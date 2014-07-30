Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ Poster Confirms 2015 Release Date, 70mm Format

I don’t feel like typing up the entire backstory on the development of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ for the 40th time, but suffice to say, the poster has arrived (via Empire), and it confirms the rumor that the release date would be in 2015 (not to mention the rumor about poster designers loving diagonals). The film is set to star Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, and Samuel L. Jackson.
The “Super Cinemascope” at the bottom also speaks to earlier rumors that Tarantino would shoot in 70 mm. Can you imagine a woman’s foot covering that entire frame? Pinkie toes the size of beach balls! I can’t wait. (*chugs beer from lady’s shoe*)
Here’s the official synopsis, via Collider:
‘The Hateful Eight’ follows the steadily ratcheting tension that develops after a blizzard diverts a stagecoach from its route, and traps a pitiless and mistrustful group which includes a competing pair of bounty hunters, a renegade Confederate soldier, and a female prisoner in a saloon in the middle of nowhere.
How do they relieve that tension? Probably by saying the N-word 17 or 18 hundred times, but that’s only a guess.
I’m just full of stupid questions today. Why is this called his eighth film?
I imagine he counts:
Django Unchained
Inglourious Basterds
Death Proof
Kill Bill
Jackie Brown
Pulp Fiction
Reservoir Dogs
Best Friend’s Birthday didn’t make the cut, eh?
I assumed he was counting Kill Bill and Kill Bill Volume 2 as separate films instead of Death Proof, but that makes sense too, Mardukas.
9th counting “Its Pat”!
4 rooms makes as much sense as Death Proof. Also, was better.
“This saloon has everything — pair of bounty hunters, a renegade Confederate soldier, a female prisoner, a rattlesnake in clown makeup, a player piano that only does Ace of Base songs, absinthe shots served in an old hobo’s hat, prostitutes who read Sylvia Plath, and a game of prairie dogs.”
“Prairie dogs?”
“That’s that thing where you dress a bunch of midgets in furs, hide them in beer barrels and play real-life Whack-a-Mole with them.”
+1 shot of absinthe
If “The SIgn” isn’t in this movie’s soundtrack I will be severely disappointed.
This is perfect and I laughed out loud at work. Thanks Otto Man.
The 8th film.
The Hateful Eight.
Six horses.
Had to leave room on the poster for the trail of blood, duh.
Six horses but there’s two men in the carriage.
So AWESOME that he’s shooting this in 70mm!
Just last Thursday finished up attending a 2 WEEK 70mm festival in Chicago where they ran 10 films ALL on 70mm FILM and most with the MAG sound! This was the 2nd 70mm festival in a year-a-half at The Music Box. Included Everything from Dr. Dolittle & Tron to Lawrence of Arabia & The Master.
HOPING that Quentin Tarantino will have a few locations around the country where he will show this on 70mm FILM! :-)