugh at different things, different age groups do exactly the same…stop being such fucking intellectuals, FFS!
I get at least three of these comments on every review, basically chastising a critic for thinking critically, and I always wonder what their ideal review would look like.
I found the only guy with a real picture of himself as an avatar…I mean even Vince’s is a hitchhikers thumb
That thumb ain’t for hitchhiking, Santander.
I feel like Amy Schumer jacked Silverman’s schtick and made it funnier and has more to actually say on her show.
Amy Schumer is 1,000% funnier than Silverman in every way.
Love your work typically Vince, but this review screams “internet commenter.” You start by trying to play enlightened comedy connoisseur who will enlighten us about the formula of Seth MacFarlane’s humor. It’s the same as the inevitable comment under any clip of Family Guy where some genius will dismiss the “cut away” away formula of the show and act as if he’s the first one to ever figure it out. Then you compound this with the 2nd half explanation that “hey guys, the unattractive guy getting the girl is so played.” Does this really need to be said again? When did King of Queens start airing? That was about the time I remember this argument really presenting itself. Also, your description of Seth’s “slot machine style” would fit pretty much every comedian ever would it not? Just thought all this was a bit pointless to bring up.
Really the main problem is that this whole review is just a long-winded, “”If you like Family Guy, you will probably like this movie. I do not like or have never watched Family Guy so I did not like this movie.”
But I’m guessing that wasn’t enough words for a review so you had to add some filler.
sorta how Seth has two jokes and the rest of his movies are filler
