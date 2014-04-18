Riff Raff Dyed His Dog Blue

Riff Raff, aka JODY HIGHROLLER, aka his given name, Horst Christian Simco, has a husky named Jody. Their love is charming, their love is real, and Riff Raff seems to be enjoying the f*ck out of his postmodern experiment of a life, so good for him.

