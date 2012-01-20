Review: Red Tails

Corny movies are a civil right!
If you want to see a movie that tells the inspiring true story of the Tuskeegee Airmen, go rent The Tuskeegee Airmen. If you want to see a remake of that with Anakin Skywalker dialog, CGI explosions, and a nameless bad guy with a scar on his face who says things like “Die, you foolish African!” go see Red Tails.
There isn’t that much to say about Red Tails, really. It’s the identical plot of Tuskeegee Airmen but worse on every level. But it isn’t the worst movie I’ve ever seen, either. The protagonist isn’t a horse, for example. It’s nice to look at, the war scenes are decent enough, and every ten minutes or so, Terrence Howard shows up to read an uplifting speech directly into the camera in the voice of Maya Angelou.
The two main characters are Lightning (David Oyelowo) and Easy (Nate Parker), the Malcolm and Martin, the Maverick and Ice Man, the Magneto and Professor X of the airborne civil rights movement. Easy drinks too much (though we never see it actually affect him) and Lightning is a hothead, the most talented pilot in the squadron, but goes off half-cocked every time someone calls him chicken. Wait, no, I’m thinking of Marty Mcfly. By “chicken” I meant the N-word. Lightning gets the love interest in the film, an Italian girl he meets when, no joke, she blows him a kiss as he’s flying over her house. He can spot beauty from thousands of feet up, so he goes to her house and takes her on a whirlwind courtship that takes place exclusively on “Italian countryside” b-roll from Olive Garden commercials. He asks for her hand in marriage while men in mustaches play the accordion and grey-haired grandmama’s in half-shawls wring their hands and everyone’s cool with it because Italians are notoriously open-minded about interracial dating.
But enough about-a the story. MAMMA MIA, SHE’S GOT-A SOME A-SPICY DIALOG!
The basic story is that the 332nd distinguishes themselves by putting the bombers ahead of themselves (which you know from the commercials), in contrast to the white pilots, who are only out for glory. George Lucas reportedly directed some of the reshoots for Red Tails himself, which I assume means a lot of the aerial combat scenes, because the dialog during those is the most hilariously on-the-nose thing I’ve heard since Episode I.
[First scene, first line of dialog] WHITE PILOTS: “Germans! Let’s get ’em!”
[First time the 332nd shows up as a bomber escort] WHITE BOMBER PILOT: “What the… he’s colored! What the hell do we do!?”
[Five seconds later] “Look! He’s givin’ up glory to save our asses!”
[Five seconds after that] “We’re almost home. I hope we meet up with those red tails next time!”
[Later] “I guess there’s a lot more to you coloreds than I thought!”
Then there’s the prison escape scene where the white POW grinningly tells Mike from The Wire as he hops into the tunnel “At least they won’t see you at night!”
George Lucas and co. screened Red Tails before a packed house of cheering black leaders including Spike Lee, David Dinkins, Al Sharpton and others, and much has been made of Red Tails as a breakthrough for equality, for black fighters finally getting “the John Wayne treatment,” as Red Tails writer Aaron MacGruder put it. I’m not sure getting the right to be spoonfed obvious, vaguely-insulting propaganda is something worth cheering about, but I guess it’s not for me to judge. Because, like all things George Lucas, IT’S FOR KIDS! Water is wet, the sky is blue, Nazis are sub-human enemies who can be burned alive without the slightest twinge of remorse in righteous wars for God, freedom, and country. HOW YOU LIKE THAT, MR. HITLER! USA! USA! USA!
GRADE: C
Just to fill my racism quota for the week, but also to for the sake of my OCD, I need to make sure somebody has called this Niggaz With Altitude.
/I didn’t think of that, right?
You’re welcome.
Well OK then. How about Seat Blacks in the Upright and Locked Position?
Always wantin to lock up the blacks. That said, I have no objection.
I quote The Tuskeegee Airmen like some people quote Star Wars.
Yea yeah yeah but, are we legally required to see this like when we all had to go see Bridesmaids even though it sucked?
I’m still staying by my statement that this movie is his apology to black people for Jar Jar Binks.
Also, real quick question… is this a prequel to The Air Up There?
No, its the prequel to Soul Plane.
Are black pilots able to get their planes to stop as they taxi down the runway?
So Red Tails is uplifting for blacks and humiliating to Nazis? This movie was tailor made for Lenny Kravitz. Hopefully he wasn’t too busy getting a third nipple piercing to see Red Tails alongside black leaders like Spike Lee and Al Sharpton.
The C you gave the film stands for “Colored,” right?
So it’s not your daddy’s Tuskeegee Airmen and it’s not your, ahem, grandaddy’s Catch 22. Let’s just hope that another fat old white dude hasn’t made a commercial for
a death cultthe Air Force.
“We’re almost home. I hope we meet up with those red tails next time!”
[Five seconds after that- Terrence Howard via radio] “You can’t call us that! Only we can call us that!
[Five seconds after that pilot responds] “Awwwww what you gonna do? Bail from the sequel?”
But is it better than Miracle at St. Anna? Because that movie made me wanna slavery.
Is the porno version starring a Christina Hendricks look-alike already in the can?!
“Christina Hendricks…in the can”
(*passes out due to diversion of blood away from the brain*)
First Bomber Pilot: Great shooting pilot, is that a Browning?
Easy: Noooo sir, I be black
ADOLPH HITLER DOESN’T CARE ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE!
Your name is Panzerschwein and you spell “Adolf” wrong? Gott in fucking himmel.
Bad German:”You, you’re part eggplant.”
Lightning: “I’m all eggplant!” *shoots German*
I was going to say “Italians are notoriously open-minded about interracial dating” because they’re part eggplant.
Americans used their former slaves as cannon-fodder during WWII, and they were the GOOD guys.
“The Greatest Generation” indeed!
So unrealistic. They could never take off in their airplanes when their buddies are all walking so slow across the runway.
And are the guns mounted sideways on their planes?
Which would be OK if they didn’t make that “bling-bang” sound.
Watermelon seeds, spit out at a most fatal rate.
If Aaron MacGruder wrote this, does Col. Stinkmeaner have a cameo?
Malcolm and Martin? I thought it was Malcolm and Eddie?
Malcolm and Eddie was a tv show. Malcolm and Martin were…OH I GET IT!
Maybe Aaron McGruder is just doing a live-action Boondocks like satire and we don’t even know it.
/refuses to believe that Aaron McGruder can be bad at black people
I feel I must comment on this…even though I shouldn’t. In part because of an argument I recently had about WWII. My co-worker and friend was under the impression that the Us of A entered WWII to save the jews from Nazi oppression…When I told her that was not the case, and in fact the United States entered WWII because Japan attacked our naval base on Hawaii, sunk our fleet and then prompted Germany to declare war on us, she had a hard time believing it. But it is true. No matter how you try to paint it, in 1942 America, the war would not have been fought to save the jews. And when that war was fought, blacks would not have been treated as equals fighting it. Rewriting history to make people feel better about their heritage is not history; and is not beneficial to history. The extermination of the jews did not prompt the US to enter and win WWII. Black soldiers did not allow the Allies to win WWI or WWII. They were, at the time that those wars were fought, considered second class citizens, at best. To pretend that minorities were allowed to pilot fighter planes, and spoke like modern day rappers is neither accurate nor empowering, and should not be encouraged or promoted. The Romans would not enslave the British because they believed they were too stupid to serve as slaves. History exists and does not need to be recreated to improve any races self image.
DAS RACIS!!!
I think….
GTFO. If women didn’t believe crazy stuff we’d never get laid.
It’s true, though. I blame Speilberg, partially. If you watch “Band of Brothers” the concentration camp episode titles “Why We Fight” kind of gives the impression that, well, the Jews were “Why we Fought” WW2. Which couldn’t be farther from the truth. While there were rumors and such, most people in America didn’t even know about what was going on in concentration camps until after the war. And alot of people were so racist back then anyway that many probably wouldn’t have cared even if they did know.
Look, this might be romanticized to give African Americans a psychological boost, but never forget those airmen graduated from Fly So Hard University.
I still can’t believe Aaron McGruder had a hand in this, without “nigga” being dropped every minute.
What would have made this a great film, keep Lucas away form it and enlist Spielberg and Hanks to make a aerial all black band of brothers. Then this film would have been great.