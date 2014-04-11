Cool Costume, Jude Law. A Review Of ‘Dom Hemingway.’

To be fair, Dom Hemingway, as played energetically by Jude Law, is a fun character. Or at least, a fun idea for a character. But it feels like writer/director Richard Shepard created a look (Mod London Pimp!) and an attitude (a crim with a code, who don’t take no shit from no one!) and got so infatuated with it that he sort of just “yadda yadda’d” everything else. If you want a drinking game to play during Dom Hemingway, drink every time someone says “Dom Hemingway.” And drink double every time Dom Hemingway says “Oy’m Dom ’emingwaiy!”
In a better film, characterization happens gradually, through actions. You get a feel for who a character is based on the things he does. Conversely, it tends to feel desperate when your titular main character has to keep explaining his actions by shouting his own name (“Because Oy’m Dom ’emingway, dammit!” which is an actual line from the movie Dom Hemingway). Yeah, dude, we get it. Also, TIMMAY!
Dom Hemingway is a bit like the movie equivalent of Lenny Kravitz’s album, “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” where you knew the other songs were all going to suck because “Are You Gonna Go My Way” was the title of the album, the only single, and the single was the first song on the album of the same name.
Without the connective tissue that makes a story, it’s just a lot of yelling and flailing and some admittedly very cool monkey posters. Jude’s Dom is a Cockney safecracker recently released after 12 stint in British prison (a brutal place where you can’t have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat). Now he’s out, settling scores, collecting debts, and trying reconcile with his daughter, played by Emilia Clark (Daenerys Targarian), who looks even better with her natural hair color. It’s an okay premise, but in practice, Dom’s either a bile-spewing superhero who beats people up and shits cocaine, or a down-and-out loser smoking a broken cigarette on the toilet, depending on the scene. Everything is either a wild coke montage or a sad cigarette montage, with a hokey reconciling-with-his-daughter angle tacked on at the end in a desperate attempt to give the story some kind of arc.
Additionally, inspired by Dom Hemingway, here is an abbreviated list of things I never want to see in another movie:
- A father silently crying as his child sings an emotional song.
- A guy talking to his dead wife’s gravestone (pretty much anyone talking to tombstones, really).
- A child getting back at his or her absentee father by calling him by his first name instead of “dad.”
I could forgive a movie that does them differently, or knowingly, or well, but Dom Hemingway is not that movie.
For instance, in the scene that inspired bullet point one, Dom goes to a pub that looks like it was styled based on a New York Times trend piece about hipsters, where he sees his daughter, tunelessly singing the World’s Worst Indie Song with a backing band of gold rush revivalists and Levi’s commercial extras, one of whom is doing a less convincing job pretending to play the mandolin than Danny Bonaduce strumming his walking bass lines on The Partridge Family. Not only do we get a bad melodramatic cliché (you can see essentially the same crying dad scene in both Shame and Moneyball), we get a bad cliché, poorly realized. I think the scene was supposed to communicate Jude’s love for his daughter, but part of you wonders if he’s just crying because the pub where he used to see The Clash is now being headlined by the Royalty-Free Mandolin Explosion here.
Also, why do movie kids always have to sing a song to get their parents to love them? Who came up with this cliché, Stephen Sondheim?
I wanted to like Dom Hemingway, I really did. The styling is great, and I enjoy watching Cockney Jude Law swear like a Guy Ritchie extra as much as the next guy. But this movie is trying so, so hard. Like it’s so desperate to be loved it forgot to tell a story. It opens with a five-minute monolog in which Dom (framed in close-up) goes on and on about how his cock belongs in a museum, his magnificent cock, with the world’s greatest masters tasked with detailing all of his cock’s exquisite folds on the ceilings of chapels, and blah blah blah. It’s mildly funny. I mean, it’s not UN-funny. But if brevity is the soul of wit, extended shouty monologs are catnip for theater kids. Where actresses love playing an imperious queen (Daenerys Targarian, for instance), actors drop everything to play a bile-spewing underworld figure like Dom Hemingway (the world’s best safe cracker, innit). Jude is so excited to shout and the director so excited to shoot him shouting that it can’t help but feel like a game of dress up. If we’re playing improv games, at least have him take suggestions from the audience.
Writer/director Richard Shepard previously did The Matador, an underseen Pierce Brosnan vehicle that felt like it had potential. But Dom feels like he just doubled down on the style without adding any substance and ended up with a movie that’s almost the same, but worse.
If only they’d given away those monkey posters with the price of admission, I would’ve seen it twice.
GRADE: C
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
I liked it more than Vince did, but compared with a film that has a very vaguely similar premise (drug/booze addled guy from the UK, with facial hair), Filth, Dom Hemingway seems much lighter and superficial. Dom Hemingway is OK & generally entertaining, but Filth is really weird and powerful.
I’m a huge Britcrime & Irvine Welsh fan, but I found both Dom Hemingway & Filth very underwhelming. The first half of both are fun, but then they do the whole “addled antihero actually has a heart” shit in the third act & completely blow it.
Both Law & McAvoy deliver solid performances, though, & it was nice seeing the Khaleesi in a non-Khaleesi role (in the former) before she blows up even more in the Terminator reboot.
Plus Dom Hemingway intro’s that Romanian actress/model Madalina Diana Ghenea, who is mildly attractive (NSFWish): [nsa27.casimages.com]
*Targaryen. (Someone swirlie me.)
The only thing I remember about The Matador is Pierce Brosnan walking through a hotel in a speedo and boots. I don’t really think there’s anything worth remembering, because that scene was awesome.
Same here.
Usually when a movie opens with a man telling me about his Dom Johnson, I have to check if Pee Wee Herman is in the audience.
You lost me when you said are you gonna go my way was the only good song on that album. Jesus Vince, have you never listened to “Believe”?
Is this sarcasm? It has to be sarcasm, right?
How the fuck am I ChemBro001?
When I opened UPROXX on Chrome earlier, it said I was signed in as someone else – “MOOGR” or something? Really creepy looking account and I have *no* idea what was going on; it’s not my account and no one uses my laptop other than me. I opened another tab and it was gone but… weird.
ChemBro001 is going to be pissed when he finds out Optimus Poon is commenting with his account.
Especially because I’m sitting at my desk, drunk, at 10:30 am.
Oh, looks like it fixed itself. I was just about to say some racist shit too.
Fucking Heartbleed Bug.
Other cliches I never want to see in movies again: Character staring searchingly into a mirror (as mentioned elsewhere on this site), and character taking shower in an effort to metaphorically wash away the memory of doing something bad. I give “Stoker” credit because it turned that cliche on its head.
Along those lines, I would add, “Dejected female protagonist who gives herself a professional-caliber haircut and experiences a emotional turnaround as a result.”
You just insulted Lenny Kravitz’s second best album, sir.
Lenny Kravitz has more than one album… or fan?
Also, this movie looked like the review Vince gave just from the trailer – a very stylized game of dressup, where the actors get to play really fun roles they really wanted to do, and not much in the way of depth or originality. Basically, this is the film every film student wants to make, and far too many do.
but, the review does not answer the most important question – IS THAT FUCKING MONKEY IN THE FILM OR NOT!?!?!?!?
Grand Leader Chukwuemeka sees all. He knows your sins, and knows that only the power of Monkey Jesus can save your soul from the bowels of poop-sling hell.
Five Star General and Committee Chairmen of the Simian Council on Foreign Relations Chukwuemeka will lead this world out of the clutches of the gay masturbates that end our holy communes with the true Monkey God.
Praise the Grand Master Pope Massager and super leader Chukwuemeka!
How dare you rip on Bonaduce like that? That’s some low-hanging fruit, man, you’re better than that.
Glad you wasted your time reviewing Dom Hemingway and his bollocks when Raid 2 is out. One of the best action movies ever made.
Yeah Vince, you fucking prick. Go the fuck back in time, like RIGHT FUCKING NOW, and review The Raid Goddamn 2. And you sure as shit better call it “One of the best fucking action movies ever made.”