Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ Poster Confirms 2015 Release Date, 70mm Format

#Quentin Tarantino #The Hateful Eight
Senior Editor
07.30.14 14 Comments

I don’t feel like typing up the entire backstory on the development of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ for the 40th time, but suffice to say, the poster has arrived (via Empire), and it confirms the rumor that the release date would be in 2015 (not to mention the rumor about poster designers loving diagonals). The film is set to star Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The “Super Cinemascope” at the bottom also speaks to earlier rumors that Tarantino would shoot in 70 mm. Can you imagine a woman’s foot covering that entire frame? Pinkie toes the size of beach balls! I can’t wait. (*chugs beer from lady’s shoe*)

Here’s the official synopsis, via Collider:

‘The Hateful Eight’ follows the steadily ratcheting tension that develops after a blizzard diverts a stagecoach from its route, and traps a pitiless and mistrustful group which includes a competing pair of bounty hunters, a renegade Confederate soldier, and a female prisoner in a saloon in the middle of nowhere.

How do they relieve that tension? Probably by saying the N-word 17 or 18 hundred times, but that’s only a guess.

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino#The Hateful Eight
TAGS70 MMPOSTERSquentin tarantinoThe Hateful Eight

