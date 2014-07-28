Ryan Reynolds Stars In Leaked Test Footage For Deadpool Movie

The history of a possible Deadpool movie is long and shrouded in dandruff and mystery, and I don’t have enough inhalers to explain it all to you. Suffice it to say, Ryan Reynolds was supposed to play Deadpool in a spinoff movie (from Fox, who still has the license for X-Men and Deadpool) the way he sorta did in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (except not with his mouth sewed shut this time, presumably). As far as we know, the movie project, which was supposedly set to be directed by Tim Miller, is still in development hell, but this two minutes of test footage leaked over the weekend. And it looks a lot like what Deadpool creator Rob Liefield seemed to be describing two years ago:

They’ve got a great director on the movie, they’ve got a great script. I may or may have not seen some sort of test of footage that would blow your mind if you saw it and go holy crap and that’s Deadpool in costume. Katana swords, guns, shooting people’s faces off and making me laugh. And I may or may not have seen something that looks just like that. And you’ve got what would amount to the first R Rated X-Men movie. Because that script is R Rated.

Sure. It looks okay, I guess. I’m not really sure what I’m supposed to say about test footage. Gee, I sure hope that when they finally make a Deadpool movie that it looks sort of like this two-minute video game clip from two years ago! (*long drag on inhaler*)

I’m not sure what’s taking so long with this. Maybe Ryan Reynolds isn’t allowed to be a movie star anymore now that Bill Simmons says he isn’t one? Anyway, feel free to speculate wildly on what this means for the project, what Deadpool you’d like to see, whether Mighty Mouse could beat up Superman, etc.

Here’s the footage. Be warned, it may not last long as the previous embed we had in this post was taken down. Enjoy it while you can…