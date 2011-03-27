Sucker Punch Review: The Twirling Button of Implied Rape

Sucker Punch: A movie set entirely within that sleazy alternate future from Back to the Future 2
Before I get to bashing it, let’s remember that the fact that a movie like Sucker Punch can still get made these days is a triumph. (I don’t necessarily like his movie, but the fact that he’s making it? I respect that.) It wasn’t based on a graphic novel or comic book, it hadn’t been, God forbid, a board game or a children’s toy, and it wasn’t a sequel, prequel, remake, or reboot of anything already popular. There was no “built-in audience” upon which the financiers could hang their toupees. It was simply the brainchild of Zack Snyder and co-writer Steve Shibuya, a surrealistic stand-alone epic like Inception on a smaller scale ($82 million budget vs. $160 for Inception). To their credit, Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures (the same people behind Inception, incidentally) seem to have given Snyder the freedom to let his freak flag fly. The finished product, sadly, makes as fervent case for creative oversight as Inception made for the auteur. To put it another way, Zack Snyder is great at a lot of things. Self-editing is apparently not one of them.
Let’s see if I can recap: Baby Doll’s mother dies (communicated in a funeral scene that seems to be a shot-for-shot recreation of the Watchmen funeral), leaving her and her sister alone with their evil step father, who’s jealous and angry about being written out of his wife’s will. We can tell he’s angry because he screams to the heavens in slow motion and angrily chugs vodka directly from the bottle while backlit by the moonlight (strange that you never see this kind of rage-drinking in liquor commercials considering how prevalent it is in movies). After getting good and drunk in his study, bald, ugly Dad (EVIL!) walks down the hall to go beat up, or molest his cartoonishly innocent stepdaughters (GOOD!). It’s never clear that his intention is to rape them, but while trying to barge in Baby Doll’s bedroom, he tears from her shirt a single button, which we watch fall to the floor in a super slow-mo extreme closeup. And slow-mo close-ups of torn-off buttons DO tend to imply rape, the same way smoldering dolls imply civilian casualties.
Defending her sister, Baby Doll (pillow-lipped Emily Browning) steals his pistol and tries to shoot her stepdad, accidentally killing her sister instead (under logistically dubious circumstances). This two-minute sequence becomes the setup for the entire movie. The dead sister is all the evidence Baby Doll’s stepdad needs to commit her to an insane asylum (in terrifying BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT!), where she’ll summarily lobotomized, and he can take over her inheritance. As dad fills out her asylum paperwork, we find out that Baby Doll is 20 years old, which makes it odd, both that she dresses like a pig-tailed porn caricature of a 15-year-old, and that an adult in the eyes of the law had inexplicably chosen to live with her creepy, rapey, no-relation stepdad. But by making it clear that the girl is of age, the filmmakers can avoid criticism of sexualizing a minor, despite the fact that the story doesn’t really work if she’s not a minor. Point being, there are only so many narrative discrepancies you can tolerate on the grounds of “because it looks cool.” …Especially if it’s not that cool.
Inside the asylum, Baby Doll meets Madam Gorski (Carla Gugino), a psychologist (maybe?) whose job it is to help her wards create fantasy worlds to escape their pain. Okay, with you so far. From here, and this is maybe six minutes into the film, we’re transported into Baby Doll’s elaborate fantasy world set in a high-class whorehouse. Did you catch that? Because this might be the hardest part of the movie to swallow. The part where the the girl in the insane asylum created a fantasy world to escape her pain, and in that fantasy world she was a whore.
The main function of the whorehouse world seems to be to justify the kabuki production design, where everyone wears too much eyeliner (men included) and dresses like a Liza Minelli rhinestone queef. In the whorehouse world, Baby Doll is the new girl, the ingénue who can LITERALLY HYPNOTIZE MEN with the power of her dancing (no, really). We never actually see her dance, and whenever she begins, we’re transported to a second fantasy world (BRAAAAAAHM) where she and the other whorehouse whores must complete a task, which usually involves some even more ridiculously stylized battle sequence with dragons, zombies, giant robot samurai, etc.
The battles don’t adhere to any rules of narrative consistency, allowing the girls to fly and carry M-16s and chain guns through a battle set in WWI (CUZ THEY’RE DREAMS, STUPID!). Generally speaking, dreams are like farts, yours aren’t going to be nearly as fascinating to other people as they are to you. And the confused sense of time and place in the dreams applies to the whole movie. The first time Baby Doll dances, Madame Gorski cues up a reel to reel which begins to play… some techno-ish Chemical Brothers-sounding Björk song (the part starting at about 55-second mark). It reminded me of that awful movie Queen of the Damned where the 16th century feudal lord rises from his grave because he digs Korn music. The shock of hearing Björk in a 40s whorehouse drew laughs from half the audience, but no one onscreen seemed to mind. BUT IT’S A FANTASY, RIGHT?!?!? THE LINEAR RULES OF HISTORY DON’T APPLY! Sure, but keep in mind that we’re expected to believe that these fantasies came from the mind of a 20-year-old girl in the 50s or early 60s (when lobotomies were still common practice). Jeez, she was imagining Björk music, chain guns, zombies, and robot samurais in 1955? If she would’ve been allowed to plan the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance, it would’ve looked like the video for “Closer.”
HURRR, YER POSTA JUST TURN OFF YOUR BRAIN AND ENJOY THE ‘SPLOSIONS, STUPID!
Okay, the battle sequences are neat-looking at first, but they’re so far removed from any consequence, coherence, or reality that they’re like watching trailers for a video game, or looking into a kaleidoscope. They get boring fast. YOU LIKE CHICKS IN FETISH COSTUMES. WE GET IT. Emily Browning (Baby Doll) and Abbie Cornish (Sweet Pea) are the only passable actors of the group. Vanessa Hudgens and former Real World San Diego-castmember Jaime Chung have mercifully few lines, and their main function seems to be to stand around looking minority-y until they die first. Hudgens’ character is named “Blondie”, which is nicely obtuse, but calling the Asian girl “Amber” seems bit racist, no? Acting-wise, Jena Malone comes off the worst of the group, rushing through her lines and generally being over the top, but all of them look sweaty and gross under their five pounds of whore make up, despite all being pretty hot in real life.
Even if I totally bought the story and wasn’t bored to the point of sleepiness during the fantasy sequences, the story as a whole is still a bit of a downer. Chick sent to undergo forced lobotomy imagines herself as a chick forced into prostitution who imagines herself as an anime heroine. Okay. It’s lot of illogic to swallow for the purpose of something that turns out to be sleazy and depressing. The whole film feels like it takes place within the alternate future from Back to the Future 2 where Biff owns a casino and your mom is his concubine. Which I guess would make Zack Snyder our Biff. We’re gonna need that almanac back, Zack, your future world is gross.
GRADE: C-
I don’t necessarily like his movie, but the fact that he’s making it? I respect that
I don’t necessary like the rapist, but the fact that he’s having sex? I respect that.
Anyway, a boner for Carla Gugino’s thoughts. How comfortable can anyone feel about Superman at this point, even with Amy Adams being cast?
When the best thing you can say about a movie is “it couldn’t be kiddie porn, it didn’t make enough sense,” you’re in trouble.
Judging by the eye rape I just sat through with this movie, I’m positive Snyder’s Superman is going to be the Southland Tales of comic book movies.
I came for Biff’s Casino, I stayed for Liza Minelli’s rhinestone queefs.
“But this confused sense of time and place applies to the whole movie.”
Steven Seagal doesn’t find it confusing at all.
I sat through this crappy movie and all you got for me is light beer?
So you’re saying Ozymandias probably raped the Comedian before throwing him out the window?
Whoa … penetrate, then defenestrate. I like it!!
The part where the the girl in the insane asylum created a fantasy world to escape her pain, and in that fantasy world she was a whore.
That kind of reminds me of something my dad used to say when I was kid: “All women secretly wish they were molested by their stepdads and became high-class whores, except for your mother”
I think the point is entirely missed. There is no “reality” in this movie. The opening curtain of the stage is clearly her recollection of the events, including the evil step father and the hyper realized characterization of herself. I think this movie was brilliant and people should go see it.
Hobo With A Shotgun started this week too… which I saw on Friday and loved… as per this movie, clearly there was truth in advertising as it looked pretty lame. Why is it called Sucker Punch though? Does someone get hit in the head when looking in another direction??
Not shitting on your point, Daercoma, genuinely curious: What made you interpret the entire thing as a recollection, and why does that make her characterization of herself any less nonsensical/more compelling?
The fact that it took literally 30 seconds to go from her being booked into the hospital to entering her own dreamscape was enough to proudly state “THERE IS NO PLOT HERE, LET’S JUST GET TO THE COOL SHIT”. I’m not even sure why the whole whorehouse reality existed. Why not live in the awesome WWII fantasy where you’re a kickass warrior rather than stay in the place where you’ll eventually have to sit on a fat sweaty guy’s lap? That being said, it’s a shame Inception didn’t have at least one whorehouse level, filled with ex-supermodels for Joseph Gordon-Levitt to overwhelm with some light bondage.
Five pounds of whore make-up doesn’t do anyone any favors. Caked-on make-up = dirty, oily skin = ew.
But this movie doesn’t seem to have any restraint anywhere, so why go easy on the whore make-up?
As for the title, I think a Sucker Punch is when you try a Donkey Punch on someone who’s had a lobotomy.
Are there any song ‘n’ dance set-pieces? Coz this is starting to sound like Moulin Rouge for the closeted crowd.
Wait. The girls in this movie aren’t supposed to be only 15? Thanks for saving me 10 bucks and a trip to the theater.
I think Snyder referenced Moulin Rouge explicitly as an influence at one point.
I said it last night and I’ll say it again: Zach Snyder is Michael Bay, but in fast-motion/slow-motion/back to fast-motion action.
This movie hurt my brain, and I think Wet Hot American Summer is one of the best movies ever.
I can’t lie; I love Moulin Rouge.
Buuuuut, anyway, my problem with these kinds of movies is that they kinda’ try to sell exploitation as grrrrl power. I’m not totally opposed to cheesecake and pretty women kicking ass, but don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining. I know male masturbatory material when I see it.
Either way, less like this, more like Kill Bill.
Fantastic review, but “leaving she and her sister”? Don’t make me tell Ufford about that grammar shart.
I actually enjoy Zack Snyder directing, if only for the fact that he does action sequences that I can tell who is shooting, fighting, running, at who. Seems to be a lost art.
The rest of his movies have been based off comic books or stories that were already set, and I think he did great with that. With this it seemed like he had free reign, so he just threw everything that was in his head up there on the screen.
Having said that I enjoyed the action scenes a lot, and tend to think that all the rest of the story was just there to lead to the next action sequence. It just seemed like several music videos strung together.
It was a lot like watching MTV back when they used to have music videos…. and VJ’s… who had really depressing lives… and lived in a whorehouse…
Okay maybe less like that…
I hate you for being right.
ALSO the overuse of slow motion was ridiculous. I’m convinced that if you played the whole movie at regular speed it would only last about 20 minutes.
That’s fair, but I would still take ridiculous slow mo over nonsensical shaky cam any day of the week.
Except Sunday. ‘Cause that’s my fun day. My “I don’t have to Greengrass” day.
“Sucker Punch: Come for the implied rape, stay for the eye rape.”
Haven’t seen it yet, probably will this week. All I know is that Megacon was filled with slutty Sucker Punch girls, so A+.
Sucker Punch would be a Donkey Punch on someone who has had a lobotomy, providing they are blowing you at the time…. imho. Now if that actually happens in the movie, then I may just sneak into it after paying to see something else…. like Hobo With A Shotgun again… which fucking rocks… like Tahiti Treat on a hot summer day.
Hey yo, Vincenzo just saved* the Klingon Empire 8 bucks, so this review gets an A+.
*Like He would ever go see this shit in a million fucking years. Thanks for taking one for the team, Vinny.
As a victim of of child sexual abuse, I found the movie to be immensly entertaining. I realise how fucked up that sounds, but just bear with me.
The movie as a whole seems to be hinting at a much uglier story that I feel they over explained towards the end. The reality of what’s happening as the plot progresses is likely something like this: after the protagonist finds herself in the Insane Asylum For Girls Who Need To Dissappear, we’re (clumsily) shown a few of the plot points that will come into play later. The movie then fast forwards to the end, and doubles back into fantasy mode. While the movie is distracting you with Happy Place explosions and self-empowered fight scenes, Babydoll is being raped repeatedly by the staff. She finally gets her revenge and the only girl to survive the whole ordeal supposedly rides off into the sunset. For evidence, I submit the following:
1) Babydoll’s self-image as an adult and a whore. This is a very common reaction from victims of child sexual abuse, both with respect to seeing themselves as being older (and more responsible) than they are, and a tendency to blame themselves for what happend.
2) The Superheroine moments. They only really come up when Babydoll needs to “dance” for someone, at which point she retreats even further into herself.
3) Mr. Pleasant as the owner of the club. The real orderly is just a low man on the totem pole at the sanitarium, but in Babydoll (and the other girls’) minds, he’s God. He’s presented as someone they both despise yet someone who they are utterly terrified of rebelling against.
4) The vocabulary the gang uses when they’re not in Action Mode. Really listen to the way they talk to each other and ask yourslef “are these really full grown women?”.
I’m not saying all this to say it’s a great movie, but it deserves better than to have DUH, I DON’T GET IT be the chief complaint. What I got out of it was a neat action flick wrapped up with a very dark and frank examination about the lengths children will go to escape the horror of their situation. Given my personal experience, I loved the idea of a victim character who is meant to be celebrated and loved rather than pitited, and I hope some of you give it a second chance.
At the risk of SPOILING it for anyone:
I gathered that the everything from the whorehouse was from Sweet Pea’s perspective, what with it being “her story” and whatnot. The stage at the opening and her being onstage in the theater in the asylum kinda implied (there’s that word again) she was imagining everything all hyper-sexual and Hansen-esque.
Wait, didn’t the orderly’s key say “Mt.” Pleasant, not “Mr.” Pleasant? Did it change to Mr. in a later scene? I suppose it doesn’t matter.
Also, “DUH, I DIDN’T GET IT” is always a pretty valid complaint when you’re legitimately trying to understand a film, but it hasn’t communicated to you clearly enough to understand what it was on about, or clearly enough to at least be intrigued by what it was on about.
I think making your protagonist’s plight vague enough to allow anyone with trauma or troubles in their life slide into their place is shitty writing disguised as awesome writing. I can understand anyone who’s ever felt like they’ve been “abused” one way or another sympathizing with the desire to daydream your shitty life away…but where’s the payoff for the viewer? Terrible things still happen to the characters, both in and outside of their escapist fantasies, so why would we want to waste OUR escapism on that?!
the payoff here is that she wins in the end. The orderly and his child sex ring is carted off to prison (who may or may not squeal on the stepdad and anyone else who made a girl disappear in there), and someone, SOMEONE managed to get out of that hellhole and live a normal life. Are you unfamilliar with the concept of a phyrric victory?
As far as not understanding what the movie is trying to say, well, the concept of stories told out of order, unreliable narrators, and using color saturation to indicate state of mind are such old visual tricks that they’re practically cliche. I’m honestly shocked by that reaction, I thought they were being way too obvious about the whole thing.
i really hope snyder doesn’t read the comments here and start saying “yeah, that!” in interviews.
If you somehow made the movie work for you, good for you. I guess it’s like how people can find references to the illuminati in culture – if you REALLY want to find something, you’ll find it whether it’s there or not. I don’t think Snyder deserves praise for anything beyond making an incredibly listless movie.
I really enjoyed the last half hour of the movie, if only because it was more watchable than a pretty bland first 70 minutes. Not sure if Snyder should be rewarded for dicking around with the first two-thirds of the movie, but the scene where the brothel owner with the John Waters mustache starts knocking off hookers was damn compelling filmmaking.
Do I need to be sexually abused before seeing this? For maximum enjoyment, I mean?
Fuck, all that and I didn’t even get to his awful choice of music. “Sweet Dreams.” “Where is My Mind.” “White Rabbit.” My god, if there had been a song called “A Movie That Takes Place Inside a Chick’s Head”, you better believe it would’ve been in there. And it wasn’t even the original versions, it was shitty cover versions of totally obvious, totally-on-the-nose music. It was as bad as Bridget Jones Diary.
Damn, Carla Gugino can open her mouth really wide, can’t she?
I think George Lucas is behind all this… he has long been suspected of raping people’s childhoods… damn it Greedo didn’t shoot first!!!!
And slow-mo close-ups of torn-off buttons DO tend to imply rape, the same way smoldering dolls imply civilian casualties.
(*Slow Clap*)
My soundtrack for Sucker Punch?
Scarlett Johansson plays Tom Waits.
I think I might have been able to overlook a lot more of the movies glaring flaws for a few minutes longer if the villain running the brothel wasn’t the bad guy from the video for Pat Benetar’s “Love is a Battlefield.”
i think i should watch this one. my brother saw it already. he’s was like ” its an “” OK “” film ” lol sounds bad
meat27:
“I think making your protagonist’s plight vague enough to allow anyone with trauma or troubles in their life slide into their place is shitty writing disguised as awesome writing. I can understand anyone who’s ever felt like they’ve been “abused” one way or another sympathizing with the desire to daydream your shitty life away…but where’s the payoff for the viewer?”
I believe this is called “The Meyers Protocol.” Often referred to colloquially as “Bella-ing the Swan.”
If the porn parody for this movie comes out on DVD before the movie, is there any reason to get it?
I think your premise of the hardest part of the movie to swallow is because you have a flawed theory. I’m fairly certain that Fantastic Robert Pomirko is correct. (spoiler) The whore house is Sweet Pea’s fantasy (not Baby Doll’s), where she goes to escape the fact that when the music is playing and the girls are “dancing”, they are being raped or otherwise sexually assaulted by the various orderly’s in the real world. That is her escape. (difficult to catch this until the end of the movie when you are asked who is really pulling the strings in this fantasy). The battle scenes are Baby Dolls escape, where she goes when she’s “dancing”.
(end spoiler)
Now I’m not sure how this will change your opinion of the movie, but maybe another look at it with a new perspective might give more clarity. Since I didn’t catch this until the end of the movie, I’m tempted to go back and rewatch it myself.
It’s an interesting theory, but I doubt that it would make the extended scenes of consequence-free fighting any less boring. The main problem is the fact that we’re so immersed in their dreams in the first place. Dreams are like farts, yours are only interesting to you.
The fighting is consequence-free because its an escape. With the horrible acts being done in their real life they escaped to a place where they were able to fight back without consequence. Baby Doll needed this the most, because her only attempt at fighting back before resulted in her accidentally killing her sister… in her fantasy she’s skilled, untouchable, and (almost) no one dies. She needs to be that kind of hero in her fantasy to survive her reality.
You’re explaining why the consequence-free fighting makes sense to you, I’m explaining why it’s boring.