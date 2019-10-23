Sopranos Rewatch Continues With Season 2, Episode 1: Guy Walks Into A Psychiatrist’s Office

Click to download here.

In episode 14 of Pod Yourself A Gun, the internet’s most infamous and controversial Sopranos rewatch podcast, season one of The Sopranos is over and season 2 begins!

Season Two opens with the aftermath of the federal crackdown: Junior’s in jail, Melfi refuses to see Tony, Christopher’s expanding into new business ventures, Pussy is still missing…and Tony’s adjusting to life as the new boss. To complicate matters even more, Tony’s free-spirited sister Janice arrives to take care of Livia.

In “Guy Walks Into A Psychiatrist’s Office,” which originally premiered January 16th, 2000, sees Tony making nice with Big Pussy, Christopher running a pump and dump scheme while getting deeper into heroin, and the first appearance of Aida Turturro as Tony’s sister Janice, one of the all-time great TV characters and very triggering according to Matt. I think we all know at least one Janice. We also meet Carmela’s parents for the first time. Is the theme of this episode nagging wives?

It’s also the first time we meet Matt Bevilaqua, played by Lillo Brancato Jr., previously of A Bronx Tale, who would go on to do eight years in prison for his part in a botched burglary during which an off-duty police officer was killed. That’s pretty dark, but the important thing to remember is that this episode is FULL of important trivia, lousy with it, really, some of which we even remember.

