WATCH: First Trailer for The Raid 2: Berandal

One of my greatest regrets in life is that I still haven’t seen director Gareth Evans’ The Raid, from 2011, surely one of the most acclaimed and talked about action movies of the last five years. Now he’s lighting a fire under my ass with the impending release of The Raid 2: Berandal, which just released a trailer this morning, promising to double down on the balls-to-the-wall action. That’s, like, four balls to two walls of action!
The sequel to the 2011 action thriller ‘The Raid: Redemption,’ ‘The Raid 2,’ is once again written and directed by Gareth Evans. Currently in post-production, ‘The Raid 2′ picks up right where the first film left off and follows Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover and infiltrates the ranks of a ruthless Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover the corruption in his own police force. In addition to Uwais, the international cast includes Tio Pakusadewo, Putra Arifin Scheunamann, Julie Estelle, Alex Abbad and Roy Marten. ’The Raid 2′ opens in March 2014 in the US. [FlicksandBits]
I totally punched a wall like that when I was younger, but it probably didn’t look as cool because I wasn’t in prison. And because I did it because I was sad about a girl. And because I cried afterwards. Though if you want to get technical about it, I think I was crying before.
[Twitch]
I DVR’d The Raid: Redemption like a month ago. I’ve been busy with important things since then obviously.
Get on it, Swi. That movie was the tits. You will not be disappoint.
I swear its been on Starz on Demand for like a year now. That’s how I saw it.
Nothing is more important than watching that film.
Fuck your job, forget your family. Focus, man.
How on earth do I not know about this movie? All this time spent on the Internet… I feel like a failure.
The Raid was pretty sweet, but I had just seen Dredd and it was basically the same movie only with karate instead of guns.
That’s more on Dredd though since it came out after.
I’m not trying to bash either for being a copy or anything, I just thought it was interesting how similar the basic plots were. I liked them both a lot for different reasons.
agreed there.
i noticed the similarities, but it didn’t bother me. they were still completely different.
You’re a MMA guy right Vince? Does this shit not annoy the piss out of you?
Eh, not really. I don’t judge movie fighting against MMA unless it’s an MMA movie.
Fair enough. I’ll be over here with “You pump a shot gun to load it so you just ejected a live shell for effect” and “You can not do a tracheotomy with a pen” guys. Pretty sad group actually.
Yeah I was gonna say, people that bitch about that stuff are kind of the worst.
You can’t do a tracheotomy with a pen?
Yeah bro, pretty sure you can do a trach with a pen.
You can use a pen to keep the passage open but you have to cut through the trachea first. With a knife.
In high school a friend of mine had a girlfriend who dumped after cheating on him, and even came by his house with the new boyfriend to taunt him about cheating on him. There was a fairly inconclusive roley-poley fight in the street, though with some friends we did chase the douche and his lady off.
My friend was still very angry as we retreated back to his house, where he proceeded to put his fist through a wall. Realizing what he’d done and that his mom’s arrival was fairly imminent we ran to the hardware store for supplies. I helped him patch up his wall as best we could. It must have done the trick ’cause I don’t think she found out.
And such was the beginning of my surprisingly active career of patching anger holes.
“Patching anger holes” is what I called sexy time with my ex.
You were in prison, Vince? This sounds like a story that needs to be told on the frotcast.
The Raid: Redemption is awesome, and I’m going to watch the shit out of the sequel, but if there’s a more unfortunate sounding name than Putra Arifin Scheunamann I don’t wanna hear it.
When I was in 7th grade or so I kicked a hole in the wall in my room. I figured out the perfect plan. I covered the hole with a poster and waited. Some 8 or 10 years later my mom was re-configuring the room for some reason and found the hole. I immediately confessed that I had done it back in 7th grade. Impossible to get grounded when you’re living in a different state…and are 22 years old. One of the smartest things 12 year old JTRO ever did.
That’s a pretty awesome way to make a trailer. But then, The Raid was an awesome movie, and I expect more of the same. I don’t know how they’re going to top Mad Dog, though.
Mad Dog was the definition of badass
I have made it a point that when I have a casual drunken kickback at my pad, I turn on The Raid if we want to watch a movie. The plot and dialogue hardly matters. Its Intense the entire time and features some of the best action and fighting camera work I’ve ever seen. And they somehow made a 4’11” dude into one of the most badass villains in Martial Arts movie history.
I could have sworn that Vince and Filmdrunk were the ones who motivated me to watch this On Demand a year or so ago. Strange that you haven’t seen it yet Vince.
the raid is so, so, so good. this preview kinda sucked though.
I saw The Raid: Redemption in a theater the weekend it came out, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many grown men jumping up out of their seats and screaming “HOLY SHIT!” in my entire life.
Needless to say, I’ll be camping out for this one.
Shut up and take my money
I had no idea they were even making a sequel. I cannot fucking wait.
my favourite character in the raid was definitely floor hole victim #7. that guy killed it