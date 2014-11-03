Stephen King Calls ‘Room 237’ ‘Academic Bullsh*t’

Everyone who ever loved The Shining made the same mistake in the past year: they rented Room 237, fluffed up the cushions, turned up the volume – and – 30 seconds in – punched themselves in the face. It isn’t just that Room 237 is bad, it’s thoroughly insufferable, some NYU freshman’s five-page paper, magically transformed into “a movie.” So thank God Stephen King finally came out and, in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, told readers he thought the movie was “bullshit:”
Did you see that new documentary “Room 237” about obsessive fans of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining?
Yeah. Well, let me put it this way – I watched about half of it and got sort of impatient with it and turned it off.
Why?
These guys were reaching. I’ve never had much patience for academic bullshit. It’s like Dylan says, “You give people a lot of knives and forks, they’ve gotta cut something.” And that was what was going on in that movie.
What are they cutting besides their own farts? Unclear. And while many of us loathed 237, most of loved The Shining – which King himself didn’t like. From the interview:
In the book, there’s an actual arc where you see this guy, Jack Torrance, trying to be good, and little by little he moves over to this place where he’s crazy. And as far as I was concerned, when I saw the movie, Jack was crazy from the first scene. I had to keep my mouth shut at the time. It was a screening, and Nicholson was there. But I’m thinking to myself the minute he’s on the screen, “Oh, I know this guy. I’ve seen him in five motorcycle movies, where Jack Nicholson played the same part.” And it’s so misogynistic. I mean, Wendy Torrance is just presented as this sort of screaming dishrag. But that’s just me, that’s the way I am.
Sigh. Sometimes you read a middle-of-the-page paragraph in some middle-of-the-road interview and it changes your mind about everything. It’s true: Jack Torrance was born a monster in movie Shining, and transformed into a monster in book Shining. And we (me) all agree about Shelley Duvall but I’d like to think the movie still had plenty to offer the horror community (compare and contrast: everything else).
I think he means it more as that’s all she was.
I think his point is that, in the novel, she’s an equally important and developed character as the others, and in the movie she just screams for 2 hours
I enjoyed Room 237, for the exact reason that these people were obsessing over random shit and making up amazingly intricate theories that just got crazier and crazier as it went on.
I really don’t get the hate for Room 237. People seem to think that the director actually supports all those theories, when he was really just showing a bunch of nutjobs spouting their nutjob ideas. It’s not a masterpiece, but I found it entertaining.
And Stephen King is being completely disingenuous if he claims he only knew Nicholson from a bunch of “motorcycle movies.”
I sort of understood that we weren’t meant to identify with the subjects, I just found the movie intensely boring. Super slo-mo scenes from the Shining set to droning music and crazy people rambling? Are you TRYING to put me to sleep?
Yeah, the problem with Room 247 isn’t that the theories are retarded, it’s that the entire project is retarded.
I also really enjoyed “Room 237.” It has a little to say about “The Shining,” but a lot to say about people who hatch kooky theories.
Sometimes all a movie has to do is give us an hour or two with people we wouldn’t typically meet in real life.
Having gone to boring parties in college and thus listened to enthusiastic half-assed theories that make no sense and are just weird for weird’s sake, crazy stupid theories are no longer compelling. They’re just stupid things you put up with while waiting to fill up at the keg.
Rent it? Shit, it’s on Netflix. I made it to about minute 35 (when some d-bag was going on about the patterns in the damn carpet or some shit) and I went “This is the dumbest thing I’ll watch this year” and promptly turned it off.
As for King and movie Shining, his dislike for the movie is well known. And he’s not wrong to assess that movie Jack and Wendy are not book Jack and Wendy. But that’s ok. The book is not the movie. He’s just gotta accept that, after 30 years, it is what it is.
He’s over it, which is why he had a lot of say with the TV miniseries ‘The Shining’ in 1997.
I knew the minute I heard about Room 237 that it was going to be bullshit, but then I was forced to watch “The Pervert’s Guide to Ideology” in a class once, and I figured watching something like that again would give me an aneurysm
Wish I could have turned off my old Film Theory professors half-way through their lectures.
well i’m glad other people thought it was stupid. I was worried it was just me :(
“I’ve never had much patience for academic bullshit.”
I know that Hannity-style reverse snobbery is kind-of what made America great, but damn I get tired of it.
Keep in mind, King is a teacher and a college professor, and he’s expressed a rather dim view of how academic is structured around the arts in the past.
As someone who has been through an MFA program (and enjoyed the experience enough to brag about it on the slightest provocation), I don’t think it’s reverse snobbery, there are just some things that are genuinely awful about academia. Ask anyone in academia. Academic writing tends to be some of the worst, where preposterous Freudian allusions are used to justify moronic theories, and the ability to do so is celebrated. Language gets turned into this peacocking obfuscation device and those in the know try to out-do each other with it more so than anyone actually uses it to communicate ideas. It’s not really reverse snobbery, just annoyance with the pitfalls of that particular structure (the commercial structure has well-documented and ridiculed pitfalls of its own) – even Orwell was making fun of it 70 years ago.
@Vince Mancini “Language gets turned into this peacocking obfuscation device and those in the know try to out-do each other with it than anyone actually trying to communicate ideas.”
High school AP students. Every last one of ’em.
Y’all make valid points.
But are we ragging on “Room 237” because some of the ideas presented in it are as kooky as the day is long? Or are we down on it because it’s “peacocking obfuscation…try[ing] to out-do each other” rather than “communicate ideas?”
Disliking “Room 237” because it’s about crazy people makes sense, although if you don’t like hearing a lunatic’s theory about how “The Shining” is Kubrick confessing to faking the moon landing, then I feel bad for you, son.
But the accusation that the theories in “Room 237” “are just weird for weird’s sake” or “huffing their own farts” is what pisses me off. Sure, the guys in “Room 237” are nuts, but they’re articulate nuts, and I never doubted their sincerity. I never doubted that they believed what they said.
I can’t get behind this dread (one shared often by best-selling authors with chips on their shoulders like King and ESPECIALLY by Orson Scott Card) that there’s some army of phonies on the loose pretending to like all sorts of stuff “just to seem smart.” Like, deep down, anyone who doesn’t like Harry Potter, “Lord of the Rings,” and Thomas Kincaid is “just huffing farts.”
Don’t we all have a drunk uncle who sneers at us when he sees us taking out the recycling bin? “You don’t really care about the environment, you’re just doing that because you want me to know how much better you are than me!” “No, you old fuck, I mean what I say and I say what I mean, and you’re not a mind-reader.” Or, what I say out loud, “Oh, you got me there!”
What a sad, selfish world people like that must live in to think that everyone who likes something they don’t, or sees things in a way they don’t, must be just “faking it” to impress them.
That’s what people do in Russia.
Sorry, that was kind of a ramble that I’ve probasbly made before. I think someone in junior high must’ve accused me of faking concern about something that I really care about, and it’s burned me ever since, even when I see it happening to someone else.
I just hate it because it’s profoundly terrible. Is that ok?
I enjoyed room 237 and I think it is all summed up by the last few minutes when the “Moon landing was faked” guy reminisces about listening to the ‘Native American massacre” guy and completely discounting his theories. I thought that was genius. Not sure about the rest of it though.
King is spot-on about Room 237, that movie is insufferable.
Regarding his dislike of the actual film, the fact that Jack has crazy-eyes from frame one is exactly why the movie is great. It’s not about a guy losing his mind, it’s a dark comedy about male ego. It’s about the perverse desire to be a lone wolf. About how no one else is more than a sperm bank or a wiener-kid who should have drank more milk.
I feel like we could construct one hell of a Warming Glow version of Room 237 just based on the comments section alone.
I’m with Staubachlvr – in the book she has development and feels important. Her appearance is even stronger than Shelley Duvall. I think the movie is okay, it’s not one of my favorites by any stretch, even among Stephen King adaptations, and a lot of it is probably because I read the book first. Two hours of screaming and flailing around like a helpless baby seal is just annoying.
xoxo, Apparently on the Book/Comic purist bandwagon today. Will see myself off.
I had no interest in Room 237 because it was about crazy theories about a super over rated and goddamned boring movie.
All these comments and not one single mention of the superior Shining miniseries with that dude from Wings? For shame. If I recall King also likes the miniseries better.
That said Kubrick’s Shining is still great, but in terms of tension and following the book the miniseries was awesome and deserves more respect.
It’s boring.
King had more hands on in the mini series adaption
The first time I watched this movie, I did not think much of it. The second time was absolutely frightening. It’s not one of my favorites, but definitely deserves a second look.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The movie isn’t that great. I mean, it’s ok. But not great, and not scary.
Why you gotta knock on NYU, you uptown snob. Try living here, where the rent is astronomical and services are aplenty and it’s safe as fuck – it’s brutal I tell you, brutal.
One of the central themes is alcoholism and the trickle down effect it has on the loved ones of the affected. From the book: Jack’s a textbook case: full of anger, denial, self-pity, blame, grandiose ideas of his worth to society, and prone to secrecy, self-isolation and blaming others for his failure, all without a drop of liquor having passed his lips in fourteen months.
Wendy bears the brunt of Jack’s mood swings, loyally clinging to the memory of a love that’s long gone. King suggests she stays with Jack because her only other choice would be to run back to her hated, controlling mother, and even at his most abrasive, Jack is the better option.
Despite King’s dislike of Jack’s non-existent ‘good’ arc in the film, he is already a man with too many demons already hounding him. Isolating himself and his family at the Overlook only compounded the problems that were already pre-existing.
I remember when the mini-series came out and I remember that for any praise it did receive, it got flack as well. Especially with that happy ending at Danny’s graduation.
I could only watch Room 237 for so long before I was just about lulled into a deep sleep. The theories were batshit bonkers but for the theorists, it’s what they thought, it was just their opinion. I really don’t see it as any different than the crazy theories posted on this site that hold no weight and get people frothing at the mouth because goddamnit, who the hell comes up with this shit?*
*Exact response attempting to watch Room 237.
“Only that’s not a Skier…that’s a Minotaur” Stupid Goddamn Garbage