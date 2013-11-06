WATCH: First Trailer for The Raid 2: Berandal

One of my greatest regrets in life is that I still haven’t seen director Gareth Evans’ The Raid, from 2011, surely one of the most acclaimed and talked about action movies of the last five years. Now he’s lighting a fire under my ass with the impending release of The Raid 2: Berandal, which just released a trailer this morning, promising to double down on the balls-to-the-wall action. That’s, like, four balls to two walls of action!

The sequel to the 2011 action thriller ‘The Raid: Redemption,’ ‘The Raid 2,’ is once again written and directed by Gareth Evans. Currently in post-production, ‘The Raid 2′ picks up right where the first film left off and follows Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover and infiltrates the ranks of a ruthless Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover the corruption in his own police force. In addition to Uwais, the international cast includes Tio Pakusadewo, Putra Arifin Scheunamann, Julie Estelle, Alex Abbad and Roy Marten. ’The Raid 2′ opens in March 2014 in the US. [FlicksandBits]

I totally punched a wall like that when I was younger, but it probably didn’t look as cool because I wasn’t in prison. And because I did it because I was sad about a girl. And because I cried afterwards. Though if you want to get technical about it, I think I was crying before.

