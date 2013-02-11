Rex Reed explains calling Melissa McCarthy a hippo

Rex Reed went on Mark Simone’s show on WOR 710 AM in New York this morning (don’t worry, I don’t know what that is either) to respond to the controversy surrounding his Identity Thief review. If you’ll remember, that was the one Burnsy told you about where Rex called Melissa McCarthy a hippo, and described her as “tractor-sized.” This controversy, according to Reed, has culminated in death threats, and emails wishing he’d get cancer. Speaking with Simone, and you knew this was going to be a favorable news outlet when Simone hilariously said during Rex Reed’s introduction that “telling Rex Reed how to review a movie is like telling Babe Ruth how to hold a bat,” Reed seemed to think that the controversy was all something planned and orchestrated by Universal’s “publicity machine.” He also ascribed Daniel Craig’s success, in part, to having “a good, hard, well-toned body,” but I suppose that’s neither here nor there.
With a voice that sounded a little like the late Huell Howser, Reed said of his haters “This is an organized group of people, believe me. And it’s all being fanned because of Universal’s desire to sell tickets to a bad movie,” which does seem somewhat plausible. He then went on a side rant about Facebook groups “telling kids obesity is good”, saying “only carefully-organized plots can turn into this kind of out-of-control mess.”
That is, the out-of-control mess confined mainly to Rex Reed’s email inbox. To rebut, speaking only for ourselves, we had zero contact with anyone from Universal before writing that post (or after writing it, for that matter). Burnsy saw Reed’s review (likely in the course of writing up a Weekend Movie Guide) and thought it was funny, especially so considering we’d already known Rex Reed as enjoyably un-PC and kind of nutty. We like to bust his balls because it’s fun. I hope he keeps writing and doesn’t get cancer, but I do feel a little bad about focusing the Eye of Sauron that is the internet on poor old Rex Reed (or at least contributing to it).
Reed, after proudly proclaiming that movie reviews are protected speech, defended bringing McCarthy’s weight into his review, arguing that she was already trying to capitalize on it herself. “I object to using health issues like obesity as comedy talking points, ” Reed said. “That’s what this girl does! This Melissa Manchester…”
That’s right, Rex Reed called Melissa McCarthy “Melissa Manchester,” which is just about the most Rex Reed goddamn thing ever. He went on to make fun of people who emailed him about ‘Declined,’ mistakenly thinking the headline of his review was name of his movie. This without acknowledging that he’d just called the star “Melissa Manchester.” A+ for Rex Reedness.
“This girl [McCarthy] has remained completely silent [on the controversy] and I think that’s completely classy.”
“That’s what her career is about. She is basing her career on being obnoxious, and being overweight, and I don’t think that’s funny. I have too many friends who’ve died [from obesity-related issues].”
“She is crying all the way to the bank!”
“Don’t make me a villain.”
Oh Rex, you’re not a villain, you’re just kind of klutzy and it’s fun to watch you fall down. Kind of like Melissa McCarthy, when you think about it.
In conclusion, here is a picture of a pygmy baby hippo:
[via BabyAnimalZoo]
He can say whatever he wants, it shouldn’t be a big deal. What I think is shitty is how he is acting like he is so concerned about people and their health, when he basically just doesn’t like the fatties. Which is fine.
What I think is terribly off about this guy, is that he’s in the criticism business, yet cries when he is criticized.
Take yer medicine son.
I wonder if she will get nominated for an Academy Award for this movie as well.
Really needed him to explain calling her a hippo? She’s really fat. The end. She makes a lot of money doing the “Fatty falls down” comedy. That movie makes it seem OK to kick the crap out of a female as long as they’re fat..because fatties don’t really feel pain..
It is the protective layer of donuts and skittles. That is science.
Wow are you guys for real….fatties don’t feel pain? Something is very wrong with you….grow up….your just as bad eibmoz…..disgusting….
there has to be a Paul Blart Melissa McCartney movie in the works, I bet all my cocaine on it
Much like the Babe, Rex Reed is at his best when there aren’t too many coloureds around.
This is the best article ever. I just want to post in it.
Am I reading too much into this or does Rex Reed really want to shag me in that photo?
He wants you.
I love how some people who read here think people are “trolling” when they agree that this woman is a giant fat slob and disgusting to watch. Being morbidly obese isn’t funny. It’s sad and kind of depressing. She’s Adam Sandler in a white version of Martin Lawrence’s fat lady suit.
Something tells me you’re not exactly an Abercrombie model yourself.
Just a hunch.
Underball you are hateful….childish….an idiot….and a mean person….someday it will come back on you….it always does to people who act like you …and when it does you think about poor Melissa and how hateful you have been
If Melissa McCarthy is cool with being fat, that’s fine. If Rex Reed doesn’t agree with that, that’s fine too I guess (though it’s none of his business really). However, I think it’s silly how he suddenly acts like he called her a hippo because he is concerned for her and the Youth of the Nation’s health.
Yup, that’s it in a nutshell.
Rex is also insensitive to the fact that if she loses weight, it will short-dick every cannibal in the Congo.
As I said in the other post about this dumb movie, Reed may be a moron, and politically incorrect, but he isn’t actually wrong. Lots of people view the whole “It’s OK to be a big fat slob!!!” Honey Boo-Boo culture as something that is detrimental to us as a country and society.
So what should she do, lock herself in a basement somewhere? A fat person doing something other than looking penitent and trying to lose weight isn’t “promoting obesity.”
My question is, do men get this much abuse for being fat? Melissa McCarthy is that one chick on Downton Abbey compared to the way John Goodman looked during the first season of Treme.
Underball, did an obese person torment you as a child?
There’s a large difference between being an actress or comendian who happens to be fat, and the kind of movies this Walmart scooter driver is making. It’s not that she’s fat that bothers me. Its that this movie, and crap like “Mike & Molly” and Honey Boo Boo celebrate people being disgusting fat slobs. Like it’s cool and hilarious that they’re killing themselves slowly with Coke and TV Dinners.
@Underball: Warning: pedantic, pretentious analysis ahead: I think there’s a difference between Melissa McCarthy and Honey Boo Boo. The humor from Melissa McCarthy comes from the inversion of the expectations for overweight people. The humor (such as it is) from Honey Boo Boo comes from the car crash appeal of watching people who are stupider, poorer, and uglier than you could ever fear to become.
no, Underball, it’s clear that you’re bothered by her being fat and generally have a disturbing hatred for overweight people.
The scene where she’s hoovering that plate of ribs in the trailer and goes “do they like ribsthth?” with BBQ sauce all over herself is disgusting. It’s also not subverting anything.
I don’t care either way, but I’d probably respect him more if he stood by what he said.
Whats funny to me, is that you all that is was hysterical when Farley was doing it. Now, though, it’s a problem. So, is the problem a lack of cocaine or penis?
Kudos to Rex for not avoiding the elephant in the room.
Weak dude. Weak.
Wrong…..the movie has nothing to do with her being over weight ….YOU have obviously not seen it Aaron….b/c a chubby person is in a movie she has to be terrorized ? They NEVER mention her weight so there is no reason for Rex reed to bring it up….she did a great job and actually it was so funny I am going to see it again. Rex hates overweight people and can’t see past that to see a good movie
If good looking white people can’t freely make fun of the disfigured, grotesque, and less fortunate then what the hell were our boys dying for in Nam? ‘Murica!
Poontang. #whorientals
No better way to defuse an “out-of-control mess” than with an appearance on local AM radio. Unless you want to reach a slightly larger audience, in which case the medium of choice is bas relief.
tens of people probably heard that interview.
I disagree with Rex, I think the obesity epidemic has made America a much funnier nation, and all other countries can try and beat us.
Considering how many people refuse to practice birth control or allow abortions, horrible diet, lack of health care and irresponsible gun use are necessary ways to thin their herds. “Thin” and “herds” used intentionally.
But that’s just it, it’s not thinning the herd Larry. It’s making everyone’s insurance go up because we have the technology to keep these dumbfucks alive for decades.
That’s where the guns come in. Big targets that bleed gravy. Also, “technology” sounds pretty not-Christian, and states with the highest obesity rates are the likeliest to opt out of Obamacare. Fingers crossed!
Pygmy Baby Hippo > Shirtless Daniel Craig > Sad French People Singing > Rex Reed.
Can we nominate Rex Reed for comment of the week? I’m sure he can use a Spartacus codpiece or a Bates Motel loofa, or whatever you’re giving away this time.
The real issue here isn’t whether or not she’s fat. She’s fat, we all know she’s fat. So what? The issues is a seasoned film critic taking pot shots at a person he’s never met instead of doing his job and providing a critique of the film he got paid to watch and analyze. Unless every review of a film starring Kevin James, Chris Farley or John Candy he’s ever done contained similar insults, he’s a complete douche bag.
He’s taking pot shots at someone who is fat making movies that are utter crap wiht the sole purpose of celebrating the fact that she is fat. Kevin James gets criticized just as much, because the movies he makes are just as bad. John Candy NEVER made movies that celebrated him being fat. NEVER. Chris Farley sucked too, but most people seemed to love him, I still to this day do not understand why.
Chris Farley’s career can be summed up by the immortal phrase, “Cocaine is a hell of a drug”
Yes, when I watch Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Stripes, I too am amazed by how little they use his weight as a punchline. Not at all like that scene in this movie where Jason Bateman goes into the hotel bathroom and finds it in a disgusting condition because she put her socks and underwear in the sink. Or when she spills beer and chips all over the bed because she turns on the vibrating bed. Or that scene where she breaks the car seat because of her weight. Or when they stop in that strip club and she’s put into a mud wrestling competition with much skinnier girls, and she even WINS because she’s not at all the type of person you typically see in there. And there’s the scene where all that stuff in the closet falls on her. Typical stupid, fat slob comedy. Yes, none of those things were in John Candy movies, quietly worming their way into the collective subconscious that the only way to be funny is by being fat. And for that I salute that magnificent ODing bastard. But not you Melissa McCarthy. You pig! You’re destroying America!
To be fair, John Candy did the mud wrestling one in Stripes.
John Candy did a lot of movies where the punch line was him being fat. Most of them in fact. Let’s not forget how much everyone loved Animal House, and particularly a character who’s role was “fat, drunk & stupid”, and then of course everyone’s favorite “fat guy in a little coat” Farley.
Fat people falling can be funny. If Reed doesn’t get that, he sucks at his job. I’m not saying this movie was funny, because it’s not always funny when fat people fall, but it certainly fucking can be, has been, and always will be when done right.
AMEN!!
oh and John Candy never made bad movies? What? Didn’t you ever see: Canadian Bacon , Rookie of the Year, or even Who’s Harry Crumb??
Melissa Manchester is where Joy Division recorded “Love Handles Will Tear Us Apart”
Melissa Manchester’s Munich cameo was in terrible taste. Too soon.
Alternate:
I’m not saying she’s a slut, but she’s known around here as Man City, gnomesayin?
I’m saying she’s juggles balls for dusky foreigners.
I’m also saying she’s when I mean she, know what I mean?
It’s shitty that Rex Reed took a potshot at Melissa McCarthy (and Reed is right: it is classy of McCarthy not to respond) but it’s shittier that he went after McCarthy when he’s not gone after Kevin James who’s done the same thing and then hiding behind, “well, it glorifies obesity”. Melissa McCarthy has made, what? Two movies and a tv show where her weight is front and center?
No….her weight is not front and center in this movie nor is it even mentioned
Rex Reed also called Jennifer Lawrence a “stupid, fat whore-skank,” but he screams that about any woman who gets within 10 feet of Bradley Cooper.
T. Rex Reed called her the same thing, but added “Delicious”.
Lose.
*lose (x2)
Dude, facts are facts. It’s not like he’s handsome and he’s like a 100 years old. How can he talk? And then he backpedaled and said he made his comment out of concern. Garbage statement.
Oh Rex, You’re such a Turdburglar.
So now, you’re just as bad a name caller as he is.
Wondering what Rex Reed’s opinion is on shoplifters? Just wondering.
I don”t object to him not liking the movie or Melissa or even having issues with people with weight problems. What I object to is him using derogatory name calling like a 10 year-old bully. If the he made comments about race or sexual orientation or even people with tattoos or bald people or any other group whether it is a choice or something they were born with, he wouldn’t be so quick to call people names.
As a person who has struggled with my weight for most of my life, I can honestly say that sometimes it’s important to laugh at yourself and accept the person that you are before you are able to change anything about it. Melissa McCarthy may be overweight, but she is far from being a “disgusting fat slob” as so many have indicated. It also doesn’t mean that she cannot participate in physical comedy. I’m sure Melissa is well aware of the impact her weight has on her life, but there is no one out there who watches her and is suddenly aware of how okay it is to be obese. Everyone has their struggle in life – sometime we just have to stop and laugh to find a little light in the dark.
I am extremely shocked at the rude, mean, and disgusting remarks that i have read above. Most of you must be 14 years old and extremely shallow. Weight has nothing to do with talent. I think she is beautiful and extremely funny. Mike and Molly is a very funny show and half the time weight isnt mentioned…so what you are saying is fat people shouldnt be on TV. Half of you are as bad as Rex Reed who is disgusting. That movie was hilarious. If by looking at your comments tells me the state of our country we are in trouble….tolerance doesnt only have to do with race and disability and religion..it has to do with people who are different from you, so until you walk in someone elses shoes, stop being so judgmental and mean. ….underball and larry, i feel very sorry for you and those in your life….grow up…a little church wouldnt hurt you
Not that anyone remembers, but Rex Reed made a career of brutal movie reviews. He’s like the proto-anti-Siskel. I know a former actress who said the kiss of death of her career was that Rex Reed raved about her.
I was reading a movie review and a personal attack broke out. Shouldn’t a reviewer understand that the subject of a movie review should be about a movie instead of a mean-spirited diatribe against a person? Reed’s defense of his ill chosen remarks is transparent and self-serving. He has reached the point in a lackluster career where he attempts to elevate himself by verbally assaulting others. It is sad, but this episode of classlessness is Reed’s fifteen minutes of fame.
I understand that Reed does not have a Face Book account. However, he does have a Pasty Face Book account.