Taken 2 opens with $50 million, Frankenweenie bombs

I expected it to do well, but $50 million for Taken 2 is downright shocking. Its opening is more than twice that of the original ($24.7 million) and good enough for the third best October opening of all time, behind Paranormal Activity 3 and Jackass 3D. This despite the fact that, as it was astutely pointed out to me over the weekend, they missed a golden opportunity to call it “Taken Too!”
Exit polling indicated that the audience skewed older (56 percent were 25 years of age and up) and was pretty evenly split between men and women (52 percent male), which suggests Taken 2 was a good date night choice. [!?!] Reviews are god-awful (20 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but moviegoers were much more forgiving—they awarded Taken 2 a “B+” CinemaScore, which means the movie may not fall like a rock next weekend. Still, it’s going to be a lot more front-loaded than its predecessor, and matching Taken’s $145 million domestic total is going to be a real challenge. [BoxOfficeMojo]
I thought the first one was mostly just kind of boring and the sequel seemed, shall we say, contrived (they took his daughter… again!), but I can’t argue the appeal of Liam Neeson being a badass. In fact, after last week’s appearances on ESPN and the subsequent revelations about him punching children, I support all future Liam Neeson press tours, no matter how stupid the movie.
Meanwhile, Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie opened worse than Paranorman, and almost as bad as Pirates! Band of Misfits. Hasn’t the clay industry suffered enough?!
Frankenweenie took fifth place this weekend with a disappointing $11.5 million debut. That’s way off from Tim Burton’s last stop-motion animated movie Corpse Bride, which earned $19.1 million in its nationwide expansion. It’s also lower than ParaNorman‘s $14.1 million, and only a tad up on April’s stop-motion bomb The Pirates! Band of Misfits ($11.1 million). [BoxOfficeMojo]
Other complicating factors include the decision to open it just a week after Hotel Transylvania, which is still doing big numbers. But that aside, either kids aren’t as into clay as they used to be, or they’re not nearly as fascinated by the concept of dead things conversing with the living as adults seem to think they are.
Neeson is blowing away Frankenweenie! (Hoo boy…)
I want to say it’s because most people are tired of Burton doing the same thing over and over, but maybe making a kids’ movie that looks too creepy for younger kids wasn’t the best idea.
Every time I saw the Frankenweenie trailer on TV, the entire aesthetic just screamed ‘DEPP!’ to me. I wonder if Tim Burton thought about asking ol’ Johnny boy to finally sign on for one of his projects.
I think he’d say yes, as long as you didn’t ask him to put on a bunch of weird makeup for it.
Taken 2: 9mm Boogaloo
In light of his recent ESPN interview, Taken 3 had better have a scene where Neeson picks up a thrown grenade and says, “Is this live? Shit.”
The only people who still get excited about Tim Burton claymation are people that still shop at Hot Topics. He really needs to try something new.
It’s actually a shame because Frankenweenie was exceptional. I’d go far as to say comparable in quality to Fantastic Mr. Fox.
The first Taken was better, but I enjoyed Taken 2. Make no mistake about it, it is the same movie, but if you go into it with no other expectations than to watch Liam Neeson being bad ass for about 70 minutes, you won’t be disappointed.
I give it 3.5 throat chops out of 5.
What is the muslim kill ratio? They moved this one to Turkey, so I’m expecting it to go up.
Notice how he says all this nice stuff about Islam as if he is trying to counter the fact that his bread and butter nowadays are these Taken movies.
The most Tim Burtony Tim Burton to ever Tim Burton bombed? He should have had his wife and Depp in it. I’m sure he will never make that mistake again.
Is there an opening for Taken 3? Do the grandfathers bury the fathers next to their sons and go after Neeson? Or did he piss off another group of muslims?
More importantly: What happened to his daughter’s singing career??? They better not have left that loose end hanging.
Unrelated, but ‘Frankenweenie Bombs’ sound delicious…
Rejected titles:
Taken 2: Takener
Taken Too
Taken 2: The Takening
2aken: Twoaken
Taken Again
Moar Taken
Taken 2: Seriously? Again?
Taken 2: Jihad on your Jihad
Taken 2: Fuck you Frankenweenie
If people can accept Die Hard Infinatum than i’m not surprised by this and i expect Taken 3D by Xmas 2014
That is either the most subversively brilliant misuse of “than” in the history of the interwebs or all that is wrong with the interwebs right now. I choose to believe the former, mostly because the use of the term “former” will confuse any of those who may have been actually intending the latter.
I thought the took his wife this time? Or is Vince just being sarcastic, that coy bitch.