Here’s How Robin Williams Lost Parts In 4 Different Batman Movies (And 6 More Famous Roles He Nearly Had)

Robin Williams is an incredible talent. He’s equally engaging in comedic roles as well as dramas, and has done everything over his illustrious career from stand-up to starring in a successful sitcom to playing psychos in numerous movies. He also happens to be one of the hairiest humans on the planet. How Robin Williams hasn’t been cast in at least one werewolf movie every decade is beyond belief. I’ve got $20 that says he grew that Jumanji scruff in less than 24 hours. But back to Robin Williams’ film career…
Williams has been working in film and TV since 1977 and in those four decades has been nominated for three Academy Awards (winning one), as well as two Emmys and four Golden Globes. Awards aside, there has been one achievement that has eluded Williams for some 25 years — Batman. Specifically, playing a part in a Batman movie. I actually feel a bit sorry for the guy; he’s a huge fan of the comic books and has been shafted by three different directors. Ouch.
With today being Williams’ 62nd birthday, let’s explore 10 roles the actor lost out on, four of them being Batman-related.
1. ¡Three Amigos! (1986) — There were actually a number of different amigo combinations in play before it was whittled down to Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Originally, it was Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, and John Belushi. Then Belushi croaked and the project shifted to Steven Spielberg, who favored Steve Martin, Bill Murray, and Robin Williams (in the role of Ned Nerdlander). Spielberg didn’t stay on the movie for long, moving over to E.T. before production began. John Landis picked up the directorial duties and replaced Williams with Short.
2. Big (1988) — Tom Hanks was always the first choice to play the lead role of a boy who wakes up in the body of a man. But when scheduling issues with Dragnet and Punchline came up, other actors’ names were thrown on the table. Among those actors were John Travolta, Robert De Niro, and Robin Williams. De Niro’s asking price of $6 million was too high and John Travolta was viewed as “box office poison” by the studio at the time. Before Williams could sign on for the project, Tom Hanks cleared room in his schedule wand swooped back in to secure the part.
3. Batman (1989) — Tim Burton’s take on Batman marked the beginning of Robin Williams unfruitful quest to battle the caped crusader. As noted in our facts piece on Batman, Warner Bros. always wanted Jack Nicholson for the Joker role, but when he hesitated to sign on for the part the studio began looking into Robin Williams. Who knows how serious they really were about bringing on Williams for the film, but the rumor was enough to convince Nicholson to play the iconic villain.
4. JFK (1991) — Robin Williams was one of many actors considered for the lead role of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison in Oliver Stone’s 1991 thriller, JFK. Before Hollywood’s then-prince Kevin Costner was locked in for the role, Williams, Jeff Bridges, Harrison Ford, and Mel Gibson were also being looked at for the part. After Costner’s Dances With Wolves cleaned up in Oscar nominations, the studio dumped every other actor in an effort to capitalize on Costner’s heat.
5. Philadelphia (1993) — This one probably stands out as the strangest lost role Robin Williams nearly had. Director Johnathon Demme was concerned that the story of a lawyer with AIDS was just too damn sad and could benefit from some comic relief. Demme was looking into casting Bill Murray or Robin Williams to play the role of lawyer Joe Miller, but dismissed the idea of bringing on a comedic actor when Denzel Washington expressed interest in the role.
“Here’s How Robin Williams Lost Parts In 4 Different Batman Movies–”
Cocaine, cocaine, cocaine, and…cocaine.
You forgot excessive body hair. And you could probably tack on another cocaine or two, just to be safe.
“Come on maaaan… let me be in the bat movie… I’ll give you a cheeseburger, man… come on… I suck yo dick!…”
I kinda feel bad for the guy after reading how hard he was going after these roles. I mean, he even pretended he read A Serious House On A Serious Earth. That’s dedication.
Cocaine’s a helluva drug
Big would have been so much better with Robert DeNiro in the Tom Hanks role and Joe Pesci playing the other little kid.
One of Williams’ best roles was the Mime Class Instructor in Shakes the Clown (a film also notable for Florence Henderson as a floozy, Adam Sandler, Kathy Griffin, Tom Kenny, LaWanda Page, Paul Dooley, Julie ‘Not Downtown’ Brown, etc., etc.).
Mimes! Great movie
You did not even mention Bobcat Goldthwait who wrote and directed it.
If you have not seen the last movie he wrote and directed “God Bless America” do yourself a favor and watch it…freaking awesome!
And Yes Mime Jerry was freaking hilarious!
“World’s Greatest Dad” is another good Williams- Goldthwait film, though quite a bit darker than Shakes and God Bless America.
His best chance at a Batman role, at this point, would probably be Hugo Strange. He’d be perfect for that.
You look at Robin Williams dress as Hugo Strange and try not to crack up. Maybe Mad Hatter.
Or maybe Professor Pyg. That’d be awesome.
@AFMG It’s not even my idea, really. There are a million side-by-sides out there if you care to use the Googles.
I’d rather see Laurence Fishburne as Hugo. But Robin as Prof Pyg? @Chris McBane that’s an amazing idea. Even if it was just an Arkham cameo.
He can play extremely dark when he wants to. If you doubt me, watch “Death to Smoochy”.
I think the issue here is that people here ‘Batman movie’ and ‘Robin Williams’ in the same sentence and they immediately think of comedic-type roles for the guy. He’s proven he’s an excellent dramatic actor, too, though. So why not cast him in a dramatic part. Let him be a cop, or the mayor of Gotham or whatever.
Can you imagine him saying lines with a straight face like ” Protocol 10 begins in x hours” Not sure he could do it.
I respect Robin Williams immensely because he was funny in 1985 and then never bothered to change anything about his act no matter how off putting it got and how the times changed around him.
Robin Willians is to comedy as North Korea is to hairstyles.
FWIW, I do generally really enjoy him in dramatic roles though.
His comedy style is still way better than Jim Carrey who I cannot watch anymore.
@Duchess I view him as the forefather of both Jim Carey and Adam Sandler.
Same act that never changes, and grows so tiresome….yet, all of them are much better as dramatic actors.
IDK I can appreciate his past movies more than Jim Carrey or Sandler. Bruce Almighty came on the other day and his act wore thin fast on me, but Mrs. Doubtfire is a classic. Maybe his stand up routine needs a refresher and he sucks as a guest on late night, but his movie career is actually more dramatic than zany.
@Duchess I liked Mrs. Doubtfire as a kid when it came out….but there is no way the sequel isn’t going to be a garbage fire on an overly humid day.
Williams’ classics hold up better than Carey’s to be sure, and probably better than the few Sandler put out that were great.
I like his movies a lot when he’s in a dramatic role, or a hybrid of dramatic and subdued comedy role. But he really hasn’t done anything Robin-Williams-y funny since Mrs. Doubtfire.
I have always vastly preferred Williams as a dramatic actor. I cannot think of anyone else who outdoes him at being mournful or morose.
@shb23 I think he’s really good too at mixing in comedic relief in that respect too…you know, when he’s not being, for lack of a better term, an obnoxious asshole.
This is also true of Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey.
It’s “Ned Nederlander” you son of a motherless goat!
At least he made Jack, which was like Big’s retarded brother.
Jack was on HBO yesterday. I think I liked it more now than I did as a kid.
Diane Lane in her borderline-milf stage didn’t hurt that movie any.
I always liked it.
MMMMM, Unfaithful… yep
LOL @ kazoshay
Is it weird that I saw the headline and then thought that Robin WIlliams HAD played The Riddler? I really tried to block out that movie.
It’s “Marquis de Sade” not “Marquee de Sade.”
Thank you. I was looking through the comments to make sure someone else had noticed. But that’s IGN for you. Wouldn’t have killed them to throw in a [sic].
The National Enquirer ran the best batshit crazy story of the supposed plot for Batman Returns back in 1990-91. The Joker would return, it would have Williams as Riddler, DeVito as Penguin (inspired casting, like Stewart as Prof. X), and ??? as Catwoman all stealing a space shuttle. Plus Robin.
It was Sean Young as Catwoman. And also as the author of that theory.
That’s my theory anyway.
“Marquee”
“Ned Nerdlander”
Joel Stice sucks, you guys. I can write better copy than this guy, with no spell check.
I remember seeing Williams in a rerun of a comedy special he did in the late ’70s, and I couldn’t believe how funny he was. I was just completely blown away.
Then again, one of the problems with having an act that relies on manic energy and cocaine is that it tends to not age well.
A few years back, I saw him on a talk show, and he made an Enron joke. This was like 2009.
Link or it didn’t happen!
Williams has actually been nominated for four Oscars — he won for Good Will Hunting, and lost for Fisher King, Good Morning Vietnam and Dead Poets Society.
Say what you will about his outdated comedy, but this guy is a hell of a dramatic actor. If you’ve never seen Insomnia, he’s incredible as the villain.
I very much enjoyed The Fisher King.
He also did well in Awakenings where he more than held his own on the screen with DeNiro.
He was so good in One Hour Photo. It still creeps me out. Like blood running cold creeps me out. Possibly a little obscure to some: when he said the line “I defect” in Moscow on the Hudson, the look on his face makes me bawl my eyes out. He’s a fantastic actor whether in a comedy or drama.
He could do calendar man.
I can’t believe this is true. How can it be, I have followed him through the ages. He was a great, funny, loving man, who knew how to make you laugh, and stayed with it until his job was done. This is a tragic situation. My heart goes out to his immediate family, and I pray for peace and comfort, for what they will endure in the days ahead.. I can’t believe in his mind, that the course of events were the answer he was looking for. But I pray he rest in Peace, and know that he is loved by many, and will sorely missed. He was the best of them all.
Williams would have been excellent as the “Mad Hatter” !!!!!!!!!!!