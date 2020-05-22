Tony Gets Food Poisoning Then Gets Even, In ‘The Sopranos’ Season Two Finale

Click to download here.

Hello my dear podsiglieries. The season finale of Pod Yourself A Gun season 2 is here, which means Matt and Vince watched the season finale of Sopranos season 2. Curious how that works, isn’t it? This week, Matt and Vince welcome activist and Working Families Party organizer Nelini Stamp to the virtual Bada Bing (aka a Zoom call) to discuss the end of Big Pussy, who gave Tony food poisoning, what’s up with that Rolling Stones tune, and much, much more. We hope you enjoy and we’ll see you in season 3! GABAGOOL!

Here’s a trailer for this week’s show:

EPISODE NOTES

S2E13, “Funhouse.”

Premiered April 9, 2000.

SYNOPSIS: In the Season Two finale, Tony has a series of ‘fever dreams’ that help to shed light on some of his problems–particularly his troubles over Big Pussy.

BADA B STORIES

-Pussy sleeps with the fishes

-Tony sick from two dishes

-Artie Defends his delicious

-Jersey sells phony minutes

-Carm wears mink from the riches

-Livia flies with her sises

-FBI creep ’cause they’re vicious

-Meadow graduates high school

BADA C STORIES (AKA THE LAST 14 GODDAMN MINUTES)

-Livia gets caught

-Tony gets arrested

-Tony gets out

-Melfi gets real w Tony

-Meadow gets a degree

-Chris gets his button

-Scatino says bye