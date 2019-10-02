Sopranos Rewatch Podcast: Pod Yourself A Gun 13, The Season Finale, With Laremy Legel

Click to download here.

This week on Pod Yourself A Gun, we’re discussing Sopranos episode 13, “I Dream Of Jeannie Cusamano,” the season one finale of the Sopranos and thus the season one finale of Pod Yourself A Gun. In this episode, all of the Sopranos‘ biggest season one storylines come to a head, and many to a resolution. Tony finds out his mother and uncle conspired to try to have him whacked. Carmela realizes Father Phil is a f*ckboi. Dr. Melfi puts her cards on the table and tells Tony what she suspects about his mother. Tony becomes a physical threat to Dr. Melfi. Tony removes a suspected snitch from his crew and comes clean to his remaining guys about seeing a shrink. Livia doubles down on dementia and/or faking dementia.

In our first segment, The Wayback Machine, we even get some background on creator David Chase from a piece in the New York Post released the same day as the episode (April 4th, 1999):