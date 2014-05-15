Review: ‘Godzilla’ Is The Gloriously Silly Monster Movie ‘Pacific Rim’ Should’ve Been

I hesitate to praise Godzilla while simultaneously celebrating how dumb it is like I’m about to, because the truth is, there’s a bedrock of competent filmmaking technique underpinning its logic-defying heights of awe-inspiring stupidness. If you think all it takes to make a fun monster movie is two monsters smushing together and going “RAWR,” just watch your parents’ sex tape. Or better yet, watch Pacific Rim again and see how wrong that can go. Both Godz and Rim play to the same core desires, and rest on nearly equal numbers of plot holes, tropes, and gratuitously expository dialogue. And with its Robot Jox wrinkle, Pacific Rim probably even has the edge in premise. But Godzilla displays such a thorough understanding of how to create spectacle and scale that it feels like a real movie, whereas Pacific Rim feels like watching a kid play with his toys. Godzilla makes the monsters big, Pacific Rim made the people small.
There’s certainly a lot more foreplay in Godzilla before we get to see it bump monsters, which is part of the charm. It begins in 1999, where Bryan Cranston is working as a seismologist at a nuclear plant in Japan, trying to understand the craaazy readings he’s been getting on all his graphs and charts and speculums. Pretty soon the shit hits the fan and he has to close the airlock on his special lady (Juliette Binoche, in her most important role), trapping her inside with the nuclear smoke monster and Chernobyling the entire town. And all on his birthday! (frowny face) Fast forward 15 years later, his son, Ford (impressive to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson rehabilitate the concept of protagonists named “Ford” after what Andrew Dice Clay did to it) is all grown up, with a wife and kid of his own, conveniently working as an EOD tech in the Army (that’s a bomb guy, for you civilians). He’s back from deployment and it seems like all his troubles are over, until one day, his crackpot old man gets in trouble for spouting his crazy theories again. Ford flies to Japan to bail him out, wouldn’t you know it, the two of them get caught up in a whopper of a lizard caper.
Director Gareth Edwards, working from a not-particularly-great script by Max Borenstein, strings you along slowly, giving you teases and hints here and there – the monster’s den, the monster’s eggs, the monster’s tracks, the monster’s scales – so that when he finally whips out his monster, you really feel its size. Where Guillermo Del Toro made the mistake of thinking the draw of his movie was monsters kung fu-ing each other, Edwards knows the draw is REALLY HUGE MONSTERS. Selling the audience on that size is a trick of perspective, and it’s more complicated than it seems. If you just see a picture of Andre the Giant, you think, “So what?” It’s much more fascinating and impressive to see Andre the Giant holding a coke can, drinking two liters of vodka in a sitting, the preparations it requires to get him on an airplane, spinning a grown man on his finger like a basketball, punching a hole in the moon, etc. To fully understand size, you can’t just see it, you have to see its effects.
Size is virtually the only thing Godzilla has to do well, and Edwards is big where it counts. Which, ironically, is in all the little details. The tsunami-like storm surge Godzilla makes when he approaches land (complete with dead fish as the tide pulls out before the crash), the way the Chinese lanterns blow in the breeze from the intensity of Godzilla’s shriek (BANNAAAA! BANAAAAAH!), the battleships bobbing in the wake like toys – it’s all so much better realized than Del Toro’s two hour mash-up of CGI glass shattering in the rain. Even the soundtracks illustrate Godzilla‘s superior understanding of the subject matter. Edwards keeps the music minimal and uses the negative space, so that you really feel the smashes and crashes, in a way that makes you think “This is awesome!” Pacific Rim‘s constant, overbearing score just kept screaming “Look how awesome this is!” until you wanted to plug your ears.
Is Godzilla‘s story great? No, no it’s not. It’s pretty bad. Aaron Taylor-Johnson manages to be in the climactic place and time through sheer coincidence more often than Mr. Magoo, and half the time you forget how he even got there. Ken Watanabe’s scientist character goes from desperately needing Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s help in the beginning to explaining everything about the monster in great detail for the entire rest of the movie like he’s the goddamn Godzilla Whisperer. There’s a lot of talk about the monster eating radiation, then using radiation to kill it, and electro magnetic pulses, and blah blah blah. It didn’t really make any sense, but it didn’t matter because a monster basically used an ICBM for a dildo at one point and it was all I could do not to throw confetti in the air and run around my seat with joy. They should really give out vuvuzelas when you enter the theater for this thing.
Even the mostly dumb script almost forgives itself for all the superfluous human interaction by constantly reiterating that we’re all at nature’s mercy and it doesn’t really matter what we do in the end (kind of like Night of the Living Dead, the guy who sounds confident isn’t always right.). And as silly as virtually all of Ken Watanabe’s exposition is, his solemn Indian chief act is a thousand times more tolerable than all the over caffeinated Mike Tyson’s Punch Out characters in Pacific Rim, to say nothing of the having to watch Hello Kitty fall for the Thunder Down Under. Oy.
Godzilla is dumb and silly and nonsensical for a lot of its running time, but it’s competent where it has to be. Big Chief Watanabe’s solemn pronouncements and Forrest Taylor-Johnson’s semi-charmed life are a small price to pay when there are giant monsters eating missiles like hot dogs and making me shriek with joy every time they were onscreen. In fact, Godzilla went a long way to restoring my faith in dumb movies, making them seem as breezy as they should be. It’s not high art, but hey, neither is your face. Gareth Edwards made me scream for his monster, and that’s all I really wanted.
GRADE: B
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Is there a post credits scene with Godzuki? If not, why even bother to make it?
My last paycheck was $19863 working 17 hours a week 0nline. I’ve been doing this for almost two years and have made over $300k using this syst?m. The potential with this is endless. It’s really user friendly, tasks simple and fun. This is what I do…. Fox92.c(o)m
*Looks up at a Godzilla*
“Guys, we’re going to need a bigger speculum”
Coffee, out of my mouth.. lol
Nicely done. Disturbing, but nice.
Y’all know me. You know how I earn a livin’. I’ll catch this bird for you, but it ain’t gonna be easy. Bad lizard. Not like going down the pond chasin’ bluegills and tommy cods. This beast? Swallow you whole. Little shakin’, little tenderizin’, an’ down you go. And we gotta do it quick, that’ll bring back your tourists, put all your businesses on a payin’ basis. But it’s not gonna be pleasant. I value my neck a lot more than three thousand bucks, chief. I’ll find him for three, but I’ll catch him, and kill him, for ten. But you’ve gotta make up your minds. If you want to stay alive, then ante up. If you want to play it cheap, be on welfare the whole winter. I don’t want no volunteers, I don’t want no mates, there’s just too many captains on this island. $10,000 for me by myself. For that you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing.
Heisenburg vs Godzilla! Muy Bueno!
Until I see a weekday kid’s cartoon, I won’t be satisfied it’s a hit.
Pacific Rim is stupid great, you philistine!
I’ll defend Pacific RIm until my dying day. IDRIS ELBA WHY ARE YOU SO HANDSOME
I just started catching up on Luther and his attractiveness is kind of distracting.
I stand with you and the cancelled apocalypse.
Idris Elba is fantastic.
Pacific Rim, on the other hand…
“First of all, don’t ever touch me again. Second of all, don’t ever touch me again.”
Idris Elba can make a bad line cold!
Pacific Rim is great. I almost never buy a blu ray but when pacific rim was 9 bucks I’m all in. I’ve already watched it twice.
I’m a huge fan of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Pacific Rim is probably the closest thing to a live action version of it. I just wish they had cast someone other than Charlie Hunnam for the lead.
Pacific Rim was mostly fun.
Scream for my monster is the title of my autobiographical porno
They aren’t going to rook me again. Godzilla, Transformers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Man Of Steel, Star Trek, The Hobbit ….. CGI pieces of unnecessary fucking garbage. I hold out vain hope for the upcoming Star Wars nonsense, but after what JJ did to Star Trek, my hope is tempered by the reality that these movies are fed by mid 40’s nostalgia and a bunch of kids that don’t know what good actually is. Give me some more Blade, give me some more Inception, give me The Prestige, some more Dark Knight. Give me PI, give me Requiem for a Dream. Give me Seven. Give me Game of Thrones. Give me True Detective. Give me Vikings. Give me Firelfly. I will wait for the good shit.
Yes, those are certainly movies and tv shows that you listed. I’m impressed.
Most of those have CGI. Don’t blame the medium.
(impressive to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson rehabilitate the concept of protagonists named “Ford” after what Andrew Dice Clay did to it)
Aw, man, Mos Def is right here and he has feelings too.
so does lorenz tate. is this a racial thing? [076dd0a50e0c1255009e-bd4b8aabaca29897bc751dfaf75b290c.r40.cf1.rackcdn.com]
Okay, that is why I will always defend the film version of Hitchhiker’s Guide.
Well, that and Sam Rockwell as Zaphod Beeblebrox. Sweet fancy Jesus, I love me some Zaphod Beeblebrox.
the way the Chinese lanterns blow in the breeze from the intensity of Godzilla’s shriek (BANNAAAA! BANAAAAAH!)
So he’s a big fan of Munich? I get that.
No one liked Hulk. Hulk sad.
Are we talking Ang Lee Hulk? Cause if so I still give him more props for actually trying to do something with the character
I loved Hulk. It’s still the only Marvel movie that tries to be anything other than an expensive TV show.
Was this a review of Godzilla or a systematic deconstruction of Pacific Rim?
It was a reminder that Trans4mers is going to blow giant chunks.
It was him venting after having recently watched someone’s sex tape.
It didn’t really make any sense, but it didn’t matter because a monster basically used an ICBM for a dildo at one point and it was all I could do not to throw confetti in the air and run around my seat with joy. They should really give out vuvuzelas when you enter the theater for this thing.
I’m done being snarky, because that’s the best part of a film review I’ve ever read.
I literally highlighted the same portion and then then saw that Otto Man posted it. And I, too, thought I was done bing snarky.
But I kind of want to take that quote and use it like an ICBM.
I’ve said too much …
Vince was on fire with this review but that quote above was just a goddamned work of art.
I hope that’s the quote RT uses.
I preferred, “It’s not high art, but hey, neither is your face.” I really want them to put that on a poster or DVD jacket.
I’m pretty sure he was giving it to her to eat. More like taking her out to dinner than giving her a dildo.
Do they hint Gamera at the end of the credits???
Only that he is really neat and full of turtle meat.
Is this a review about how good Godzilla is or how bad Pacific Rim was?
Boy, do I love it when you give Pacific Rim the business. That movie is fucking OBNOXIOUS. A lot of great stuff in it, but seriously, just the definition of obnoxious. I want to grab it by its collar and yell at it to settle down.
Can’t wait to see this though.
My only beef with Pacific RIm is Charlie Hunnam. He can’t carry the non-action scenes and has zero charisma. Otherwise I thought the movie was as close as we’ll get to a live-action mech anime.
I enjoyed PRim when I saw it in the theater last summer; I thought the opening montage was cool, and I was just grateful to not be at home changing diapers. And I always enjoy Ron Perlman.
But man… I saw it again later at home and was it ever a fucking slog. A rainy, loud, written-by-a-five-year-old, tin-eared slog.
Charlie Hunnam’s still better than ATJ. And yet, Godzilla is indeed better than PR.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas marries Christine Taylor, realizes he’s gay and marries Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and when it doesn’t work out marries The Rock to become Jonathan Taylor Thomas-Taylor-Taylor-Johnson-Johnson.
Thanks Max.
Respect.
That’s a lot of dick material. (Also a Yelp review of your mum.)
He said “Mum”! Damn Ace, I always thought you were American.
Gonna take my 4-year-old son, who loved Pacific Rim, to see this. And I will probably enjoy the hell out of it.
For four year olds and those of us with four year old mentality, the only thing you need to make a monster movie work is smushing two monsters together and going RAWR
Is Godzilla in this movie a metaphor for something? If not, then no dice.
*Godzilla Elitist*
“when he finally whips out his monster, you really feel its size.”
Boy, if I had a nickel for every time some one said that about me…alright, I wouldn’t have a nickel, but it could still happen!
Leave the light on, I want to see if you have a monster.
[blog.urbanoutfitters.com]
“…and Edwards is big where it counts.”
No matter what Mothra tells you, deep down in your heart you know it’s true.
throat
Again with the irrational Pacific Rim hate. Did Guillermo Del Toro make fun of you at a sneak preview or something? I don’t get it. Pacific Rim is incredibly fun and stupid all at the same time. It’s the perfect popcorn movie. You can’t take a movie that is supposed to be over-the-top, silly and full of preposterous action sequences and then criticize it because it wasn’t your type of silly. The movie was too overbearing with it’s score – seriously? It wasn’t the giant robots punching monsters and pulling out swords that was overbearing, IT WAS THE MUSIC! You have some weird personal bias against Pacific Rim. It wasn’t supposed to reinvent the summer blockbuster or win any Oscars, it was just supposed to be ridiculous and fun. And it succeeded in that. Also, it had Charlie Day and Idris Elba.
Maybe it’s my fault. Why did I expect better from Vince “Jonah Hex is awesome” Mancini?
Any scene that DOESN’T have giant monsters and/or giant robots in it is excruciating. And not in a “ridiculous and fun” way. Just in a plain old excruciating way.
JIJ: you just described every single Kaiju movie ever. EVER.
I think I’ve gone into excruciating detail about why I didn’t like that movie. Its “preposterous” action sequences were boring to me, that’s the root of the problem.
Because they weren’t shot well. Same way I felt about Cap 2. I can’t get into an action movie where the action scenes look like shit.
@Vince Mancini So you liked this movie because….? Come on, man, this is a movie that loves throwing grey dust clouds over everything you want to see in the shot.
@Porky. Bullshit. Sorry, but that’s not true. For me, at least. Boring, expository, fine. But no monster movie (and no, I never said “kaiju” growing up and I’m not about to start) was as fucking EXCRUCIATING as Pacific Rim was. The characters are not just two dimensional, they are offensive to my sensibilities. I can’t think of a single likable character in that movie. Okay, Idris Elba. Other than him, nobody. Monster movies didn’t ever make me want to physically punch every person in the face.
“You can’t take a movie that is supposed to be over-the-top, silly and full of preposterous action sequences and then criticize it because it wasn’t your type of silly.”
I think film critics are allowed to do exactly this. That’s LITERALLY a film critics job. They form an opinion about a movie and then articulate it to their reader/viewer.
VINCE, HOW YOU FEEL IS WRONG!
+1 @Dan Seitz
So many foggy dust clouds i thought i was playing a Nintendo 64 game.
“Because they weren’t shot well. Same way I felt about Cap 2. I can’t get into an action movie where the action scenes look like shit.”
Wha..what? How could you not tell what was going on in Cap 2? were you drunk? You might be bad at watching movies. What an odd profession to get into with your impairment.
Pacific Rim did do monster design so much better than Godzilla. Though Godzilla shot their monsters much better.
The gray Mutos and gray Godzilla just felt gray and flat (even in 3D) against the gray sky, gray city, gray ocean, gray boats, gray countryside, gray smoke, gray soldiers… The only color in the last half of the movie were explosions, the monsters eyes, their eggs, the flares and Godzilla’s blast. Like every action video game / movie in the past 8 or so years.
The Mutos just looked like slightly less stupid Cloverfield monsters and Godzilla still looked like Roland Emmerich’s in his jaw and lack of neck.
That said, I loved both movies, but I appreciated the stylized design of Pacific Rim and didn’t like the lack of any stylization of Godzilla.
Is Jet Jaguar in it?
[youtu.be]
Not only that; I hear at one point, they try to kill him with a forklift.
Ole!
Pacific Rim was not a giant monster movie- it was a giant robot movie with monsters in it. Unless Godzilla includes some insanely-named nuclear-powered metaphysically-complicated-to-pilot robots, your comparison is invalid.
I loved the scene where Bryan Cranston’s son Ford is fighting with his brother Chevy, and their constant bickering makes him yell “Jesus Chrysler, would you two shut up?”
Huh. I never thought I’d want to see yet another Godzilla remake, but I actually want to see this.
It is definitely blows Pacific Rim out of the water.
I’d rather wait for the porn parody.
With twice as many ICBMs!
Yeah, yeah, YEAH, KNOCK ME BACK TO THE STONE AGE!
why do I feel like any porn parody involving an ICBM would be a scat flick?
I don’t know, but I would like to see the Godzilla character snapping his fingers, “Biddley do wop wow!” Nice idea!
It feels like Godzilla is a grown up and mature version of pacific rim. However if at least 50% of the movie isn’t Godzilla doing something I’ll be disappointed. I’m paying to see giant lizards fuck shit up not a thin story with an otherwise great actor.
You’ll be disappointed then. Not 50%. However, the time he’s on screen more than makes up for it.
Yeah, for a movie called Godzilla, Godzilla himself is in surprisingly little of it.
I like @indieguy’s linebreak in his last sentence: “I’m paying to see giant lizards fuck”
“Yeah, for a movie called Godzilla, Godzilla himself is in surprisingly little of it.”
See also: Jaws, Alien… I guess I’m not surprised you prefer Pacific Rim.
And after Jaws and Alien see Predator, The Thing (either version), Tremors, Dragonslayer … basically most halfway decent monster movies.
I don’t know how you could watch this Godzilla and come away with “silly” or “dumb”. There are maybe 2 scenes that make you chuckle. Overall the movie took itself and its setting deadly seriously (a stark contrast to 1998 Godzilla). It’s very, very gritty and gloomy, which I quite liked.
The fact that it takes itself deadly serious makes it that much sillier (in a good way). Come on, man, it’s a movie where a giant lizard pries open a giant moth’s mouth and pukes down its throat. If you don’t find it silly you’re very good at divorcing yourself from context.
Those are actually the two best words to describe it. It’s hilariously stupid and you end up liking it anyway.
Well now I’m going to be super disappointed if Elisabeth Olsen’s character isn’t named “Zuzu”. Thanks a lot Vince.
Deceitful bitches! Let’s rock, mister rock and roll detective!
Doh, I thought this was an Olsen twin. i was thinking, “Hey, she’s cute with a little weight on her.”
And yet still no word on whether or not Godzilla works off those cankles.
[goodcomics.comicbookresources.com]
I think that needs to happen for the sequel.
Sir Charles certainly weighs enough.
And set in San Antonio
I used the “Godzilla Got Busy” panel as my avatar and profile pic in various sites for years. It’s amazing:
[asset-a.soup.io]
Wait, GODZILLA IS GRONK? Why have I just heard about this?!?
Already did happen:
[youtu.be]
Johnson is by FAR THE WORST PART. I never really noticed him before (although I only seen him in kick-ass) but ever seen was given the same blank stare that I give the strippers on a Tuesday morning… Dumb indifference
Every scene*
It would be poetic if the version released in Japan featured edited-in footage of Ken Watanabe as a journalist providing exposition.
Just got back from seeing an early Thursday screening and I loved it…it’s about as good of an American adaptation of Godzilla could be but a couple people complained there “wasn’t enough fighting”. If you hear that, pay it no mind and see it anyway. Godzilla was worth the price of admission for the atmosphere alone imo. There was a lot of eerie, nightmarish shots that really sold not just Godzilla, but the other two monsters as well. I just hope Hydra or Mothra show up in Godz 2.
I am betting they bring some space aliens, unfortunately.
I really wish they would have focused more on Godzilla fighting the MUTO. There are like two scenes in the movie where just as Godzilla and one of the MUTO’s starts to fight they cut to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s stupid wiener kid. I swear that kid must have been autistic.
Caught it Wednesday night at a screening and this is pretty much the perfect review of this movie. It is everything Vince said. I could not stop laughing at certain things and my friend couldn’t stop laughing at others. Suffice to say it’s great movie to discuss afterwards over some beers.
I just saw this thing last night. Luckily I had a buzz on so I could burst out in laughter at pretty much all the dialogue. The movie didn’t make any sense but was fun to watch.
I’ll just say it once. Don’t you dare bash Pacific Rim or we are going to have a problem and one day when you are in some dark alley you will find your face get hit with a pie in the face
Nice! Time for a dumb, fun movie!
So you only liked it in context of taking down Pacific Rim?
Pacific Rim could have been a really fun movie but it wasn’t. Neat idea, poorly executed. It had the same feel to it as the first GI Joe.
I watch G.I. Joe expecting garbage, and I found it to be way more enjoyable than it had any right to be. It was ridiculous, but I was entertained throughout.
Godzilla was fucking amazing, but I agree, it deserves the B.
Needed more Godzilla, less humans.
The crowd cheered during the two best moments in the monster fights.
If you didn’t, you either have no soul or are a communist. But I repeat myself.
I had the same experience, people were clapping for Godzilla and when he landed the kill shot on the male MUTO a black guy yelled out “that’s right, bitch!”
I think I was the one who said it in mine.
I must be in the minority here, because I completely disagree with this review. Pacific Rim was a lot better paced and gave you just enough action to hold you over to the next action scene. It felt like a kid playing with toys because that was the movie it was trying to be. it was whimsical and imaginative. Godzilla just meandered for way too long. Constantly teasing and holding back till the very end that, while it was a great fight scene, wasn’t worth the excruciatingly long build up with characters no one cares about.
It was basically like every other Godzilla movie, and that’s not a positive.
I do have to admit, I thought Vince was joking about the ICBM as a dildo.
He wasn’t joking.
At this point, a Mechagodzilla movie would absolutely 100% be the movie Pacific Rim should’ve been.
You are the Allen Ginsberg of the subtle dick joke, Mancini.
So…a “B” grade. Slightly better than Neighbors and somewhat better than Captain America 2?
I know, it’s not fair to compare such dissimilar movies but the Film Critics Code says every movie has to be rated on some sort of quantitative/qualitative scale.
Anyway, I don’t always agree with Vince’s bad reviews, but his positive reviews are usually pretty reliable (except for Neighbors, that movie was crap), so this film might be tolerable.
Although for the most part I read film reviews for their intrinsic entertainment value, rather than as “buying guides,” and Vince always delivers in that aspect.
^ that reads too much like a suck-up. Better act tough if I want to keep the Film Drunkards’ respect. You stink , Mancini!
Neighbors B- is a mile from Chef’s B which is two exits past Godzilla’s B which he apologizes for making you take.
Learn to Vancey nuance.
“It begins in the 80s, where Bryan Cranston is working as a seismologist ”
Didn’t the story begin in 1999? Not the 80s.
Yeah, it showed 1999. And I just realized that making the story happen 15 years later means that it happened in 2014, which is kind of a clever way of making it seem current, rather than just flashing “PRESENT DAY” on the screen.