Robert Downey Jr. is a True American

Robert Downey Jr. is currently in England shooting Sherlock Holmes 2 with Guy Ritchie and Jude Law, and last Saturday night, the trio decided to take in a good ol’ fashion’d donnybrook at UFC 120 at the O2 arena. The co-main event was a fight between Brit Dan Hardy and American Carlos Condit. It takes a lot of balls to root for your countrymen in hostile territory, and you know if it had been Gwyneth Paltrow, she’d have been cheering on the Brit between interviews about America’s arrogant foreign policy. But not Robert Downey Jr. Here’s how it went down:

First, the British guy gets knocked out (click on the image to animate):

Forgetting or not caring that he’s there with a couple British guys and watching the fight on their turf, Downey jumps out of his seat cheering:



Next, like any true sports fan, RDJ looks over at his buddies to make sure they saw their favorite team fumble in the end zone. Or whatever the British equivalent of that is. “‘e’s lost ‘is wicket onda bowlin’ pitch, ‘e ‘as, eh Guv?”

Here’s a different angle, with video of RDJ jumping out of his seat and then casually playing it off like he was just cheering on the competitors:

Yep, I squeezed MMA into your movie news again, and I’m not ashamed of it. If pointing out RDJ being awesome is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Sorry, England. But kudos to Jude Law for now showing up in whatever outfit this is.

[Props: gif from upstandingcitizens via HammerFisted, pics from MMACageDoor, video from CagePotato]