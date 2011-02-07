Scientology Somewhat Dubious, The New Yorker Reports Haughtily

Resting on the mahogany credenza next to my Ira Glass commemorative fart decanter (What, am I supposed to stick my head between my legs like some sort of philistine?) is the current issue of The New Yorker, featuring a twenty-five thousand word exposé on Paul Haggis’ decision to leave the Church of Scientology. Best known as the only screenwriter to ever win back-to-back Best Picture Oscars, for 2003’s Million Dollar Baby and 2004’s Crash (guhhh), Haggis was also one of the Church’s more prominent…parishioners? What do they even call themselves? Seamen? I prefer Seamen. Wait.
Anyway, Haggis says that after 34 years of allegiance to Admiral Ascot up there, he felt compelled to resign when the Church tacitly endorsed California’s Proposition 8, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman, but I like to think the decision came after witnessing one too many dinner parties like the one ruggedly described by Josh Brolin, who was also interviewed for the article:
Brolin says that he once witnessed John Travolta practicing Scientology. Brolin was at a dinner party in Los Angeles with Travolta and Marlon Brando. Brando arrived with a cut on his leg, and explained that he had injured himself while helping a stranded motorist on the Pacific Coast Highway. He was in pain. Travolta offered to help, saying that he had just reached a new level in Scientology. Travolta touched Brando’s leg and Brando closed his eyes. “I watched this process going on—it was very physical,” Brolin recalls. “I was thinking, This is really f-cking bizarre! Then, after ten minutes, Brando opens his eyes and says, ‘That really helped. I actually feel different!’ ” [New Yorker]
Vigorous once more, Brando then ate 400 deviled eggs and took a swing at Jenna Elfman. All-in-all a fairly normal evening for all parties involved. Praise Xenu!
So Travolta’s healing powers only work when he’s rubbing the legs of old men, and not when he’s cradling his brain-damaged teenage son? What a sucky religion.
Oh, crap, really? I cannot wait to read this.
I also can’t wait for Scientology’s batshit crazy response. If they don’t try to defame and/or discredit everybody involved in this article, I will eat my shoe.
Basically, FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
Too soon?
Oh, and Scientology has a group called Sea Org. And they have boats. So you could call them Seamen.
Haggis: “There has been a hidden anti-gay sentiment in the church for a long time. I have been shocked on too many occasions to hear Scientologists make derogatory remarks about gay people, and then quote L.R.H. in their defense.”
Cruise: “Hey, Paul: the church says ‘stick it up your ass!’ As long as there aren’t any gays in there, right L. Ron?”
*high-fives imaginary friend*
lol, Chareth Cutestory. One of the better fake names from arrested development.
The New Yorker thinks Scientology is weird? They should take a look at the Old Testament.
(or the New or the Musl…, never mind, just leave the Mormons alone, I like the cut of their jib)
So if I’m understanding this correctly, the moral of the story is that a handroll from John Travolta will heal the damage done by helping others?
Brolin can’t watch, though, or he has to pay a hundred.