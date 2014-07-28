Ryan Reynolds Stars In Leaked Test Footage For Deadpool Movie

The history of a possible Deadpool movie is long and shrouded in dandruff and mystery, and I don’t have enough inhalers to explain it all to you. Suffice it to say, Ryan Reynolds was supposed to play Deadpool in a spinoff movie (from Fox, who still has the license for X-Men and Deadpool) the way he sorta did in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (except not with his mouth sewed shut this time, presumably). As far as we know, the movie project, which was supposedly set to be directed by Tim Miller, is still in development hell, but this two minutes of test footage leaked over the weekend. And it looks a lot like what Deadpool creator Rob Liefield seemed to be describing two years ago:
They’ve got a great director on the movie, they’ve got a great script. I may or may have not seen some sort of test of footage that would blow your mind if you saw it and go holy crap and that’s Deadpool in costume. Katana swords, guns, shooting people’s faces off and making me laugh. And I may or may not have seen something that looks just like that. And you’ve got what would amount to the first R Rated X-Men movie. Because that script is R Rated.
Sure. It looks okay, I guess. I’m not really sure what I’m supposed to say about test footage. Gee, I sure hope that when they finally make a Deadpool movie that it looks sort of like this two-minute video game clip from two years ago! (*long drag on inhaler*)
I’m not sure what’s taking so long with this. Maybe Ryan Reynolds isn’t allowed to be a movie star anymore now that Bill Simmons says he isn’t one? Anyway, feel free to speculate wildly on what this means for the project, what Deadpool you’d like to see, whether Mighty Mouse could beat up Superman, etc.
Here’s the footage. Be warned, it may not last long as the previous embed we had in this post was taken down. Enjoy it while you can…
I read that whole script when it leaked. And it was great. And I hate that it doesn’t exist yet.
Same. The sequence where he chases guys down jumping from overpass to overpass (which, presumably is shown above) was my favorite in the whole script.
this looked like the mask with less cartoony violence
annnnd thats kinda Deadpool.
yeah I got a strong Mask vibe from this was expecting him to say sssssssssmokingggggg by the end of it
He doesn’t look at all like Rocky Dennis.
@Underball
+JUAN
Mighty Mouse could beat up superman, all he needs is a kryptonite suppository and wait for Supes to get into felching.
If a comment could be hugged, I’d have squeezed this one to death.
So by “test footage” they mean a completely CG short, utilizing what appears to be footage from The Matrix/Transformers.
So Deadpool is the next comic book victim of Ryan Reynolds.
Actually, he’s just about perfect for the role, provided as said above, it’s a true R rated version. I can’t really think of another young actor in that age range with the right amount of sarcasm/snark to them.
I agree totally while he wasn’t close to a good fit for green latern he seems perfectly cast as deadpool. Especially getting the his head cut off at end of Wolverine.
@Underball I was surprised at how much I liked Reynolds in the role. Its obvious he has talent, he’s just used very wrong a lot of the time
Joel Mchale?
If this gets made and it’s rated R I will fanboy the fuck out.
I will uncoil glistening ropes of fanboy all over my mom’s basement!
I think the Rated R part is what they are worried about it’s not like the Punisher did well in the box offices and a lot of people claimed they wanted to see that movie too.
They should market it like Crank and even play down that it’s a comic movie. In fact have the Crank guy direct it. Hell, take Crank, CGI Deadpool over Chellios and dub in Reynolds.
I support this product and would like to sign up for a mailing list associated with updates on said product.
Well if Ryan Reynolds is no longer welcome in Holllywood, I’m down for Charlie Day taking over the role.
Maybe he can borrow Tom Cruise’s lifts.
and his voice.
i remember reading a script for a Deadpool movie a few years ago and it was pretty awesome.
At first I was overjoyed but by the end I was annoyed.. Like all my dealings with dead pool
Yeah, a friend showed me parts of the leaked script years ago, and I thought it was fake… until this exact moment.
Mighty Mouse is cartoon. Superman is a real guy. There’s no way a cartoon could beat up a real guy.
What about Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The toons were basically indestructible apart from the dip.
Grantland: where good 750-word pieces become lousy 3000-word pieces.
I like Deadpool, but I always looked at him in a movie like I did the Punisher or Hulk. If you get the right idea and run with it, it can be brilliant, but 99/100 times, you are going to miss your mark. Punisher 1 was a little too back story heavy and Punisher 2 didnt have enough back story or even story. Punisher kills people, specifically the mafia. Hulk smash. Thats what people want to see. But its tough to make an entire movie out of it.
Also if we are entertaining simply voice actors for Deadpool, lets not forget about Nolan North from the Deadpool game. He was spot on what i would expect Deadpool to sound like.
I think with the right script, Mark Ruffalo could definitely carry a Hulk movie. He’s such a charismatic actor, and he really owns the character in the Avengers IMO
The punisher short movie Tom Jane made is pretty damn good, if you havent checked it out
[www.youtube.com]
Sub in Chris Pratt. All the while doing his best Andy Dwyer acting as Burt Macklin. Yoyu would have your perfect Deadpool.
I hope they do go by the leaked script and standby the obvious R rating
Ryan Reynolds deserves second chance after whatever the Green Lantern was. Yes, he’s blindingly beautiful, but he’s also got great comic/snarky timing. I trust you guys when you say that the leaked script was good.
I’m just picturing him in Waiting but with katanas. I’m in.
So I’ve watched the clip 5 times and I want it to be a movie NOW. SO DAMN AWESOME
Shit. Missed it. Mirror? Anyone?
This is pretty much the greatest thing that’s ever happened. Humanity will peak with a Deadpool movie. (the leaked script kicks so much ass, so does this test footage…)
Imagine Andy Serkis’ head on Ryan Reynolds’ body. Rawr!