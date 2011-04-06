Rita Wilson frolics about the lawn with her imaginary child

Scott Wampler over at the Examiner just sent over this trailer for the uuuuhmazing Forgotten Classic, Invisible Child. It stars Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, displaying the brilliant judgment she’d later hone as the producer of two Nia Vardalos movies and a TV spinoff, in a TV movie about a mother with an invisible child named Maggie. Shot in 1999, it was apparently resurrected and screened for sh*tty movie lovers at the Alamo Drafthouse last year, and may screen there again soon (I’m told there was a trailer for it, but it’s not listed on their website).
In the film, Wilson plays Annie Beeman, a mother with two real children and one imaginary one, who’s apparently so fragile that everyone in her life plays along with her delusion. As for the best scene, for me it’s a toss up between the aerial shot of Wilson frolicking about her lawn with the invisible child like a dog, and the part where the new nanny tries to trick Wilson into thinking the invisible kid is standing right next to her. And Rita Wilson is all like, “Pff, bitch, please, I think I know my invisible daughter when I see her.” At which point the exasperated nanny nearly breaks down the fourth wall with this face:
The irony is that just 12 years later, Chet Haze would release his first mix tape, and suddenly having an invisible child would sound to Wilson like her first wish from a magical genie.
I’m not sure how I feel about the concept of HeckleVision. I mean, on the one hand smartass comments typed in shitty cellphone shorthand (“Tits or GTFO”, “LOL ths bithc is aretrd!”, etc.) is comedy gold. But on the otherhand, people on cellphones in the movies makes me furious. Since they’re missing out on sweet plot points… about a crazy woman… and her… invisible… daughter
Lawrence Fishburne wishes he had an invisible daughter too.
I wish my kids were invisible. I wouldn’t have to worry about people seeing their bruises.
My kids aren’t invisible, but that doesn’t stop me from treating them like they are.
Lawrence Fishburne is officially the first black man to turn green with envy.
And playing the “visible” daughter: ANN VEAL!
It’s as Ann as the nose on plain’s face.
Oh my goodness, this film is amazing! I’m glad there’s proof of it’s existence- I was beginning to wonder if it was some weird hallucination shared by me and a friend. We used to try and use it as a case study example of mental disorders in Psychology, my teacher didn’t like that too much though.
I attended the Hecklevision production of “The Lost World” a few months ago at the Drafthouse, and it was transcendent: everyone uses their phones to post “texts” up on the screen, and because it’s completely anonymous, people really felt comfortable making the darkest jokes imaginable (the fact that Jeff Goldblum had a black daughter in the film was the inspiration for many-a wildly racist heckle). I was skeptical of the process, too, but after experiencing it, I can offer my seal of approval.
WILLLLLLLLLSON!
This film is no sillier than Lars and the Real Girl.
Colin is the only one Tom has allowed to carry the Hanks name, which says more about the ineptitude of Chet and Rita than it does the competence of Colin.