Ryan Gosling is saving chicks from traffic now

Human Care Bear Ryan Gosling (or Baby Goose, as we like to call him), whose ability to stop street fights using half a hug is already well-known, made headlines again this week when he reportedly appeared out of nowhere to stop a dinghy English broad from wandering into traffic. My God, he’s like a cross between Batman and the Teletubbies.
Writing on Twitter, Laurie Penny (who is a journo for the New Statesman, FYI) said:
“I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. That actually just happened.”
Wait, slow down, you mean it actually happened literally-literally, and not figuratively, as a parable, in a mythical dreamworld of allegorical myth and metaphor? As an employed journalist, you’d think she’d make things a bit clearer.
“I was crossing 6th avenue in a new pink wig. Not looking the right way because I am from London. Ryan Gosling grabbed me away from a taxi.”
“He did not say ‘hey, girl.’ He said ‘hey, watch out!’
“Identity of … Ryan Gosling confirmed by girl near me, who said ‘you lucky bitch.'” [HolyMoly]
I like to imagine that after saving her, Baby Goose strolled off into the sunset, casually strumming his ukulele and smiling, another good deed done. Remember, Huggalos, Baby Goose is always with you, as long as you believe. “See where those footsteps in the sand stop, girl? That’s where Baby Goose shoved you out of the way of a dune buggy.”
Hey girl, you look good enough to stop traffic…but it’s best not to risk it.
I used to think that Armie Hammer was the closest thing to a living Disney prince, but I was wrong. It’s clearly Baby Goose.
Hey girl, I don’t think it should be called Avenue of the Americas. We all have something special to offer! It should be Avenue of the World!
Hey girl, is that an Effie Trinket wig? I love the things you love, too.
Hey, girl, you’re a real head-turner! That being said, you should still look both ways before crossing the streets
Hey girl, does the carpet match the drapes? I love interior design.
Yo, gurl – check yo a$$ b4 U StEp Up 2 ThA sTrEeTz! – Ryan G-Tates
Hey girl, does the carpet match the drapes? Haha! I love you, Matches.
Hey girl, I’m glad you’re OK! And thanks for reminding me that I need to stop at Pinkberry on the way home. It’s Patches’ favorite! Ha ha!
Hey girl, you’re what’s hot in the streets right now, stay beautiful.
Hey girl, get out of that car’s way. Get into my dreams.
Hey girl, that big yellow taxi almost took my heart away…trails off into a sunset serenade
Hey girl, I never cross when the guy is flashing, but I do put a jacket over him.
Hey girl, 6th Avenue is only one way, so you should look in the direction the cars are coming from. But don’t worry, it’ll be our secret!
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
Hey girl, looks like you’re gonna get Chevrolaid.
For Infiniti!
* Ford Infiniti
That’s more Acura’t.
lmao. You have such an evolvod sense of humor .
I would have gone with Probe’d, and Variety would have gone with “GOSLING’S VALIANT DODGE VALIANT DODGE”
Hey girl, the white man traffic signal keeps you safe when you cross the street. This white man will keep you safe forever.
*stares for inordinate amount of time*
*stares more*
*fails to save woman, car kills her”
“My bad girl, I guess it wasn’t meant to be.”
Hey Girl, I want the only bruises on you to be from when you feel from heaven, not from this car.
Hey girl, jaywalking is dangerous. Just take it one Baby Goose step at a time.
Hey girl, I wish every car could be a bumper car.
Hey girl, I literally love you. Literally.
London, huh? Hey girl, want a toothpick?
Hey I’m not gay or nothing like that, but damn!! is Gosling is a bad mutha f*cker! or what?
Hey girl, your hair looks like cotton candy.