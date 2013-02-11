Pictures: Steven Seagal in a fancy scarf training a posse of armed vigilantes

Last week, I told you about how Steven Seagal would be teaming up with Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio to train “a posse” on how to respond to school shootings. This was of obvious interest to us, because the idea of an overweight zen master who Joe Arpaio once allowed to ride in a tank to bust up an alleged cockfighting ring, which resulted in the arrest of one sleeping Mexican dude and the death of 115 chickens and a puppy, training others how to respond during a real crisis, is easily the worst idea that anyone has ever had, and anyone who thinks it’s a good one should never be allowed near a gun or a child and should probably be sterilized. But comedy and tragedy are kissing cousins, so now let us put away our earnest reservations to laugh at Steven Seagal and his dumb scarf.
Seagal, a burly martial arts expert turned actor, guided 48 volunteers through various aspects of responding to a shooting, including room-to-room searches, and critiqued their work.
“I am here to try to teach the posse firearms and martial arts to try to help them learn how to respond quicker and help protect our children,” Seagal said.
Arpaio’s volunteers, some trained and qualified to carry the same guns as deputies, can intervene if there is an imminent threat to life. To add realism to the training event, guns firing non-lethal rounds that leave a color mark were used.
Or, to put it another way, Steven Seagal showed up and they shot each other with paintball guns while people cheered. Do they do bachelor parties? That sounds fun.
Arpaio’s 3,450-strong posse of unpaid men and women has for years helped the sheriff target drunken drivers and illegal immigrants, and chase down fathers who are behind on child support.
Last year, Arpaio sent posse members to Hawaii to investigate the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate at the request of local Tea Party activists, a key Arpaio constituency. [Reuters]
Well I feel safer knowing there are 3500 Arizona birthers armed to the teeth ready to shoot anything brown, don’t you? Arizona is like Florida’s unemployed cousin who orders knives out of the back of Soldier of Fortune.
Key quote, one cop telling another: “Pretty simple, right? Just go in and save the day. And don’t get shot.” It’s almost as if they’ve seen too many movies or something. I know, I know, it sounds like a crazy thing to say about a group of people who treat Steven Seagal like a real policeman.
2:05 SEAGAL: “You’re not doctors and lawyers when you’re responding [as if there was any danger of that], you’re cops. So when you say ‘get down on the ground,’ they gotta do it. If they don’t do it, you gotta make ’em comply – quick.”
So basically, Steven Seagal was talking to a gun-toting vigilante, and the main thrust of his advice was “don’t take any shit off nobody.” Perfect.
[pics via Reuters]
Steven Seagal looks like a wardrobe with a pony tail.
I guess we can’t call SS a pussy–he spoke before a bunch of armed xenophobes wearing an Arab scarf.
He’s also half Jewish, which makes him a Tea Party Bullet Sponge.
Seagal helps to control the World Bank with out of breath front kicks
Now they’ll be ready to take down all those Mexican, Obama loving school shooters. Viva Arpaio! Viva Segal! Viva directa a DVD!
Hey Seagal, your gut is blowing your cover position.
+1
Does Seagal not understand that no more Mexicans means no more taco carts?
When did Steven Segal get completely replaced by Will Sasso playing Steven Segal?
Man, I am not going to respond appropriately when one of these idiots gets blown away trying to play hero.
You mean you’re not going to laugh like a drain? Well, I must applaud your respect for the sanctity of human life.
I’m embarrassed for my state. God fucking dammit. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE MORONS!?!?
This was NOT training, they ran through it multiple times specifically so that the media could get “good” shots of it.
This seems like a bad idea. A really really bad idea.
To a man with a hammer everything looks like a nail.
Especially if that man is one of the many posse members carrying around a conviction for assault.
Yeah, let’s bring in an old action movie star and have him tell this guy that if people don’t respond to his orders, he just needs to get more aggressive. What could go wrong?
[www.kpho.com]
Great. Seagal is creating an army of Cartmans.
This^^
Seagal’s setting a great example. Now maybe George Clooney will teach doctors and nurses how to respond with cheaper health care, Dennis Leary will teach firefighters how to stop fires before they start, and Pee Wee Herman will teach janitors how to clean the jizz off theater seats. The possibilities are endless.
Isn’t that Travolta’s costume from “From Paris With Love” ?
Pretty much.
Either that or he’s trying out his “fat Bono” costume early this year.
Those were some tough scenarios. A man with gun shuffling slowly into the school. The tricky “shooter immediately gives up” situation. And the Rubik’s Cube where the shooter hides in the closet and then gives up.
I would like to hear what Rex Reed thinks of this.
He was reportedly on hand to teach the posse how to sensitively notify next of kin in the inevitable case of an accidental fatality.
3450 isn’t a posse, that’s a brigade. I think it was Joe Stalin who said “Sometimes quantity is a quality” Or maybe it was your mom.
Does a Steven Seagal story really belong in the movies section?
(accidentally hit post)
I mean, it might be wordy, but you should consider a ‘desperately trying to cling to whatever remaining vestiges of fame they once had’ section.
Or at least a tag
So how long until the pro-Seagal posters begin adding to the comments? There’ve been a ton of comments already and not one person has defended his chi or his ability to forward the consciousness of the masses.
I think Seagal trolls need a name too. I mean, if they’re girls we can call them SeaGALS, but besides that I’m lost.
Ha, when they say some are trained/qualified to carry the same guns as deputies, I dunno what they mean by “trained,” but all the non-felons are “qualified,” since you don’t need a permit for concealed OR open carry in AZ anymore.
Hey, Seagal has had “millions of hours” of weapons training. Why wouldn’t you want a man with over 200 years of training teaching your posse?
Someone will die because of this soon. Personally, I think it’s beyond time to send in the feds. This is not ok.
This “fancy scarf,” called a shemagh, is preferred by the Special Operating Forces currently serving overseas, and if you google an image of Chris Kyle or any navy sniper, good chance they will be sporting a “fancy scarf.” Moron.
On a Special Ops guy, I might’ve called it a shemagh. On Steven Seagal, it’s a scarf.