Review: ‘Fury,’ AKA ‘Murderous Macklemore’s Last Stand’

War Is An Ulcer-Inducing Gore Porno
If your life isn’t stressful enough and you really want to feel like you need a Xanax rail and some ulcer meds, then Fury is for you, a movie that should really come with a decompression chamber. I’m not convinced David Ayer is a brilliant storyteller, but the dude can film a hell of a battle scene.
In the grand pantheon of war movies, we’ve seen war is righteous, war is hell, war is a drug, and now Fury, if it can be given the benefit of a coherent message for the sake of argument, has given us war is an ulcer-inducing gore porno. War as a meat grinder. And what better setting for a film about war as a dehumanizing meat machine than a tank unit? Use your machines to kill their machines, try not to get burned to death. An intense way to spend two hours (me) or a horrifying nightmare you’ll never want to relive (my date), depending on your perspective.
It’s 1945 and the end is in sight in the European theater, paradoxically a time when the soldiers were the most beaten down and most capable of atrocities against each other, as the soon-to-be losers were at their most desperate, and the soon-to-be winners were at their most frustrated – that the enemy couldn’t just know when they were beat and stop the killing – and disgusted – at the scope of SS crimes which were becoming more clear and the child soldiers now being used as defenders. It’s an interesting setting, and one that tends to get less play in movies. I would’ve loved to see a Band of Brothers/The Pacific-style narrative based on the account of someone who was there. With Fury, we get a fantastic slice-of-life take that at its best reminds you of Master and Commander – bringing home the sights, sounds, camaraderie and B.O. of the period – that’s unfortunately glued to a story that feels alternately porny, sensationalist, and schlocky.
Brad Pitt, who I’m not sure ever stopped being Aldo Raine, plays Wardaddy, a grizzled (but super hot and with a Macklemore haircut) tank commander who the movie can’t decide whether to glorify or demonize. He’s supposed to be complicated, but he sort of just comes off convoluted, idealistic one minute and brutally pragmatic the next. At first I read Wardaddy as a sort of Curtis LeMay-type figure, a guy you’d want on your side in battle, but also a fanatical psychopath you wouldn’t want to meet for dinner. Unfortunately, he’s also supposed to be the educated warrior (he speaks fluent German and can identify Bible verses even though he’s not religious), the gruff father figure, the reluctant badass, etc. Eventually I realized he was just the war movie equivalent of a Big Gulp with every soda variety mixed in.
begin spoilers for two paragraphs
One scene that especially didn’t work for me was Wardaddy forcing Logan Lerman to execute a German as some kind of tank-dude frat hazing exercise. It’s not that I doubt impromptu executions ever happened, but I find it much more believable the way it was set up in, say, Saving Private Ryan or even other parts of Fury – a rash decision. I don’t quite believe that an American officer slapped around a subordinate and belittled him into murdering some random, unarmed, begging German soldier in front of dozens or hundreds of laughing Americans. That it’s hard to tell whether the Americans are the good guys in this is sort of an interesting twist on the usual Hollywood WWII formula, but it would work much better if the ingredients were more believable.
Another scene that’s a microcosm of the whole movie: at one point, Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman end up inside a German woman’s apartment inside a town they’ve just taken. The way Ayer builds tension and moral ickiness is masterful – is Brad Pitt going to do something horrible to these ladies? But certain details just feel cartoony. It turns out there’s a hot young thing hiding under the floorboards to keep being ravaged by conquering soldiers. Which feels believable enough, though the part where she emerges from her rat hole in freshly-curled Pantene hair and party dress does not. The girl and Lerman have a moment, and then the other tankensteins show up drunk to ruin the party. Now, which of the crew would you expect to be the scary rapist – the Bible-thumping mustache guy (Shia Labeouf)? The comedic Mexican dude (Michael Peña)? Or maybe the bent-nosed redneck with Forrest Gump hair and tobacco-ravaged teeth (Jon Bernthal)? I’ll give you a hint, he reps Georgia when he suggests rape. If it were up to Hollywood, the Bible Belt would be renamed “Rape Country.”
/end spoilers
Fury is incredible when it’s depicting battle. The way tracer rounds deflect off the tanks into the stratosphere is one of the coolest effects I’ve seen in a long time, and tank-on-tank dog fights are the ultimate high-tension chess match. Loser gets burned alive, lol! The effect is so stressful that right after one battle scene, a guy in the front row of my screening stood up and screamed “SHUT THE F*CK UP!” at the top of his lungs, apparently to no one in particular. I don’t know if he had tourette’s or what, but he was led out of the room by security and then allowed back in a few minutes later, a confusing scene my only takeaway from which is that Fury is a film that can aggravate your neurological disorder.
It’s refreshing to be reminded that a brutalist action film without much artistic value shouldn’t be that hard to make. It’s easy to forget in the age of quick cuts and shaky cam, but Fury reminds you that dudes shooting at each other and blowing stuff up is always going to be pretty watchable as long as the action is staged well and you can actually tell what the hell is going on. But Fury‘s ability to be appreciated as a slice-of-historical-life war movie is directly at odds with some of its sensationalist elements. For a movie about hard men doing hard things – “Ideals are peaceful, history is violent,” Pitt says, in one especially No Fear shirt-esque moment – the characters nonsensically abandon their posts to have a cry over dead comrades in the middle of firefights and seem uncharacteristically broken up over dead horses. Shia Labeouf acts well, but his “Bible” character feels like a ripoff of Barry Pepper in Saving Private Ryan. And when Michael Peña shows up to a party with his khaki buttoned up all the way to his throat with a gold chain over it, you wonder, “Wait, were there cholos in the 1940s?”
Maybe there were cholos in the 1940s, I don’t know, ask a cholo historian. All I know is that Fury, like Wardaddy, works best when it’s killing, which is most of the time.
GRADE: B
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
At it’s heart? Come on, we really want to know what it’s about at the end of the day!
A. Family
B. Tanks
C. People burning alive
D. The plight of horses
E. Rape stuff
F. Cholo culture
Three of four trailer quotes are pete hammond. They just flash through them as fast as possible and hang on the one guy who isn’t hammond.
So when do we get to see Vince’s definitive ranking of rapes?
“Yeah in Pulp Fiction the rapin’ whas pretty good *pauses, spits some menthol chew onto a passing child* but it loses points ‘cuz they dawnt show the dongs going in”
Probably I Spit On Your Grave at number one
“I puked at least twice, maybe three times”
American Me put me off American prisons for life.
Death Wish 2, I think it was 2, where they rape the maid. I probably should talk to my therapist about how that shaped my life.
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Swedish version) was the top rape scene. I don’t see how any woman can get past that to see the rest of the movie.
Y’know, I think I actually hate Shia LaBoeuf so I’m going to be rooting for the Germans in this one. Are there Tiger tanks in this? It’s a mother beautiful tank.
Mostly I hate that I can never spell the cunt’s name correctly.
I believe the Tiger is there. I read a deal a while back that said they got one of the only remaining functional ones to use for the movie. So at least one of them will be a real one, not just a set piece.
There was one and it was badass. Wish there could’ve been more, but what was there was pretty boss.
I wonder how much it would cost to produce a reasonably faithful replica. You’d think there’d be engineering firms out there that might enjoy specializing in such things, rather than props departments having to source the few precious remaining originals.
Seems like you could take a big ‘ol car, like a 1979 Lincoln Continental, and put spray-painted cardboard all over it to simulate a Tiger tank. I mean, that’s what I’d do.
The reverse was done for real in WW2 i.e. disguising tanks as trucks. [www.veooz.com] Though that looks as convincing as something from Thomas the Tank Engine.
@Charlie Br0nze And now I have my playlist for the afternoon, thanks….
[www.youtube.com]
@ Charlie – I think a lot of the cost on the replica would be how close to the real thing you were going for. If someone just wanted to slap together some sheet metal over a frame with an engine that looked like a Tiger, it wouldn’t be too bad. Shooting for an accurate replica trying to match the armor, the old engine/transmission, and a functional gun, etc. That’s going to be pretty expensive. It would be a seriously fun project though.
Also, my son was very disappointed when he first watched Thomas the Tank Engine, and Thomas wasn’t a real tank.
@Mancy God, I hope you’re responsible for the playlist for a national radio station.
@The Promoter If only someone like Roald Dahl had written it rather than the Reverend Jim Jones Wilbert Awdry.
Jim Jones
When did the strikethrough HTML change from s to del?
Tiger tanks aren’t that scary. After all, you can destroy one with a can of paint. [www.youtube.com]
C’mon Vince, cholos were hitting their stride in the 1940s. Without them we wouldn’t have Pachucos/Zoot Suits, Migrant Labor or the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.
Anyway, $10 that Michael Pena dies in this.
I was going to say, the zoot suit riots took place right before this film takes place. “OG” cholos.
If we’re discussing rape scenes, then the MVP has to be Irreversible, if for no other reason than it made me consider never watching any movie again in fear that I may see a rape scene again.
I felt the same way about 40 days and 40 Nights.
true this. i remember watching this with a friend and both of us getting so uncomfortable we started laughing, but then went right back to being silent again.
To be fair, Vince did rape her twice.
“a guy in the front row of my screening stood up and screamed “SHUT THE F*CK UP!” at the top of his lungs”
That was because Vince kept going “Pew pew pew! Ka-BOOM! Pow!” all through the movie.
In Vince’s defense, this is a great test for a first date. If she makes a gun with her fingers while you make the noises, she’s a keeper.
I think in the 40’s there were some Pachucos but no cholos yet I think they appeared around the late 50’s early 60’s
That’s what Wikipedia is telling me.
The biggest Latin American sub-culture active in Los Angeles during the 1940s, were Zooters who wore oversized Zoot Suits and rioted during WWII ([en.wikipedia.org]). So, it would have been historically accurate had Michael Pena shown up wearing a baggy ass shiny suit talking about all the heroin him and his buddies did at the jazz club.
Yes, I don’t see it until next week though.
“a cholo historian.”
What have I been doing with my life?
Thanks for the review! Brad Pitt said that he would be comfortable allowing his 13 year old son Maddox to watch it. What do you think?
[youtu.be]
I think I’d gladly let a 13-year old see it. Heck, if the kid had any exposure to the Bible before then, this would be nothing.
The idea that you had a date for this is better fiction than Schnitzel bob’s stuff.
There was nothing cholo about Michael Pena’s character. In ONE scene he buttons his shirt up to the collar and has a chain. A chain which it’s safe to say he found on a German since the only time you see it is when they are in the town where (spoilers) (spoilers) happens. Plus, and it is a big one, cholos don’t wear top hats.
Just understand that the word cholo is derogatory.
I don’t know many people who consider cholo derogatory. It’s also very descriptive.
I’ve never heard anyone claim cholo was derogatory either, but ese (sp?) could also have worked, particularly since I would think of that 2-1 guy from colors regardless.
Oh crap is cholo now “their word.”
@Vince Mancini
I know Chicanos, eh who think “Hispanic” is offensive and get legit angry if you call them that because people are fucking stupid. Over-sensitive assholes abound everywhere, except in Mexico. They just get the shit kicked out of them there.
See, I actually understand why Hispanic can be considered offensive. It’s offensive because it’s inaccurate. “Hispaniola” is the island where the Dominican Republic and Haiti are. So calling all Latinos “Hispanic” is almost as bad as calling all Latinos “Mexican.”
As a non-American I find the American use of ‘Hispanic’ odd in that it I think of it as the Spanish equivalent of ‘Gallic’ or ‘Hibernian’, but it’s used in a way that almost means mestizo.
But then I find the American (pan-American) use of ‘Latin’ odd, too, because it only refers to Latin America – which doesn’t include French Canada, even though it could – and not Portugal, Spain, France, Italy etc.
that’s why i’ve adopted the dan snyder method. oneskin twoskin redskin blueskin
What the hell? I grew up in LA and with Hispanic heritage and saying cholo is offensive is a reach. Settle down there bud.
I also hate any Hispanic/Latino/Chicano that splits hairs over those terms. That’s the ultimate stick up the ass moment for any of them.
Date? Yeah, ok.
I AWLREADY HEARD THAT ONE YA FACKIN UNORIGINAL BASTAD
THEY MET AT THE SODA FOUNTAIN AND IT WAS BEAUTIFUL
Vince acknowledged me.
COOL!!!!!
Well fuck. I was set on hating this movie and never seeing it, but now I kind of want to watch me some tank porn. Good job Vince?
Vince? Date? I think what he means is he brought a bag of dates. Then stuck his dick in it! HEYOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
Serious question. Macklemore haircut or Katzenjammer Kids haircut? Given the time period I would go with Katzenjammer Kids.
I stopped reading this review after it became a clearly fictional account:
” (my date)”
Sure Vince, sure.
*should have read comments first.
Shows self to back of line of commenters making this joke.
Well, for sheer visceral thrills, Saving Private Ryan’s opening and closing battles are pretty much a gold standard in a war movie now. With The Thin Red Line doing some fine battle sequences as the other side of that coin, where does the war footage stand on this one Vince? Because I thought Sabotage was a gangbusters film, arguably Arnold’s best in years. So, I have high hopes for this one
Sheer battle footage alone I thought this was better. Not as good or realistic a story, but better shot. Saving Private Ryan was good, but also sort of paved the way for shaky cam.
Did you take a date to Fury because of the implication?
Well she was in a dark movie theater with some dude she barely knows….
If the girl said no then the answer obviously in no, but the thing is she’s not gonna say no, she would never say no, because of THE IMPLICATION….
It was purely so he could turn to them afterwards and say, “Now I’m gonna show you what a real fury looks like. BOOM!”
/points at crotch
Three inches of fury.
irishda would know all about that, though.
I was much happier with the idea of this movie before I knew the climax was going to be just another cliched “It’s us against all odds!” It’s the fucking American advance through Germany in 1945, you’re not fooling anyone on who the underdogs are.
Agreed
It’s sort of like a rocky movie. We know who’s going to win, but damn if we don’t want to pretend he’s the underdog.
So I think the burning question we all want to know is, does Brad Pitt make for a better tank commander than Donald Sutherland?
Woof woof woof.
Donald Sutherland is the greatest. Peter Falk in Castle Keep – when they capture a German tank – is next best.
You’re all wrong. Everyone knows the best tank commander is Lori Petty in Tank Girl, then Donald Sutherland, then Peter Falk, then Brad Pitt.
+1 for Sutherland
Aww, Vinny had a date.
[i1143.photobucket.com]
“Daddy, Were There Cholos in the War?” is my favorite Ringo Starr star vehicle.
Awesome! Can’t wait.
@BurnsyFan66; How the fuck is that even supposed to be funny, you giant pulsing hemorrhoid?
damn killed this review
You can really only truly understand this movie if you have been a member of a vehicle crew and veteran in combat. Civilians just won’t get it.
I saw this movie and it was just awful. I’d have rather spent two hours listening the backup singer of a North Beach cover band butcher “Twist and Shout” while doing the noodle dance.
@Acamod shock value, and poor timing, not unlike vince’s rapes
What a clever title for your little article, Vince, you are ever so talented.
I understand this is late, but I (actually my GF) identified the scene where the tank crew comes in to burst the bubble of the German tea party was really powerful. On the obvious hand it illustrates the feelings felt by the older vets of the tank crew that their exclusion from the affair was unfair. Secondly, and more powerfully, their relation of hard and dirty war stories in the retro-sophisticate setting seemed to state that “You can try to go back to the idyllic days before, but the world has forced us beyond that to the repellant and horrific world we’re in now, so don’t try and pretend any different!” It was a revelation to me, that the men forced to participate unwillingly in the carnage feel doubly betrayed, that the reality they were forced to participate in creating was trying to be escaped by their commander, or anyone, for that matter. I found that chilling on secondary reflection.