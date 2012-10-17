Seven Psychopaths Review: A Movie About Failing to Write a Movie

Laremy loved Seven Psychopaths and it hurts my soul when he and I disagree, but Laremy, you ignorant slut, consider this my rebuttal.
On paper, this is a movie I should love. The guy from In Bruges directing a group of my favorite actors in a hyperviolent, metatextual riff on screenwriting. In reality, aside from a few clever lines, a brilliant Christopher Walken impression from Christopher Walken, and a very cute dog, Seven Psychopaths felt like a whole lot of grad school navel gazing and wasted actors, a clear case of a writer needing a director who was not himself.
First of all, Seven Psychopaths is a subtext movie. It’s not the screwball comedy they’re trying to sell you in the previews – which is fine, because whatever movie they’re trying to sell you in the trailers looks pretty shitty. And I’ve liked quite a few subtext movies – Adaptation, Scott Pilgrim, Kick-Ass – movies where the action on screen is supposed to represent a character’s stylized version of the reality of the movie. In Seven Psychopaths, all the action you see is meant to represent the movie that Colin Farrell’s character – an Irish, alcoholic screenwriter, presumably a stand-in for McDonagh – is trying to write. It’s a movie about a character in the movie writing the movie we’re now watching. Writing about writing, get it? That might strike some as hopelessly fart-huffing, but I love a meta movie if it’s done well.
The key distinction here is that Adaptation was a story about a writer overcoming obstacles in order to write a movie, complete with a triumphant, ridiculous, over-the-top final act after Charlie Kaufman learns to embrace the tenets taught to him by Robert McKee. Seven Psychopaths is essentially about a writer’s failure to write a movie. I don’t doubt Martin McDonagh’s talent, but I’m not convinced this is ever a worthwhile endeavor. Seven Psychopaths definitely doesn’t make the case for it. The problem is, none of the scenes mean anything. They’re all just cynical critiques of writing techniques cleverly but pointlessly laid bare by McDonagh with no forward momentum. Farrell will complain “I don’t want to just write another film about people with guns in their hands for some reason!”
Cue people with guns in their hands for some reason.
Fine, but what do you want to write? At one point, Rockwell points out that Farrell never writes any female characters who aren’t corpses or eye candy, which leads to a wildly sarcastic scene with a hooker who’s also doing volunteer work and studying at Yale. It’s probably the funniest moment of the movie, but the whole thing is a digression. Who is this fictional hooker from the fiction of the fictional Colin Farrell and why should we care? The whole movie is a digression.
Adaptation is likewise a movie about a guy having a hard time writing a movie, but at least Charlie Kaufman had the balls to overtly use himself as the main character. Here, we’re left to wonder who Colin Farrell’s character is, basically for the entire movie. Also, Charlie Kaufman got hired to adapt an orchid book and he was under a deadline. We’re never sure why McDonagh has to write Seven Psychopaths. Why do we want to watch you fail to write a movie no one’s forcing you to write in the first place?
The scenes of yappy dialog and overreacting in the trailers is accurately depicted (and again I stress, these are some of my very favorite actors). There’s this particularly bad habit of Mamet disciples in hipster theater to overwrite clickety clack dialog between two characters needling the shit out of each other over some aspect of society, a style older psuedo-intellectuals just eat up like so much arugula and white guilt (see also: Carnage). But you watch a scene like this (almost always a boring two shot), and it’s a dialog that never happens in life, occurring between two characters who aren’t even listening to each other. It’s painful to watch because it’s so unrealistic, and more importantly, just listing two vehemently opposing view points isn’t a perspective. It’s Crossfire. It’s a copout. It’s two actors winking and gunfingering each other. They’re not characters, just two props for a writer’s peacocking. I have a high tolerance for cynical nihilism, but Jesus Christ, shouldn’t there be some kind of emotional connection in art? You at least owe us perspective.
Martin McDonagh isn’t a dummy, he seems to mean these actorsy back and forths as some kind of meta critique on actorsy back and forths. There’s just nothing to hold onto here. It’s got brains, but no heart, or balls. The meta-narrative has no foundation. It’s ALL over-the-top weirdness as critique (though the weirdness is occasionally entertaining). You have to create an expectation before you can defy it. The key to every good subtext movie is clearly laying out what that subtext actually represents. In Scott Pilgrim, each silly fight scene was Scott Pilgrim fighting some aspect of his childish insecurity. In Seven Psychopaths, basically every scene is over-the-top unrealistic and you’re not really sure why. There’s no narrative movement between the first scene to the last, just a series of false starts. It’s a big ball of nothing wrapped in cool actors and a cute dog. It’s overtly a big ball of nothing wrapped in cool actors and a cute dog, and McDonagh seems to want to be congratulated for that. I didn’t get it.
GRADE: C
Alternatively, The Guard, directed by Martin’s brother John Michael, was fantastic.
Who are you and what have you done with Vince?!
Now that you’ve laid out the problem with this approach (quite astutely I might add), if I know that going in can I still dig it? Cause I really want to see it. Meaning, yes the hooking, Yale student volunteer doesn’t exist and thus can’t be taken seriously as a living, breathing human, but can I still enjoy the cartoon?
It’s actually Walken that makes the remarks about female characters, you dolt.
SOLD!
Psychological investment and emotional connection are the last thing I need when I leave the house. Only leads to trouble.
Well said, Vince. In Bruges is one of my favorite movies (even Six Shooter is really great), but Psychopaths never felt like it got going. There was little narrative traction or stakes to rest any of the humor on.
That said, Walken’s final monologue about the Vietnamese priest is one of the best things I saw all year.
christopher walken should be dubbed by james earl jones.
First off, how dare you.
Secondly, my take is that the entire undertaking is a commentary on expectations. You expect a big finale, so he’ll “give” it to you, but only under duress. You expect a point, but he’s not going to give you that, because he’s not entirely sure what it is either.
For me, the enjoyment comes from the awareness that he’s doing all of this stuff on purpose. This isn’t a film where the director has lost the plot, this is a guy trying to actually say something by saying nothing. The tension of the entire film comes from McDonagh constantly bailing out. The laughs come from the entire escapade being a big in-joke on audience (and commercial) expectations. This is McDonagh coming to terms with what it is to be a writer / director – only it’s not all that great in his estimation, especially because you have to think of everyone else, all the time, throughout your own creative process.
I don’t disagree with anything you say, but I would argue that you have to build some kind of expectation before you can defy it, and it doesn’t feel like he ever does. In Bruges being the perfect example, where he sets the table for one thing, but keeps shifting it in weird ways. That was great, but only because he started by setting the table in the first place.
This conversation is what I imagine it feels like to get tenderly assfucked by Armond White on a mountain of toast points
+10, but only for “toast points.”
I always hated that line. “It’s good because he’s doing it on purpose.” I can shit on a book, and make someone read it. Just cause I PURPOSEFULLY squirted hot fudge on David Copperfield, still doesn’t change the fact that I shat on David Copperfield.
I’m not a fan of meta. You usually only see it with postmodernists no one gives a shit about, or college students a small group of people are forced to give a shit about. Good meta-fiction is subtle, and subtlety is not an art form a lot of people have mastered. This one sounds about as subtle as a drunk frat guy trying to pick up a girl who doesn’t speak English.
“It’s a movie about a character in the movie writing the movie we’re now watching.”
SpiceWorld did that! Don’t ask me how I know.
We saw this last night and I left with the same feeling I had after watching In Bruges.
I enjoyed it, it was entertaining and there were really great parts and really slow parts…..
But overall I was disappointed that it wasn’t better. I don’t know that it could have done more, but it just didn’t deliver on what I felt like it could have delivered.
However, it was better than In Bruges because In Bruges didn’t have Christopher Walken Christopher Walkening the fuck out of it. And this did.
How dare you pan hip/indie/violence? The fuck has gotten into you?
Consider yourself lucky. If Tarantino had his slurp-ready ball sack dangling over this, your blogger cred would be revoked right now (and don’t you dare try to break down why this couldn’t have possibly come from Tarantino’s massive noggin, because that’s beside the point).
Got distracted at “you ignorant slut”. Possibly my favorite moment of The Office, ever.
Which means it was probably Greg Daniels’ favorite moment of the original SNL ever.
What was the big subtext thing in Kick-Ass? I get that it’s a stylized version of comic books, but I thought that was more the “text” of the movie. Does it have something to do with how the kid actually kind of becomes a super hero?
Seems like a missed opportunity to incorporate a shaky cam/found footage angle. I FUCKING LOVE SHAKY CAM FOUND FOOTAGE!
I saws this movie last night, and thought it was awesome…like one of the best movies i’ve seen in a while…the fact that it was about writing a movie within a movie is really not the point of the film, but I think ultimately the point of the movie was to talk about good vs evil, and can there be an ultimate good without being considered evil…and that was walken vs rockwell’s character. Even the dream sequence they had in the end had a ton of meaning…there were “a lot of layers” as walken’s character said, and I need to re-see it to fully grasp the whole thing…I think McDonagh did an excellent job, except for trying to tie together a few things toward the end (like rockwell’s character finishing off his last scene), but all in all, I thought it was great, and highly recommend
I liked this movie but was kind of disappointed. Walken and Rockwell were awesome and Farrel was good but the plot left something to be desired. The ending was also not satisfying at all.
Another thing, When they number the pyschopaths there’s no reasoning to it, some are fictional some are not, some are numbered twice. It would have been nice for Marty to do something crazy in the climax and be labeled the last pyschopath.
“Seven Psychopaths is essentially about a writer’s failure to write a movie. I don’t doubt Martin McDonagh’s talent, but I’m not convinced this is ever a worthwhile endeavor.”
Unless you’re Fellini.
Nothing Sam Rockwell has done has been good. He sucks. That’s not just shameless trolling.
I’m with Vince on this one, unfortunately. I loved In Bruges, but Seven Psychopaths is a dud. Or, as Vince wrote, I didn’t “get it”. I didn’t connect with this movie which I so wanted to like. I found it not only vacuous and pointless but, much worse than that, unfunny.
The one exception was Sam Rockwell. He and his character were interesting, but there was only so much he could do to pull along this otherwise dead-ender of a script and film.
I don’t know that I “got it”, but I enjoyed the hell out of it. That’s all I really wanted, so I think I got it.