SUPERCUT: Every curse word from this year's Best Picture nominees

The folks at Dhreck.com put together this supercut of all the profanity from this year’s best picture nominees. “Profanity” is a bit of a misnomer though, since the video also includes things like “idiot,” “thief,” “liar,” “drunk,” and “stupid,” which aren’t even considered profane in the majority of pre-schools. Nonetheless, I was impressed by the number of times The Descendants managed to work in “twat.” Twat really is an underutilized curse word. It’s like c*nt’s wacky brother. Anyway, great job, Dhreck, excellent supercut. Though it seems strange that they left out the part in Tree of Life where the tree calls Sean Penn a f*ckknocker. That part was weird. I’m still not sure I got it.

You can see the swear stats of all the nominees after the jump.

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Number of swears: ~31 | 0.24 swears/minute Hugo

Number of swears: ~46 | 0.37 swears/minute Midnight in Paris

Number of swears: ~58 | 0.61 swears/minute Moneyball

Number of swears: ~44 | 0.38 swears/minute The Artist

Number of swears: ~9 | 0.09 swears/minute The Descendants

Number of swears: ~103 | 0.90 swears/minute The Help

Number of swears: ~106 | 0.72 swears/minute Tree of Life

Number of swears: ~12 | 0.086 swears/minute War Horse

Number of swears: ~43 | 0.29 swears/minute

Source: Dhreck.com