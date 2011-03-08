SPOILERS ALERT! 5 Fast 5 Furiou5 has a traile5

Universal has just released the first full-length trailer for 5 Fast 5 Furious, the latest installment of The Franchise That P-Walks Built. This time around, we catch up with the crew in Brazil, and the gang’s all here: Vin Diesel, Professor Cardboard, a model shaking her lustrous locks out of a motorcycle helmet, a couple of rappers, an Asian guy — it’s like the hottest hip-hop-themed stock photo catalog/shampoo commercial of the summer! “You guys will never believe this, but I have a plan that involves cars.” “OH HELL NAW!”
Oh, and did I mention The Rock is in this one? WRESTLING! BICEPS! CAR PORN! SLUTS! LISTEN UP, SMART GUY! DO YOU LIKE PARKOUR? BECAUSE IT’S TIME FOR… CARKOUR! TICK TICK TICK…. BASE JUMPING!
And then after a People’s Elbow or two, Tyrese shows up to deliver what’s apparently the film’s signature line: “This just went from Mission Impossible to mission In-Freakin-Sanity.” Sure did, homie, you better make like a tree and get the hell out of there.
I’m starting a charity to install powerful radiation-emitting devices in each seat of each theater that shows this film. “Come for the 5ast 5urious 5un, get sterilized 5or 5ree!”
Calling it right now: Vince could take The Rock in a fight.
Hemorrhoids > Steroids
“Fast Five” is the total amount of seconds this film displays any sort of plot.
They should have called it Old Dog5.
Writer’s 5trike?
Great action movies wrap incredible action pieces around solid storytelling and compelling characters………BUT NOT TODAY.
This 5ilm looks like a 5ucking piece of 5hit.
its a shame they didn’t snatch up c-tates for this
I swear. If this comes out on May 5th, I’m probably gonna kick a baby.
If this is what it takes so I don’t have to help pay Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s unemployment checks then so be it
[Official synopsis] Greaseball Ricer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the invisible tagalong Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) take their friendship to exciting new places in 5 Fast 5 Furious when they head overseas to compete in the first-ever World Neon and Spoiler Ass Shove to determine the world’s most absurdly annoying car.
Fuck. “inanimate tagalong” would have been so much better.
I fucking hate Vin Diesel
“how are we going to drive a vault?!” -walker
“A quarter mile at a time” -diesel
“dammmmmmnnnnnn” -tyrese
Are we sure this isn’t a SNL parody that went too far?
0:33 Paul Walker: It’s a stealth mission, they won’t even know we were there.
0:37 Random Rapper: Cool, I’m going to wear my wrestling belt over my shoulder as we survey the police station in broad day-light.
WINNING
To think, THIS FILM is less ridiculous than the other Tyrese film coming out this year.
Speaking of retarded signature lines, how about “Frot Fast, Frot Furious”? Or even “Frot Cast, Frot Curious”?
I always assumed Tyrese was Vin Diesel in blackface.
Good grief… how do you not know your movie is going to be utter shit when you steal a major plot device from The Dukes of Hazard movie?!
Frot Cast, Frot Curious
Bravo Spaz. Bravo.
I really don’t care, I’ve always loved stupid action flicks, which this definitely is. I’m gonna go see this in theaters. I’m gonna contribute to their funding another one. HOW DO YOU LIKE THAT, FILMDRUNKARDS! I feel dirty.
5 Fast 5 Furious is a great name for jacking off to an ex.
Many people think THE EXORCIST is the scariest movie of all time. Those people obviously never saw THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT. An entire movie about Asian drivers? Jesus Christ.