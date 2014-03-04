Steven Seagal Went On Russian TV And The Way He Pronounces 'Ukraine' May Shock You

It seems as if we’re on the verge of descending into a brand new Cold War with Russia’s occupation of the Crimean peninsula. So far it seems mostly like an opportunistic act of naked aggression by Putin, but can we really trust our biased and ignorant Western news outlets? Appearing on RT, formerly Russia Today, a non-profit news network funded by Russia that has been accused of being a mouthpiece for the Kremlin (read Glenn Greenwald on that), semi-regular guest Steven Seagal says no, we can’t trust our media. And who better to explain history and geopolitics than a guy who famously claimed to keep track of neither space nor time?
I’ve transcribed the whole appearance below, but here’s the gist of it. And be sure to pay special attention to the 1:30 mark, for the first time Seagal pronounces “Ukraine.” (Incidentally, he and the host got through the entire five minutes without either ever once saying the word “Crimea.” Impressive.).
Though I do agree that we should be at the heighth of diplomatic diplomacy right now. But what are Steven Seagal’s qualifications? Well, Seagal has claimed to have worked with the CIA, is set to become “the face of the Russian arms industry,” and I believe even has a degree in international relations from Upstairs Fullerton Martial Arts College.
Full Transcript:
SEAGAL: It’s exactly the kind of thing that we – meaning myself and several members of congress – were trying to avoid. I hear a lot of political rhetoric, i hear a lot of political spinning. And, um… I’m not, in America, hearing anything from the Russians at all. And that’s not because they’re not giving comments, I think that they’re just not being heard. For example, I heard early this morning someone saying ‘Yeah, somebody came on to a vessel in th Black Sea, and you know, threatened them, and said, you know, by five o’clock surrender or we’re going to come and invade.’
I knew right away that that never happened. And sure enough, in the last hour now they’re saying that might not have happened. All this kind of stuff is not constructive to real diplomatic relations. And that’s what we need here. We need calm. We need people who can look at the big picture and what’s best for Ooo-Kraiyeen, what’s best for Russia… and not necessarily what’s best for quote unquote “Europe.”
The thing that I think we have to really keep in mind here is that… recently when Ooo-kraiyeen was quote unquote overthrown, you hav ego keep in mind it was a democratically… voted on, put in… it was a government that was put in through normal diplomatic channels. Through voting and so forth and so on. Then all of a sudden… it looks to me like thugs with firebombs started firebombing the whole city. And who these people are and where they came from is really a questionable subject. And then of a sudden this government is toppled. You know, I certainly think that there is… the point of… why couldn’t they have… sort of… used proper diplomatic means to change the government, which is what we always hope for. You know, so… I just think it’s very very interesting that there’s all this funny stuff happening right before the Olympics.
HOST: What is the US interest in Ukraine?
SEAGAL: In my opinion it’s European Union, it’s pressure that certain entities are getting from the European Union or stuff like that. It’s kind of like, if you’ll harken back or go do your homework, you’ll remember that Margaret Thatcher was pretty much thrown out of office because, you know, she refused to put the EU in. And so.. I think there’s a little bit of that going on here.
HOST: Do you think the media is playing a role in ramping up tensions between counties?
SEAGAL: Yes. I do. You know, the answer I gave a minute ago is a perfect example. You know, I’ll give you another example. On supposedly quote unquote respectable news channels, they keep saying ‘just like when Russia attacked Georgia…’ Really? How about telling the truth? Didn’t Georgia attack Russia, and didn’t Russia retaliate? Maybe people should either do their homework, or, you know, just stop saying what they’re told to say.
HOST: Do you think politicians are trying to hold Obama’s feet to the fire and force him to act?]
SEAGAL: I think this is a very dangerous stance to take and a very dangerous game to play. Nobody should be criticizing Obama for not taking military action, I mean are they crazy? At this point, what we really want are cool heads and diplomatic dialog. We should be at the heighth of diplomatic diplomacy right now.
I can’t even watch this, he still looks like he is giving a bear anilingus with that goatee.
Georgia attacked Russia first?!?! Turn this plane around….
Georgia has a history of this. Remember when they attacked General Sherman?
Sure, if by “Russia” he means a breakaway region, controlled partially by Georgia and partially by an unrecognized local government, and not belonging in any way to Russia, but with some Russian troops there as part of a joint peacekeeping force, then yes, Georgia totally attacked Russia.
As a political scientist, I feel that Steven Seagal’s goatee looks like he ran a glue-stick around his mouth and pressed his face into a pile of freshly shaved pubic hairs.
As comedian Brendan Lynch would say, that circle beard is a memorial wreath to the hair that died up top.
Or perhaps in this case, the hair that dyed up top.
His quote unquote hair makes me wonder if he has any mirrors in his house.
I believe that is Black Dye 24. It can only be ordered by asking your stylist in specific code. “Give me the Jerry Lewis.”.
Not only should we be at the “heighth” of diplomacy, but also keep the “coolth” of heads.
And that is exactly how I’d expect him to say “Ukraine”.
Seagal should be consulted on EVERY issue that faces us today, otherwise we waste the space and time he deemed us worthy to share with him.
Did it bother anyone else that the globe in the top right corner is inverted but still spinning the right direction?
What’s the right side up in space?
Even if there is no right side up, it’s a mirror image so no matter what perspective you took it couldn’t look right.
There’s no right side up in a mirror in space.
No — I usually just turn my back to space.
I didn’t see that at first, the lower-third with the extended sliver of earth was really distracting me.
I think Adele Dazeem is from Oohkrahyn.
Whokrain is where the oppressed whos live.
In all fairness, his pronunciation did shock me. I knew It was going to be unusual, but I really was shocked!
Of course he’s a weird pretentious dick, but “Ookrayine” is actually a really common pronunciation, especially for Russians. The country name almost literally means “On The Border” in Russian, and the “On” bit is pronounced “oo”, and in Cyrillic it begins with У, which is “oo”. That said, I’ve never heard an American call it that, unless speaking in Russian, because (as I said) it makes you a weird pretentious dick.
(I suspected this, but my crap research skillz yielded nothing. Thanks for the info)
I always like to pull this trick. Mey-Hick-Oh, Par-ee, Noo Yawk, Naw-lins.
He knows how to pronounce “Ukraine” like Russians, but ealse he doesn’t knows anything about the political development that led to this mess. I mean seriously everyone knows that the Ukrain( officialy a democracy) was really a Oligarch paradise flurishing on the cheap workingforce created by the great poverty( they created)…In no sense is that Democracy…People had jack shit of rights…and it might even get worst, thanks to the chaos!
You guys laugh, but Seagal’s bulletproof kimono could seriously cover the entire crisis in Ukraine.
Steven Seagal snorts a lot during this interview. It sounds like his brain is so ashamed of what he’s saying that it’s trying to escape out of his nose.
He’s still rockin’ that Bela Lugosi widow’s peak. Dracula hungers for blood. Seagal hungers for Krispy Kreme.
I’m ashamed that when I clicked to hear this I shifted into “THIS IS SERIOUS BUSINESS” posture.
RT is fun to watch just to see all the batshit crazy conspiracy theories they talk about. And they have a Murderer’s Row of conspiracy theories on the show, complete with them talking from some dark basement through their shitty webcam.
And linking to an article by Glenn fucking Greenwald makes you look like a clown, Vince. That guy is just butthurt because his facade of Russia being a “peace-loving” nation has been exposed as BS.
“Ook-rayne *snot-snort” is now the official pronunciation.
Wow, you know, he sounds so quote unquote well-informed, you know?
That was so self-important and ignorant I couldn’t finish watching it, you know?
Steven Seagal has a specific, physiologic reaction to people that don’t pronounce ‘Ukraine’ correctly.
At 0:39 he snorts and swallows what must be a pint glass worth of snot.
We need Danny McBride to play Seagal in a movie “based on the true events” of him saving U-Kray-in wearing a bullet proof kimono. I feel like that’s the answer to this based on true events crap, just use a real person played by another person and make some awesome shit up.
I am glad that there are people in America that understand what’s happening in the world.