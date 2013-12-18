Shia Labeouf Plagiarized Bukowski for Comic Book, Quoted Tiger Woods to Apologize

More and more it’s starting to look like Shia Labeouf is indeed screwing with us, or else he has a serious psychological issue wherein he’s incapable of communicating in written form without quoting someone else without attribution. On the heels of his plagiarized short film starring Jim Gaffigan and subsequent apology lifted from Yahoo Answers, comic writer Josh Farkas and Buzzfeed have since noticed that chunks of Labeouf’s self-published comic book “Let’s F*ckin Party” from 2012 were inspired by some liberal borrowing from Charles Bukowski. As commenter Dick Reckard noted, “Good artists copy, great artists copy and paste.”
LaBeouf is the creator of several niche comic books, which share themes, stories, and even direct language with writers that he never credited. In his book Let’s F*cking Party, LaBeouf borrows heavily from Bukowski. Where LaBeouf writes, “Poets bore me, they are shits. Snails. Snippets of dust in a cheap wind,” he is taking the quote directly from Bukowski’s poem “More Argument,” which can be read here. [Buzzfeed]
I might wonder if LaBeouf somehow planted the Buzzfeed story to see if we’d all pick up on it, in order to make some kind of point (that we’d call him on being a plagiarist? I don’t know). BUT, I excerpted that exact passage from a scan of Labeouf’s comic book more than a year ago, so I’m pretty sure it’s there. And I don’t own the Bukowski book, but that seems legit too.
The Farkas piece goes on to document numerous instances of Shia Labeouf plagiarizing from a number of other sources, including David Mamet and French writer Benoit Duteurte (inventor of the Benoit Ball? I don’t know, I’m a Philistine).
One comic he created was called “Stale N Mate”. You can read the comic online here, alongside a series of (hilariously) glowing highlights. What I’d noticed by now is that Shia loves his stealing and is comically bad at hiding it. A quick Google search of the copy turned up that he’d stolen the story from a book by Benoît Duteurtre called “The Little Girl and the Cigarette”. Since it was originally published in French it was the perfect candidate for Shia’s creative *ahem* repurposing.
Farkas includes a video from Labeouf promoting one of his comic books at a comic convention in Chicago, where he says, among other things, “I made this all by myself.” (Sidenote: Who says that? He sounds like a toddler during potty training.)
So far, it all seems part of some pattern of pathological plagiarizing. But here’s the part that makes me wonder if he’s screwing with us, or trying to: In his latest Twitter apology, he’s plagiarized some other famous apologies.
“I have let my family down, and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart,” comes from Tiger Woods, while “I was wrong, terribly wrong. I owe it to future generations to explain why,” was adapted from the preface of a Vietnam book by former defense secretary Robert McNamara.
At this point, you figure it has to be deliberate, right? And if so, does that mean that this was all part of some long con that goes all the way back to 2012? I don’t know what the point would be (other than to prove that people will call you on it when you plagiarize stuff?), but I’d still have to respect his dedication. The only other option is that he’s an incredibly prolific plagiarist with a rate of recidivism the likes of which we’ve never seen. I guess I’m impressed either way, it just depends on whether it’s with his long-term planning, or with his utter insanity. Quoting Charles Bukowski? Okay, that’s basic college freshman stuff. Ripping off Tiger Woods’ publicist? Time to break out the straitjacket.
So is he just pulling a Joaquin Phoenix?
Junior College Joaquin Phoenix
@silance – That reminds me how much I miss JCA Dubs
I’m fully expecting the next stage of this to be that everything he says in spoken interviews is also plagiarised.
Pretty soon it will be revealed that this is all the work of Andy Kaufman. The LONGEST long con.
You complete me.
Alright, are poets sluts or shits? Someone needs a little help with the plagiarizing, Mancini.
I know a guy…
He might be an idiot savant.
Emphasis on the “idiot” part.
Is it possible that the savant part of this idiot is “photographic memory”?
He’s a true actor. He needs a script.
“I owe it to future generations to explain why” makes me think he’s lost his mind.
And his movie Transformers was a a rip off of the Go-Bots cartoons from the 80s
In a startling twist, Shia abandoned apologizing and took a more divertive tact with his most recent tweet:
These are not the droids you’re looking for. Move along.
This is like listening to your friend tell what initially sounds like an amazing story, but what you quickly realize is going to have the most boring of anti-climatic endings.
Does this friend of yours have something personal against the weather?
Ugh, no, Al. Googans just misinterpreted my story. When I told him I was “cruising around San Padre with this nasty little cabana boy,” he thought I was saying that El Nino killed my father.
@ Googans: Kind of like this comment?
I’m assuming at this point that it wasn’t even his dong going in?
it would sound wierd if I said “unfortunately.” so I’ll just say yeah it’s not his dong nor is it the chicks getting banged. its porn peeps with the actors photoshopped onto their bodies. at least that’s what was said in an article here.
Thanks for explaining the joke.
Literal Guy takes your questions literally.
Maybe he’s made of carbon paper.
You guys are totally missing the message here. THAT’S his art form – he’s a black belt in google-fu. Pure genius.
His poor publisher must hate him. He’s going to hate him even more when he finds out LaBeouf has been paying him with xeroxed money
dammit i meant publicist
Yeah – I just watched the video and now I almost kinda feel like a dick.
There’s something behaviourally or developmentally gone awry with this guy.
Or maybe he’s just young. Same thing, anyway.
The most gauling part was how at first he ignored it and said nothing, TOTALLY ripping off the US apology to Native Americans.
He’s 27, so this could end with him plagiarizing some other celebrities…
I hope we find out that he won his part in Nymphomaniac by plagiarizing Fassbender’s cock and balls.
Thanks for the shout out Vince. Now all I need is for The Beef to plagiarize me and my day will be complete.
This is some pretty high level trolling.
“It starts with this…I’m sorry Taylor” – Shia Labeouf
“I establish My covenant with you: Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood; never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.” – Shia Labeouf
Wait, wait, wait. Benoit balls actually exist? Damn it, Archer.
Google search: famous heartfelt apologies.
Open three tabs. Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V. Back to being rich and famous.
Was that George Perez near the end of the clip (2:01 in the video)?
“Crisis on Infinite Earths? Yeah I made that.” – Shia Labeouf
I think he may be doing it on purpose now, but definitely wasn’t before.
Pretty sure he is backpedaling now that he got caught.
He’s a tool. He got caught twice and is now trying to act like he meant it all along with more famous quotes.
I scrolled through to see if anyone else said this.
Exactly what I think. He got caught and is trying to play it off like he is Joaquin Phoenix, he aint.
Some men just want to watch the world burn.
Some men want to try to be james franco.
Some men are idiots.
I don’t care what he does next as long as we keep getting these sweet photoshopped banner pics. I made the Mona Lisa one. And this one. And the Filmdrunk logo. Birthday Dog? That’s right, my idea.
and yet still nobody has given him shit for wearing a Che t-shirt, just the theft of intellectual property.
if this is all intentional i’m going to be severely disappointed.
I WANT TO BELIEVE
The fact that everyone is all crazy about his plagarism suggests that he is now purposefully doing it to get media attention. The only thing is he’s been doing it in previous comic books that he has put out. Was he waiting until someone noticed? The verdict is still out on the Beef.
I don’t know chief, he’s either very smart, or very dumb. I wrote that just now. It’s mine.
Okay here this is my guess:
He realized he got caught and then he got caught again… So now he’s intitially doing to kind of cover his ass…
He’s like that guy who keeps telling you to pull his finger, and you keep saying no but after 5 minutes you give up and do it. Then he’s like “I got you mother fucker!”
Maybe he doesn’t have a keyboard?
Maybe he’s from that Star Trek race that can only speak in allegories. He must communicate using other people’s stories.
“Darmok and LaBeouf at Tanagra. And the walls fell.”
It’s sad really.
He fucked up. He stole. He got caught. Now what? The correct psy-op is to keep doing it. Make it look like that was the plan all along–as Mr. Andrew Jara guessed above. If we forget the plagiarism: His comics are terrible and his film was awful. All despite solid source material. I understand that his theft should be the focus here but can we also not address the merit of his “works” as well. They fucking blow.
“The Star Wars prequels? yeah I made that, George Lucas stole the idea and made it into 3 movies to make more money”
“I’ve been told what I’m doing is plagiarizing, but that depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is…”
“Oops, I did it again. I played with your hearts. I got lost in the game.” -Shia leBOOF
OR… He started off plagiarizing. Got caught a couple times. Read Uproxx and decided that he would start plagiarizing at an even more prolific level so that he can later pretend to have been dicknosing us all the whole time, thus plagiarizing James Franco and completing the circle jerk that is the pseudo-intellectual celebrity life.
Ding ding ding.
Ugh. So bummed he and my brother look exactly the same.