KERFUFFLE WATCH: Everyone’s pissed at Rex Reed again

If you read this site with any regularity, by now you’re probably familiar with the comedic stylings of New York Observer film critic Rex Reed, who we famously dubbed “the Hydrox Armond White,” which seems unfair, though I’m not sure to whom. This was even before he made headlines for calling Melissa McCarthy “tractor-sized” and “a hippo” in his Identity Thief review and then refused to apologize for it. Phew! ANYWAY, this week, the future Player Hater’s Ball Lifetime Achievement Award recipient made headlines again for his review of V/H/S 2, the headline of which was “G/T/F/O: V/H/S/2 Is Unwatchable From Start to Finish.”
Mmm, that’s some exquisite hate-punning. But basically what we’ve come to expect from Rex Reed, right? Why the outrage this time? Well, with a description like “unwatchable from start to finish,” you’d think the guy had actually sat through the whole thing, which he apparently hadn’t. Here’s the review in its entirety:
In this indescribably gory, violent, plotless and deranged purloin of every horror movie ever made by amateurs with a wobbly, nauseating handheld camera, seven unknown directors hell-bent on remaining that way enter a dark, deserted house containing a pile of VHS tapes. One by one, they insert the tapes, and onto the screen flash five episodic creep shows involving a mountain biker pursued by flesh-eating zombies, a cult of Satan worshipers and a sleepover invaded by psycho kidnappers told from the perspective of a GoPro camera attached to the back of a dog. V/H/S/2 is a diabolically psychotic, sub-mental and completely unwatchable disaster that I happily deserted when a man with a retinal implant scooped out his bionic eye with a sharp object, splattering blood all over the camera. Your move, and you’re welcome to it.
Hate, hate, hate, hate, hate…
I haven’t seen V/H/S 2 myself, but I’m gleaning from the outrage that the segment Reed describes checking out after occurs in the first 20 minutes of the film. That is some fine trolling, Mr. Reed, please tell me you have “HATER” monogrammed in script on that jaunty… scarf? Kerchief? Anyway, the troll job seems to be working:
Indiewire: “Is he the worst critic alive, or the worst critic in history? Is he a terrible writer, or a terrible person who happens to write? ….it takes serious cojones to bail on a four-part anthology film having seen the work of only one of its directors and still review it.”
Drew McWeeny of Hitfix: “In typical Rex Reed fashion, he gets it wrong and doesn’t seem to understand what he saw.”
Scott Weinberg for Movies.com: “Rex Reed has repeatedly proven himself to be an affront to the profession of film criticism. …Rex Reed is a gossip columnist with delusions of insight, and on behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to ask this professional troll to give up on movies and find a job he enjoys. I hear TMZ is hiring.”
Eric Kohn, Indiewire: “Too bad Rex Reed bailed on VHS 2 after its first short. He missed the Gareth Evans one!”
And of course countless calls for the Observer to fire Reed, which will continue to pour in throughout the day. Aw, but he used “purloin” as a noun! You can’t find that kind of word-jitsu just anywhere!
Me, I appreciate Rex Reed as a prickish, fusty shit-stirrer. The question at hand is, is a critic obligated to stay for the entire film? I generally try to finish even the films I hate, but I don’t think my opinion of, say, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III would’ve changed any if I’d turned it off after 10 minutes like I wanted to. It took me eight sittings to finish that awful bore. In a way, sitting through a movie that everything in you is telling you to walk out of just because you’re getting paid to review it is sort of putting false parameters on viewership. It’s like reviewing it under false pretenses. I usually finish the films anyway out of respect, or else I don’t write the review. But if you’re trying to put yourself in the shoes of the average viewer, and your honest reaction is to walk out, shouldn’t you do that? I’m okay with critics leaving early, as long as they’re completely honest about it. Rex Reed was honest in the review, but the headline was a lie. And it’s unclear whether he wrote the headline.
Anyway, I don’t have a strong opinion one way or the other about whether he should be fired. There are a million terrible film critics out there. My favorite thing about Rex Reed is the time MTV’s Josh Horowitz went to a screening of Miami Vice and wrote about how Rex Reed got stuck between the seat cushions:
My eyes were now trained on an older gentleman sprawled out across a few seats. As near as I can tell he had been trying to crawl over one seat to get into the empty one behind me. In the middle of said stealth operation the man got BOTH OF HIS LEGS CAUGHT IN BETWEEN THE SEATS. There he was groaning and wheezing, struggling to free his legs as if his very life depended on it (I was there-it did). He was sprawled in such a way that he was clutching the back of my seat for support hence my necessary involvement in this emergency. It was then that I realized that the gentleman in this unfortunate predicament was Rex Reed. [Gawker]
Incredible.
[banner image via Getty]
I don’t like violence, but I would like to make violence on Rex Reed.
Pardon me, sir, but are you by any chance related to the Staten Island Kandypoons?
We are Mayflower Kandypoons. We brought HPV to the original colonies.
Finally – insight into what happened to the Roanoke colonists.
So Josh Horowitz is to blame for the last 7 years of Rex Reed? If had been me, I’d have either:
(a) shushed Rex, fiercely hissing “Do you mind? SOME of us are trying to watch the movie!”
(b) moved to another seat, far away, leaving him there “groaning and wheezing.”
(c) told him, “if you need help, why don’t you call Melissa McCarthy?” (of course, since this would have been in 2006, he wouldn’t have known what I was talking about, but in 2013 he would have remembered this remark and might have reconsidered his “hippo” comment).
“seven unknown directors hell-bent on remaining that way”
I admit I chuckled.
Also, Rex Reed lived in the town next door to me in Connecticut. Small town. Lots of people like him.. rich white effete assholes.
No way? In Connecticut?
Everyone knows they keep all the coloreds in East New Haven
Yup, [en.wikipedia.org]
Rex Reed looks like what Frank Drebin would dress as to infiltrate a gang of gay jewel thieves.
And now I have the Police Squad/Naked Gun theme stuff in my head.
Instead of a police light on top of the car it could be Rex Reed’s head and a scarf…
I just came up with a better image than ANY of the Scary Movies or Seltzer/Freidberg movies.
Stuck*
If it were a normal two-hour film I could understand bailing after 20 minutes and knowing all you’d need to know to write a scathing review. But this was an anthology, and he shit all over some young filmmakers whose work he never saw. That’s a way more egregious offense than the misleading headline.
In conclusion, I’d suggest he be drawn and quartered like a Brazilian soccer referee, and that his head be proudly displayed in the lobby of a Regal Cinema in the Mall of America.
If we’re Brazilian reffing him, have the courtesy to stone him to death first.
He doesn’t deserve such mercy.
The first V/H/S was garbage. The last short was the best, being a pretty good haunted house story that didn’t rely on gore like the other shorts. Either way I’d not fault anyone for bailing on the movie earlier.
Just a heads up: don’t read his Pacific Rim review. He spoils a bunch of shit, as always, and complains about the lack of rimjobs.
I only read the first 3 lines of this post but I can tell it had a lot of words and that most of them contained vowels. Really good ones probably. You should totally read it. *
*Call me Observer
Thurston Jowell the Second up there amirite?
“Lovely, please back the pool boy into my cammode for me, yes, be a dear, mmm”
I’m going with Armond Black.
Hee hee
Lovey rather. No stupid undo button. harumpf
Noticed that. Was going to tell you about it but my coconut phone isn’t working:(
That picture…Walter was right. He WAS faking that spinal!
What the hell happened to Phillip Seymour Hoffman? Is he playing a desiccated old fruit, or is this an eerie warning from the future?
Bullshit, if it’s your job sit through the whole goddamn film. I don’t walk out on work because I don’t like my next client. Lame.
Rex Reed strikes me as the kind of person who owns and operates an actual butthorn. I don’t know what exactly it is, or how one would use it, but he looks like the target demo for such a product
VHS 2 was p fun.
This may sound odd, but I know personally, I can’t walk out of a film or stop it if I’m watching at home; its a personal neurosis of mine. No matter how asinine the plot or annoying the characters, even if I can guess where the movie is going to go, I have to see it all the way through or it annoys the shit out of me. I have to know how to ends. Its like only completing half a jigsaw puzzle.
He couldn’t finish? I’m shocked an 75 year-old man can finish anything more than a crustless sandwich.
That lack of commitment I find refreshing in a man who’s been reviewing movies since the Nixon administration.
Charles Nelson Reilly called and asked for his hanky back. Or was it a handy? I’m just relaying the message, here. Purple Monkey Dishwasher.
What do you expect from a man who dresses like a kids movie villain who wants to bulldoze the puppy shelter so he can build a homework factory?
I can imagine Owen Wilson signing up for that role.
If this man and Armond White mated, their child will be the most verbose hate mongering republican elitist with the sartorial sense of a french canadian Baz Luhrman.
I can’t get passed the redundant “flesh-eating zombies”, how could I ever take his reviews seriously after that?
Saw V/H/S randomly at 2am one night on Netflix and thoroughly enjoyed it. So high hopes for # 2.
I could be biased. Growing up I loved watching horror anthology shows like Tales From The Darkside, The Outer Limits, and Cheers.
Rex Reed longs for old Hollywood, that’s why he named his dildo Cock Hudson.
It’s pretty obvious here that Mr. Rees is lying about even watching 20 minutes of the movie. If he had, he wouldn’t have described it as seven directors entering a house and inserting VHS tapes, but rather as two investigators entering a dark house and watching videos on a computer, which is what actually happens. Not only is he discrediting a fun new addition to the found footage horror genre, but he’s lying about even turning it on in the first place.
*Reed. My apologies.
I know I kind of wander in and out of here like a less fun Rex Reed, but did we already cover the weird fact that Oreo’s are actually a ripoff of Hydrox? Not the other way around. I fully appreciate the point being made, Rex is Armond-Lite, but I also appreciate that Rex was a reviewer and curmudgeon before Armond, and like Hydrox, he is getting thought of as the late-comer. I appreciate these things, because it is late, I’m drunk on a Wednesday, and am a full-blown wastrel of my own time and focus. Carry on.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Aw, that bummed me out. I had no idea poor Hydrox actually came first. Probably suffered from the crappy name.
I’ve always hated Reed as a film critic. On the question of whether or not a critic should stay through an entire film. I don’t think they need to. But staying more than 20min should be mandatory. I remember seeing a pre-screening of The Rocketter and had Gene Shalit sitting next to me. He was out of there after a good hour and pretty much gave a spot on review of the film in his column.
Is it bad that I kinda agree with him again? You know, having not seen Identity Thief or whatever gore porn that was?
I didn’t realize that he was still alive or a film critic of any stature. I always think of him as one of the regular panel guests on that 70s game show Match Game, where all the guests are drunk and everyone tries to come up with sexual innuendo answers to stupid questions.