SUPERCUT: Every curse word from this year's Best Picture nominees

The folks at Dhreck.com put together this supercut of all the profanity from this year’s best picture nominees. “Profanity” is a bit of a misnomer though, since the video also includes things like “idiot,” “thief,” “liar,” “drunk,” and “stupid,” which aren’t even considered profane in the majority of pre-schools. Nonetheless, I was impressed by the number of times The Descendants managed to work in “twat.” Twat really is an underutilized curse word. It’s like c*nt’s wacky brother. Anyway, great job, Dhreck, excellent supercut. Though it seems strange that they left out the part in Tree of Life where the tree calls Sean Penn a f*ckknocker. That part was weird. I’m still not sure I got it.
You can see the swear stats of all the nominees after the jump.
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Number of swears: ~31 | 0.24 swears/minute
Hugo
Number of swears: ~46 | 0.37 swears/minute
Midnight in Paris
Number of swears: ~58 | 0.61 swears/minute
Moneyball
Number of swears: ~44 | 0.38 swears/minute
The Artist
Number of swears: ~9 | 0.09 swears/minute
The Descendants
Number of swears: ~103 | 0.90 swears/minute
The Help
Number of swears: ~106 | 0.72 swears/minute
Tree of Life
Number of swears: ~12 | 0.086 swears/minute
War Horse
Number of swears: ~43 | 0.29 swears/minute
Source: Dhreck.com
That made me want to see The Descendants now.
The cursing in The Descendants is A+. Especially the kid.
‘*ld p**ple’ is a swearword now; the AARP comes down hard on any non-elderly-americans using the term. The members of the Academy can use it, though.
winds me up when americans say twat. it’s twat like cat or that, not twart or twot. watch pretty much any british film.
Yeah, well it’s annoying when you people pronounce “filet” “FILL it.” I like twat as in twot. More of an onomatopoeia that way. The British way sounds more like twit or cretin, whereas the American way is more about an actual vagina.
If your vagina sounds like ‘twot’, seek medical assistance. You may have an exhaust leak.