Review: ‘Sin City 2’ Is A Movie For Guys Who Wear Fedoras

“This rotten town soils everyone,” Jessica Alba gravely intones in one of Sin City 2‘s many overwrought, Vin-Diesel-Facebook-status-update-esque narrations. To its credit, the movie delivers. I do feel soiled. Not scandalized, just dirty, thoroughly scummed on, like I just spent an hour watching groupies f*ck a sand shark for Korn tickets. And I mean f*ck a sand shark for Korn tickets in 2014, not f*ck a sand shark for the 2014 equivalent of Korn tickets. I don’t think Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller even know what the 2014 equivalent of Korn tickets is.
That’s the worst thing about Sin City 2, actually. Where I expect it to be morally bankrupt like it pretends to be, it’s also creatively bankrupt, with Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller content to keep reliving their Outsiders rebel fantasies as if Harleys and switchblades were still subversive. It’s all posturing dressed up as nihilism, but so pathologically nostalgic for a “good ol’ days” (as experienced through Elvis songs and Brando movies) that it almost seems wistful. Tough guys and muscle cars and leather oh my! It’s fetish, it’s fantasy, which is fine, but also kind of a gross fantasy to have where all the female characters are whores and the only black guy is a valet. (Also, his name is “Manute”). And not just gross, but boringly so.
Sin City 2 has essentially four types of characters:
1. Good sluts (Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, who use their sex appeal for good)
2. Evil sluts (Eva Green, who uses her constant toplessness to lead good men astray)
3. Good tough guys (Josh Brolin, Bruce Willis)
4. Bad tough guys (Powers Boothe, Stacy Keach)
There’s no real nuance or innovation to their toughness or sluttiness either, just your standard genre totems – muscle cars, motorcycles, garter belts, fedoras, f*ck-me boots, and many, many elaborately bedazzled bras. There’s also a strangely ubiquitous crucifix motif, which I’m not sure is an attempt at symbolism or just in keeping with the Like A Prayer-era Madonna sartorial theme.
I suppose you could theoretically argue that the film is meant to be carried along by the flashy visuals and not the characters, but even if that’s the case, Sin City 2 burns through all of its aesthetic tricks in the first 90 seconds or so. Ooh, a colorized girl in a black-and-white world! Eyes that turn red when the character gets angry! It’s cool, at first, the high-contrast, blacklight glow they get out of it, but the effect is dulled by having seen it in the previous movie. And honestly, it isn’t that different from Pleasantville or those sorority girl posters where the little black-and-white boy holds a bouquet of red roses. The most visually compelling character is the evil senator’s son with the giant orange head, and Bruce Willis already killed him in the last movie. He shows up here only as a framed picture (my favorite part of the movie, but perhaps only because it reminds me of a famous anti-joke about a guy giant orange head).
As a result, the only real narrative questions are: will the good whore shoot the bad tough guy in the face or in the dick? Will the bad whore beg to be screwed by the good tough guy before he kills her? I’m not exaggerating at all here, by the way, the on-the-nose dialogue could not be more clear on these points. At one point, Powers Boothe growls “Hartigan blew my son’s pecker off. Where should I shoot you?”
Ooh, the tits? The vagina? The butt? The eye? Probably the eye. Everyone in Sin City dies via a wound to the dick, balls, tits, vagina, or eyes. The whole movie consists of shiny hot rods and dick wounds, like an 11-year-old and his grumpy grandpa playing GI Joes together.
It’s possible that the “how” of Sin City 2 could’ve transcended the rather prosaic “what,” but the action scenes are so overstylized as to be pointless. Whichever character acts the toughest is bulletproof, and everyone else in the scene will die. Someone’s glowing blood is invariably going to spatter the mise-en-scene like some Jackson Pollack-inspired Affliction shirt, and amazingly, this is not as interesting as it once was the three or fourth hundred time you’ve seen it.
And not to get political, but the way all the chicks are whores and all the guys are tough guys and there are crucifixes everywhere… yeah, it’s pretty weird. Not weird like it has an overt agenda, but weird like Boondock Saints, where no amount of trendy (or formerly trendy, as the case may be) stylization can distract from the fact that the whole thing feels like it sprung fully formed from some 1950s flattop dad’s id. You can only hear so many über hetero white dudes rant about scum and savages and cleaning up the filth of this town before you start to wonder if maaaybe those are just code words for something else they don’t like.
It was nice to see so much of Eva Green’s awesome breasts, but after getting the Sin City treatment, all her nude scenes are sort of like an old Playboy spread, so airbrushed and softened and stylized that you’re almost looking at an artist’s interpretation of tits instead of tits. Also, what am I to make of the fact that the evil slut is the only one who actually gets naked, while all the good sluts remain chastely covered by their ridiculously overworked bodices and bikini tops? I have to think this was more Freudian than accidental, in keeping with a movie that pretends to be sexy and dangerous, but the dangerousness is all of the kind that was deemed societally acceptable a long time ago and the supposed sexiness comes attached to this grandfatherish sense of morality. Be slutty, but not too slutty, like some kind of slut.
Sin City 2 is a movie that wants to be “naughty,” but only under a narrow set of controlled circumstances. Something about it is profoundly gross, like not only bad, but like you wouldn’t want to hang with anyone who really enjoyed it. Basically, this is a movie for guys in fedoras.
GRADE: D+
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Bummer, man, I was kinda looking forward to this. I’ll still watch it, but you kind of surfaced a few of my fears going into it.
Most of this criticism feels like it could be said of the original as well. What was your take on the original? I enjoyed it, but I can see how more of the same thing could get dreary.
I didn’t love the original, but I respected it. I thought all the crotch trauma got old after 40 minutes or so, but Yellow Bastard (yeah, I probably should’ve looked that up) and Elijah Wood were more interesting than any of the characters in this. They at least broke the “generic tough guy in a trench coat” mold. Pretty much no one in this one does that. And the only really stylized characters are holdovers from the last movie.
Or those searching for the novel and exotic (visually) whilst settling for the bizarre. I almost bought Hartnett as an actor in the first one, who knows what wonders this may bring…
This sounds a lot like your Michael Bay piece a while back. Just replace “Tough Guys” with “Clowns” and you’ve got yourself a Bay flick.
I want an epic bad-ass movie with Josh Brolin, Powers Boothe and Stacy Keach so much. I promise to swear under my breath and drink more if it pleases the movie fairy.
Let’s buy ’em a Jim Thompson novel and let John Carpenter direct.
How was JGL in this? Just another tough guy?
At least to start his part was pretty interesting. He didn’t slot into any of the categories listed above (however, everyone else does, so he’s a safely ignored outlier). He’s a slick out of towner whose main thing is that he’s really lucky. And he plays the shit out of it and some of the first half of his story is pretty fun, the end of it is a sad little whimper which is really a bummer.
It also suffers from being less visually dynamic. A Dame to Kill For (the Green/Brolin story) was the second Sin City comic and it had all the highlights of the style while the story is more than a little thin for its length. The JGL story is totally new so it doesn’t even have the iconic style of a Sin City comic to back it up. The first movie benefited a ton for having three solid stories that all had more meat than the two and a half stories the second movie.
Well, that certainly got nerdy fast.
It’s perfect that this is released the week after TMNT. Sin City only became popular because of TMNT, which through some fluke of reality distorting insanity sparked a short-lived period in the late 80s where publishing a violent black and white indie comic (and Dark Horse was indie as fuck at the time) was a license to print money, especially because Miller was at the apex of his influence for writing and drawing Dark Knight Returns, which itself is an execrable fascistic power fantasy that was groundbreaking in 1986, but holds up as well as an old dog turd, and itself is just as lazy in the range of character types and its obsession with the world being corrupt and dark and needing to be put right back to some idyllic utopia that never existed. Lots of crosses and similar imagery in that as well because Frank Miller is not quite the more-Catholic-than-the-Pope-Catholic like Mel Gibson, but he’s close and wasn’t shy back then about injecting that shit into his work.
Fuck Frank Miller. Fuck this movie. I’m sorry you had to watch it.
Your timeline is a bit off. TMNT did kick off a huge B&W comics explosion, which was followed almost immediately by a massive implosion…most of the black & white titles were gone by the end of 1987/early 1988. Sin City came out a few years later, in 1991. By then the B&W explosion was mostly a memory, and Miller was utilizing the medium in a stark way that earlier black & white comics had not (with the exception perhaps of Tim Sale).
Have we gotten to the point where complaining about guys in fedoras is the new complaining about hipsters? I can never keep track.
Also, great review. That opening paragraph has a seventeen inch cock that can derail non-HO scale trains.
She came in through the front door, a angel made flesh. Her nose scrunched up at the smell of the comic book store, stale BO that permeated the building, sticking to it like grime to this city. The only other people in the store, a table of doughy, pale men rolling twenty sided dies and looked up, eyeing her hungrily. None of them deserved her. None of them could handle her. None of them knew it yet.
She sauntered up to the counter, locking eyes with me. I knew she wanted me. It was fate that brought her into my comic book store, brought us together. I put down my manga, the adventures of Inuyasha could wait. “Can I help you, m’lady,” I asked, winking and flashing her a devilish grin. Han Solo would’ve been proud.
She winced, obviously taken aback by how moist she had become. “Er. Yeah. Hi. Do you have any of the Sin City trades?”
I sighed. “Oh, no, I’m sorry. We sold out completely. A bunch of casuals have come in and cleaned us out.” Alas, a fallen angel. I bet she never even heard of Sin City before the movie. I bet she didn’t even know that Frank Miller wrote The Dark Knight Returns. I bet she didn’t even know who Frank Miller was.
“Aw, man. Well, any idea when you will get more in?”
Hope sprung again, a bright light shining down on this city. Maybe I could educated her, teach her the finer points of the graphic novel. “Well, I could order some for you.” Time for a bold move, dames like this only respect a man who can take charge. With my fingerless glove clad hands I slide a slip of paper to her. “You could leave your number with me and I will personally call you when we get it in. Or maybe even text you.”
“No…no that’s okay. I’ll just go to another store. Thank you.” And then she turned, walking quickly out the door. On second thought, I mused, she wasn’t really that hot. Her ears were sort of weird. Two out of ten, would not bang.
“The Dame with Sharp Knees”
Could of figured the movie would turn out like this. Seems like everything was done in the first one and the schtick wore out Might be good for a rainy day on mushrooms or something.
Just watch Idle Hands at home. She never looked better and probably will never hit that level again.
I’m 100% with @Mancy on that one.
She was also 18 in Idle Hands.
Perfect.
The term “Idle Hands” does not apply to those that watch Alba in the titular film.
Great write-up. Wasn’t planning on going anyway. Liked the original a lot because I was an 18 year old boy that considered himself a “film snob” because he’d just discovered Clerks (just… don’t ask okay?), and while it’s still a unique film, it isn’t one I ever need to see again, and that includes any sequels where Jessica Alba still doesn’t understand she is a stripper and somehow manages to continue to coast off the fact she’s a pretty hispanic in the most boring way possible.
I enjoyed the graphic novels which are worth reading. The first film was okay. But after frank miller made the spirit…it lowered my opinion a little
I know people are going to see this for Eva Green naked, but she’s not a prude, she’s been naked in damn near every role she’s ever been in. You can GIS.
I honestly don’t understand why we are getting a sequel to Sin City before an adaptation of Criminal….Brubaker is the king of crime, those books destroy Sin City in my eyes
Agreed. Brubaker is also sane and can still write.
They’re adapting coward (with brubaker writing the script). Which almost seems cruel
But isn’t all this criticism the point of the whole endeavor? Too be crime/noir on acid turned to 11? I ask because I have a hard time with the first movie/comics. They achieve that goal, but what is the substance? And then I read a few issues of Criminal and I realize its a victim of the same stuff, just not fetishized/hyperbolic like Sin City.
I enjoyed Sin City (comics and movie) because they achieved the stylistic goal they set out for well. But I also dislike the ingrained misogyny and power(/less) sexual fantasy of it and the noir genre. I don’t think cranking up the tropes sheds any light or subverts it. But I also can’t tell if that’s the point or not, which is its ultimate failing.
I don’t think cranking up the tropes sheds any light or subverts it.
I share some of your ambiguity towards this kind of thing. I really thought the first Kick-Ass did an amazing job of that, and then the second Kick-Ass made me wonder if I had been seeing things the first time around.
I literally just saw this movie, and it’s like this; if you liked the first one, you’ll like the sequel. Yes, it is more of the same, but I personally didn’t see that as a bad thing. Same stylized violence, same great presentation. And i CANNOT understate how awesome Eva Green’s ummm…. acting is. Great movie. I’m all in for a 3rd installment.
No mention of master thespian Jessica Alba’s acting? I mean, Miller completely compromised his character for her and wrote all new material. Is Alba going to be catapulted to the A-list with this performance?
Vince, how did you feel about the first one when it came out? I liked it, but that was a long time ago andI’m not sure it would still hold up if I rewatched it today.
I answered this above. I doubt it holds up, but I did like it okay at the time. Didn’t love it, but it was mostly fun.
So, it’s exactly like the first one.
Eh, after choosing not the see Expendables 3 due to the PG-13 rating, I’m even more obligated to see this now. Mickey Rourke>Stallone.
Vince liked Snowpiercer, which was dumb and fun and full of action. I think he worded this review the way he did because Sin City is fucking stupid on a worse level than other things that are also fucking stupid. You can enjoy things that are mindlessly fun while still looking down upon things that are pointlessly mindless.
“the whole thing feels like it sprung fully formed from some 1950s flattop dad’s id.” That’s Frank miller for you
That set photo looks like a Lars Von Trier movie set. Except the walls are green instead of being black.
I saw Sin City in theaters years back and I remember enjoying certain sequences/scenes, but also being extremely bored for at least an hour. I mean, I love hardboiled crime stuff as much as the next guy, and the look and style were novel for the time, but I started wondering if the entire movie was going to be one long noir-style narration paired up with fairly interesting and occasionally gross visuals. Like it was just a lot of Rourke and Willis driving around in muscle cars while their Christian Bale-as-Batman-esque voice-overs spouted a bunch of stock dialogue. I’ve heard a lot of differing opinions about the movie, but they usually don’t echo my biggest complaint: that is was kinda boring.
So basically this movie is about as hard-assed as that neighbor with the generic tattoos and jorts. And twice as intimidating.
This movie looks (and sounds) fucking boring.
I’m confused as to how what happened to James Foley means Frank Miller isn’t a hack.
That’s a shame. Really evocative review Vince, you definitely painted a picture.
For anyone that saw it, did anyone else laugh when josh brolin character after he got the surgery and he shows up and the face looks exactly the same, just a different hair cut? Sorry when Minute goes must compliement your surgeon. Like his disguise was going to fool anyone. Sorry was expecting clive owen to come back because the surgery was so crazy he looked like a new man. Anyway, wasn’t too much of a fan of this movie, loved the first one and the comics but this was to great. Nancy didn’t need a story, Joseph gordon levitt story was pretty good, I thought they brought in too much color into this movie and it was also inconsistant (how eva lords lips were red at first when she was talking at the phone booth yet they turn gray until she betrays josh, or how josh wounds were red but in another shot the red wasn’t there anymore), and people running in this made me laugh, such as little miho and joseph gordon levitt.
I loved the first Sin City, but, this looks terrible. Vince’s depiction of the film is pretty much what I thought it’d be.
Seriously, only Eva Green gets naked?That’s some bullshit right there.
I think some movies are only good based on the time period it was made. Sin City definitely is one of those movies. The Sin City 2 just looks dated in 2014.
TL/DR: They waited too long for a sequel. 2/10 would not bang.
